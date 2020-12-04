Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor: ‘Officials’ Are ‘Receiving Death Threats’ for Supporting the Fair Election

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania John Fetterman revealed Friday that some Republican officials choosing to stand up against the election fraud claims heralded by President Donald J. Trump are receiving “death threats.”

“It must be said: it is tough being a Republican and telling the truth about this election,” Fetterman said. “Many officials are even getting death threats- just look at Georgia. Virtually all are threatened with a primary for simply acknowledging that this was a fair, free election.”

He also retweeted that “Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, have sent a letter to the state’s congressional delegation urging them to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.”

See the letter below.