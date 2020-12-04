News
RNC Pays Large Sum to Donald Trump Jr for His Latest Book
The Republican National Committee paid more than $300,000 to buy copies of Donald Trump Jr.’s self-published book.
The RNC bought autographed copies of the new book, Liberal Privilege, to hand out to donors who contributed between $50 and $100 to the committee, a source told The Daily Beast.
The Oct. 28 payment sent $303,892.47 to Pursuit Venture LLC, a company owned by President Donald Trump’s eldest son, and itemized as “donor mementos.”
While such arrangements are uncommon for books written by public officials, the RNC’s payment was the single largest of more than 700 filings with the Federal Election Commission for donor “mementos” or “gifts.”
The payment was also more than three times what the RNC had paid for Trump Jr.’s previous book, Triggered.
News
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: ‘Officials’ Are ‘Receiving Death Threats’ for Supporting the Fair Election
Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman revealed Friday that some Republican officials choosing to stand up against the election fraud claims heralded by President Donald J. Trump are receiving “death threats.”
“It must be said: it is tough being a Republican and telling the truth about this election,” Fetterman said. “Many officials are even getting death threats- just look at Georgia. Virtually all are threatened with a primary for simply acknowledging that this was a fair, free election.”
He also retweeted that “Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, have sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.”
See the letter below.
This is just pandering to the snake handlers / lunatic fringe. I do not believe there is any serious intent, nor is there a path.
On balance, and to their credit, leadership has been clear on honoring the election results. https://t.co/K1RRaRCrYt
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2020
News
House Passes Landmark Decision to Decriminalize Marijuana
In a historic move 50 years in the making, the MORE Act has been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, which effectively decriminalizes marijuana at the federal level.
The bill passed by a mostly partisan line of 228-164 in the Democratic-controlled House Friday. It was the first time either chamber of Congress voted on the matter.
The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to take up the legislation.
Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who sponsored the bill, stated, “This long-overdue legislation would reverse the failed policy of criminalizing marijuana on the federal level and would take steps to address the heavy toll this policy has taken across the country, particularly on communities of color.”
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was among a handful of Republicans who voted for the legislation. Gaetz was the only Republican cosponsor of the legislation.
“If we were measuring the success in the ‘war on drugs,’ it would be hard to conclude anything other than the fact that drugs have won” because Americans no longer supported harsh laws on drugs, Gaetz said.
“With this vote, Congress is recognizing the disproportionate impact enforcement has had on our communities and calling for the unjust status quo to be disrupted,” said Maritza Perez, director of the office of national affairs at the Drug Policy Alliance, a group advocating for the decriminalization of drugs.
Watch the video below.
MORE Act, to federally decriminalize marijuana, passes the House 228-164.pic.twitter.com/KI0XtLS74n
— The Recount (@therecount) December 4, 2020
BAD PRESIDENT
Mitt Romney: ‘Russia and China’ Are Probably ‘Laughing’ at Trump’s Bogus Election Fraud Scheme
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) “issued a scathing condemnation of President Trump’s leadership” throughout the coronavirus pandemic while speaking with CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. He called Trump’s rhetoric a “great human tragedy.”
“Well, this hasn’t been the focus of his rhetoric, apparently, and I think it’s a great human tragedy, without question,” Romney said when prompted for a response to the pandemic under the Trump administration.
Romney said he believed the pandemic might not have been so shocking if a mask mandate was issued uniformly.
“Well, no question, unless you take this very, very seriously and communicate that this is not a political matter, this is not a matter of liberty, this is a matter of safety and public health,” Romney responded. “And we have people who are very, very sick, many people in the hospital. We have people who have died and are dying. It’s unacceptable.”
He added, “We needed to have a far clearer message from the very beginning.”
Blitzer also asked Romney to share his thoughts on the president’s so-called election “fraud” scheme.
“The idea of widespread fraud has simply not been shown to us … For the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged, and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy,” Romney told CNN.
He added, “For the president to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged,” Romney said. “Russia and China have to be just laughing.”
Watch the clip below.
"This hasn't been the focus of his rhetoric apparently and I think it's a great human tragedy," says Sen. Mitt Romney of Trump's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The extraordinary loss of life is heartbreaking… From Washington, we have not had a constant, consistent plan.” pic.twitter.com/pmHsJjykxw
— CNN (@CNN) December 4, 2020
