AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Call Off Election’: Trump in Untethered Rant Falsely Claims Georgia January Runoff ‘Won’t Be Needed’
The President of the United States is demanding a governor break the law in an effort to illegally award him that state’s Electoral College votes.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia “call off” the January runoff election, because his state was “scammed.”
Americans can now add President Trump’s name to the list of Republicans who are working to depress voter turnout from members of their their own party at next month’s critical election that will determine who will win both U.S. Senate seats for the state of Georgia.
The President is claiming not only was there election fraud in Georgia, but that the fraud in the Peach state was so massive that incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue actually won their races. That’s false. In reality, both obtained less than 50 percent of the vote, and are facing their Democratic challengers in a January 5 runoff.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
Trump’s tweet is of course a lie, one of countless lies about the election Trump has made for months now.
Trump’s lie is so provocative Twitter quickly slapped a warning label on it.
So critical are those two races, not only for the people of Georgia, but for control of the entire U.S. Senate. Should both Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock – win, Democrats will control the U.S. Senate.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Nothing’s Off the Table’: Trump Pressing His GOP Allies to Take One Last Shot at Overturning His Election Loss
President Donald Trump is running out of options for overturning his election loss to Joe Biden, and perhaps his last, best hope is pressuring one of his Republican allies in Congress to take drastic action.
The Electoral College officially votes for the president Dec. 14, but individual members of the House and Senate may legally challenge the results from the floor before Congress certifies the results a few weeks later — and several GOP lawmakers and aides say they’re considering that rarely used maneuver, reported Politico.
“Nothing is off the table,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
Gaetz says Democrats tried the same maneuver in January 2017, when a handful of House members took that procedural step before their efforts collapsed during a joint session of Congress presided over by Biden, who was then the outgoing vice president.
Vice President Mike Pence will serve the same role in this proceeding next month, perhaps setting up an awkward scenario if Trump still refuses to deny his plainly obvious loss.
Voters picked 306 electors for Biden and 232 for Trump, and they will cast their formal votes in two weeks, and the Electoral Count Act passed in 1887 outlines the procedure for Congress to officially certify the election in a joint session at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.
That same federal law also gives lawmakers the power to challenge the results, and one House member and one senator could band together to challenge entire slates of electors — although they must provide an explanation in writing.
Once that happens, the House and Senate meet in their own chambers to debate the outcome for up to two hours before voting, and this process could play out for multiple states, because each state’s electors are certified separately.
Some of the president’s allies are already urging congressional Republicans to take this action, and several incoming GOP lawmakers, such as Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, agree with Trump’s lies about election fraud.
Some GOP state legislators in Pennsylvania filed a resolution disputing their state’s election results, and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), who challenged the state’s mail-in voting system in court and lost, could take that fight to Congress.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) has signaled that he may challenge the election results, and a chief of staff to another GOP lawmaker said his boss may do so.
Politico also reported that Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert may be open to challenging the president’s election loss.
Aides to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to comment, although the California Republican has previously backed Trump’s effort to overturn his loss.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has raised questions about the election’s legitimacy, based on Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems unlikely to favor a potentially toxic vote on the challenge.
If all these long-shot scenarios break for Trump and the Senate upholds challenges to some slates of electors, that would put the GOP-majority Senate at odds with the Democratic-majority House.
Federal law gives the governors of those states the power to resolve that unprecedented dispute, but the Constitution expressly grants state legislatures the authority to appoint presidential electors.
That’s the argument Trump’s legal team has pushed to encourage GOP state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters, but Pennsylvania’s official response to that claim argues that the framers never intended to give legislators the power to decide an election on their own.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Trump Mocked for Demanding Vote Counting Stop: ‘If We Stop the Count Right Now, Biden Will Win’
President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded vote counting stop.
STOP THE COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
As more and more ballots are counted Trump is seeing any lead he had in uncalled states disappear into razor-thin margins.
But as many note, Biden is ahead in key uncalled states, and if voting stops now he would be declared the winner.
Again, I need to stress how lucky we are that (our wannabe authoritarian) President Trump is a fucking idiot.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 5, 2020
Is it really possible that the president of the United States is the only person who doesn’t understand that stopping the count at this point would mean Biden wins?
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 5, 2020
You realize you’re behind, right?
— Jim McKay (@JimMcKayWV) November 5, 2020
If this happened, Biden would win based on what he has in now. https://t.co/z5nycGyqv5
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 5, 2020
Dude.
— Özcan Akyol (@OzcanAkyol) November 5, 2020
If the count is stopped now, Joe Biden — who is ahead in Arizona and Nevada — would have the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. https://t.co/NqdqUiMyxE
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 5, 2020
He wanted to stop counting covid cases. Now wants to stop counting votes. https://t.co/dBUReHXvDx
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 5, 2020
OK, but that means Biden wins with 270 Electoral Votes. https://t.co/pYMIhG2uI0
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 5, 2020
Extremely clear that this guy had a plan about what to do in the event of an apparent Trump win with a blue shift, and has just barreled ahead with that plan even though we now have … an apparent Biden win with a blue shift https://t.co/vwAMXZBCC6
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) November 5, 2020
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’
This week, as the economy revealed that the U.S. GDP cratered, President Donald Trump teased putting a hold on the November election. While it is unclear if the president was attempting to distract from the economy in freefall or his falling poll numbers.
Historian and expert on authoritarian regimes, Professor Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, describing the key ways to spot authoritarianism.
“Do we have any reason to believe that Mr. Trump would accept the outcome of the election?” asked the Yale professor. “The tweet of July 30th was a very clear statement, but he has literally, dozens of times before said he wouldn’t. There is nothing in his career that indicates he actually likes democracy. In this particular tweet, we have a dangerous mixture, where he’s talking about a problem he created himself, insofar as we do have problems with voting in the U.S. They have to do with things like African-Americans not being enfranchised, they have to do with the things of foreign intervention. And even the problems he mentioned, which is postal voting, which is good and of itself, that might be slowed down because of his own postmaster general. So, he’s talking about problems he caused himself, then claiming they’re an emergency, and using that as a reason to claim power himself. That’s a manufactured emergency and that is, in fact, a prime historical fascist tactic.”
He went on to explain that a fascist is someone who will often manufacture a crisis, blame it on the other side, and then use the crisis to his own benefit. In Trump’s case, vote-by-mail has become the enemy as Republicans continue to defund the post office and Republicans in several states were caught in absentee-voter crimes.
Snyder said that Trump has already manufactured his crisis and is now trying to create the solution that would best protect him and his power.
“Another element of this, which is worth paying attention to, is the way the tweet ends,” he continued. “People can console themselves by saying Mr. Trump can’t himself cancel the election. That’s true, but what he is doing, as of July 30th, is calling upon others to create a mess, so that the election won’t go through smoothly. That’s what the three question marks at the end mean. He can’t do it himself.”
As of the time Trump sent that tweet, Snyder said that anyone who continues to support Trump knows they are doing so in defiance of democratic values of America.
“As of July 30th, if you support Mr. Trump, if you’re planning on voting for Mr. Trump, if you contribute to the campaign, if you’re a delegate, you know perfectly well, this is a man who doesn’t believe he can win by the normal vote count,” said Snyder. “You know you are taking part now in a campaign which is no longer a democratic campaign, but which is something else. You know that his main task for you now is not to win an election. He’s basically conceded defeat already. His main task for you now is to find someone who can mess up the election so we can cling to power. I think that’s a big moral question where a lot of Americans should be thinking about the choices they’re about to make.”
See the full video below:
