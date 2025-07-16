News
Republican Says Trump on Immigration Could Be Like Lincoln Was for Slavery
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) is calling on President Donald Trump to support her bipartisan bill that would grant temporary legal status to undocumented immigrants, allowing them to remain in the United States. On immigration, Congresswoman Salazar says Trump could be just like Reagan was for communism or Lincoln was for slavery.
“There’s no way we can grow as a country and continue being the number one economy in the world if we don’t have hands,” Salazar said, referring to immigrant workers. “So let’s be intelligent. Let’s just bring them out of the shadows, make them pay—something that they’re not paying right now. Make them pay a fine, no federal programs, and they can go home for business, and they can buy a home.”
Her plan, the Dignity Act, would not provide amnesty or a path to citizenship. But, she says, it “offers a strong, commonsense approach and focused on putting American interests first.”
Salazar praised President Trump, saying with his so-called One Big beautiful Bill, “the economy is going to gonna burst, just like it happened in 2019.”
“I go back to the president. The president is the guy who can make this happen. There is no other president like Trump. Look what he did with Iran. Look what he did Venezuela, with China.”
“So I have no doubt, I have faith that he could be for immigration, what Lincoln was for slavery, and Reagan was for communism.”
Critics blasted Salazar’s comparisons.
“Rep. Salazar has used this line a few times and while I understand what she *means* to say I respectfully submit that she has not thought through the implications of what she *actually* said,” remarked attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council. He added: “hint: Reagan was not good for Communism and Lincoln was not good for slavery.”
“Maria Salazar comparing Trump to Lincoln on slavery and Reagan on communism is beyond absurd,” wrote investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze. “Lincoln fought to end human bondage. Reagan opposed totalitarian regimes. Trump put kids in cages, demonized immigrants, and ran on fear, not freedom. History will remember the difference. Seems like she meant to compare Trump to Nixon, not Lincoln.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Rep. Maria Salazar: “There is no other president like Trump. I have faith that he could be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism. Just watch him.” pic.twitter.com/EpkwLzpuKT
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 16, 2025
‘Trust in Trump’: White House Touts ‘Incredible’ Economy as Inflation Jumps
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is crediting President Donald Trump with what she described as an “incredible economic turnaround in just six months.” However, inflation continues to rise under his administration, and the data she cited highlighted only a selective set of favorable economic indicators.
Americans “saw prices for new and used vehicles and airfares dropped last month,” Leavitt enthusiastically declared on Thursday during a press briefing.
“In addition, prices for gas, fuel oil, energy commodities, hotels, airfare, public transportation, and fresh vegetables are all down over last year,” she claimed.
“As we said all along, trust in President Trump. The American dream is back and everyday families are already reaping the benefits of this incredible economic turnaround in just six months.”
Her statements highlighted positive data while leaving out ongoing inflation concerns.
Prices for new and used vehicles did drop last month, but both are up over the past 12 months: 0.2% for new vehicles and a hefty 2.8% for used cars and trucks, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, which tracks all these items and publishes the monthly inflation rate.
Overall, inflation last month rose to an annual rate of 2.7%, the highest level in months.
The cost of food is up 3% over last year. Electricity is up 5.8% over last year, and utility (piped) gas service is up a massive 14.2% over last year.
Shelter is up 3.8%, and medical and transportation services are both up 3.4% over last year.
Economists cite the President’s tariffs, now beginning to take effect, along with rising costs for food, energy, and rent as the reasons for the increase in inflation.
The White House appears to be attempting to head off public concern.
“Worsening inflation poses a political challenge for President Donald Trump, who promised during last year’s presidential campaign to immediately lower costs,” the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Leavitt begins her press briefing: “As we said all along, trust in President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/rTJxbMQHiP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2025
‘Fear Is the Tool of the Tyrant’: Maurene Comey, Fired by Trump DOJ, Sounds Alarm
Maurene Comey, the veteran federal prosecutor who led the cases against Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was fired Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice amid a sweeping Trump administration scandal over its refusal to release the so-called Epstein files. Now, she has a few words of advice for her former colleagues at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan.
“If a career prosecutor can be fired without reason, fear may seep into the decisions of those who remain,” wrote Comey, in a letter obtained by Politico. “Do not let that happen.”
Maurene Comey served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and is the daughter of the also-fired former FBI Director James Comey, who reportedly is under investigation by the Trump DOJ.
“Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought. Instead of fear, let this moment fuel the fire that already burns at the heart of this place. A fire of righteous indignation at abuses of power. Of commitment to seek justice for victims. Of dedication to truth above all else.”
Also in her letter, which Politico’s Kyle Cheney posted (below), Comey wrote: “Yesterday was unexpectedly my last day in the Office. I was summarily fired via memo from Main Justice that did not give a reason for my termination. Every person lucky enough to work in this office constantly hears four words to describe our ethos: Without Fear or Favor. Do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons without fear of retribution and without favor to the powerful.”
“For the majority of my nearly ten years in SDNY, the hard part seemed to be acting ‘without favor.’ That is, making sure people with access, money, and power were not treated differently than anyone else; and making sure this office remained separate from politics and focused only on the facts and the law,” she explained. “Fear was never really conceivable. We don’t fear bad press; we have the luxury of exceptional security keeping us physically safe; and, so long as we did our work with integrity, we would get to keep serving the public in this office.”
She lamented, “we have entered a new phase where ‘without fear’ may be the challenge.”
Read Comey’s letter below or at this link.
Here is the full letter Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, sent to colleagues: https://t.co/JDdmfHXh2f pic.twitter.com/VBJ46cSchk
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 17, 2025
‘Total Nonsense’: Stephen Miller Blasted Over ‘Wonders’ of Life ‘When Illegals Are Gone’
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is once again touting the “wonders” he says Americans can expect if President Donald Trump carries out plans to deport most or all undocumented immigrants from the United States.
Miller, who has promoted white nationalist rhetoric and was the architect of Trump’s family separation policy during the first administration, is once again driving an unrelenting immigration policy that Trump has called “the single largest mass deportation program in history.” It could cost well over one hundred billion dollars.
“Do you have any idea how many resources will be opened up for Americans when the illegals are gone?” Miller posited Wednesday night on Fox News (video below).
RELATED: Stephen Miller’s Latest Rant Prompts Priest to Cite Goebbels Propaganda
“No more waiting on line at an emergency room? No more massive traffic in Los Angeles? Your health insurance premiums go down. Your public school classroom size will shrink dramatically—they have more time to educate every student,” he claimed.
“You won’t have to compete for public benefits. If you’re hard—if you’re down on your luck, you’re having a hard time, and you do need to get support from the government, you’re not going to be in line on millions of illegal aliens from the third world,” he alleged.
“This is gonna be such a gift to the quality of life of everyday Americans,” Miller insisted, ignoring certain obvious facts.
“It’s hard to even express the wonders that wait for working people.”
Some of Miller’s claims don’t necessarily add up.
Suggesting a large percentage of emergency room patients are undocumented is inaccurate—undocumented immigrants are often too afraid to use emergency rooms.
There are few reliable statistics to prove removing undocumented immigrants would end “massive traffic in Los Angeles.”
Reducing the number of students in a classroom can reduce the amount of funds the school receives from the state and, under certain circumstances, from the federal government.
Claiming that if you’re “down on your luck,” accessing benefits would be easier by reducing the number of undocumented immigrants also does not add up: undocumented immigrants are largely ineligible for federal benefits.
In an analysis last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Congressional Budget Office actually projected a major fiscal benefit from recent undocumented immigrants: $897 billion through 2034.
“That’s roughly $3,500 per American adult—a figure economists should be shouting from the rooftops,” Michael Clemens, a professor of economics at George Mason University, told the Journal.
Critics pushed back on Miller’s remarks.
Attorney and senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, wrote: “‘Your children will have their classmates and friends deported and that’s good’ is quite the argument. Of course, all of this is total nonsense. There are lines in emergency rooms in communities with few undocumented immigrants and traffic in LA has always been bad.”
Refugees International President Jeremy Konyndyk observed: “Brexiteers made the same sort of claims about freeing up resources – and now the UK economy is lagging and they can’t staff their health system. But look, @StephenM isn’t dumb enough to think any of this is true. He just assumes you are.”
Retired nursing professor Mary Chesney added: “You know who is going to be waiting in line? Families waiting for home care for elders, people waiting for nursing home placement, and the families on waiting lists for childcare now that Mr. Miller & his goons are rounding up nursing assistants and child care workers.”
Attorney John Oleske wrote: “This is *exactly* the kind of thing the Nazis said would be good about getting rid of the Jews. Sadly, I do not expect any MSM to report that basic, salient fact.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Miller: You have any idea how many resources will be opened up for Americans when the illegals are gone? No more waiting in line at an emergency room, no more massive traffic in Los Angeles. Your health insurance premiums go down, your public school classroom size will shrink… pic.twitter.com/2iMFygYhOk
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2025
