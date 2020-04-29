News
Watchdog Calls for Investigation Into Jared Kushner’s Shadow Coronavirus Task Force Apparent ‘Conflicts of Interest’
Legal Authority ‘Unclear’
A prominent federal government watchdog organization is calling for an investigation into Jared Kushner’s shadow coronavirus task force, charging the legal authority for its very existence is “unclear,” and alleging its members “appear to have violated federal conflicts of interest and transparency laws.”
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, better known as CREW, has sent a 9-page letter to the Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics requesting the investigation.
CREW says many members of Kushner’s task force are “drawn from private industries with ties to the administration,” and “are private sector individuals with massive financial interests,” who “appear to be subject to no oversight, leaving the public in the dark about whether they are acting in our best interests or their own.”
The organization is expressing concern over activities Kushner’s group is engaged in, including, “Interacting with vendors on behalf of FEMA to buy medical supplies,” “Expanding the government’s use of individual patient data to create a national coronavirus surveillance system,” “Issuing orders to the official coronavirus task force,” “Issuing orders to health agencies,” and “Directing agencies to take specific actions, such as the delivery of medical equipment to states they designate.”
CREW also notes the “full composition of the task force … has not been made publicly available,” but among its members are “his former roommate.”
Federal officials have “called this team a ‘shadow task force’ that issues requests ‘they interpret as orders they must balance with regular response efforts.'”
Read CREW’s full letter here.
Trump Supporters Seizing on Anti-Lockdown Fever to Further Push the President’s 2020 Message
Outside groups backing President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign are pushing to end statewide lockdowns through public protests and insidious conspiracy theories.
Their efforts contradict the administration’s own guidelines, but the pro-Trump right has coalesced around opposition to social distancing guidelines as part of their broader efforts to re-elect the president, reported ABC News.
Trump himself has tweeted out calls to “liberate” states governed by Democrats, but protests have erupted even in states where Republican governors have implemented stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The president’s re-election campaign has trained an army of surrogates to undermine local news reporting, according to campaign manager Brad Parscale, and right-wing influencers such as Turning Point USA and ViralPAC are bombarding social media with memes and other content aimed at undermining public health experts.
“The pro-Trump influencers create a closed ecosystem of disinformation, one that is immune to fact-checking because its target audience is consistently getting the same message from multiple channels about, for example, Trump’s response to the pandemic,” said Jason Goldman, former White House technology officer under President Barack Obama.
“But more importantly [the strategy] is to create a media environment in which nothing can be trusted,” he added. “There are no expert sources, the media elites are lying to you, it’s all a deep state conspiracy, etc. If there’s no objective truth except what you can find by ‘doing your own research’ there is little left but tribal loyalty.”
‘You’re a Moron, You’re an Idiot, You’re a Joke’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Unloads on Trump’s Coronavirus Efforts
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski unloaded on President Donald Trump for trying to bluff his way through a public health crisis.
Trump asked last week whether household disinfectants might be used to treat coronavirus patients, but then claimed he was only joking when he was universally mocked — and the “Morning Joe” co-hosts excoriated the president.
“These people that were once, quote, movement conservatives, are nothing more than a Trump cult, personality cult,” Scarborough said. “That’s why they can’t even admit that this president is unfit for his office and that people are going to die in the future because of this, unless somebody figures out a way to get him to focus, be serious, and put seniors first, put people with pre-existing health conditions first, put this nation’s health and safety and well-being first.”
Brzezinski pushed back against critics who say she and Scarborough have been overly wrought in their response.
“A lot of the president’s pawns, whether they’re in the media or whatever, will say, ‘Oh, Joe and Mika, so upset,’” she said. “I want to point out something you said on your Instagram live this weekend. You would love to see the president be competent in this crisis. Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re getting, and people are dying. If you see a lot of emotion coming from this show, it’s because we are frightened for the American people at this point, given the fact that the White House has shown zero competence in this crisis.”
Trump insisted over the weekend that he was only joking when he suggested shooting sunlight inside of a person’s body to treat coronavirus, and bizarrely claimed he wasn’t even speaking to Dr. Deborah Birx — when video shows he was.
“He is putting her in a terrible position with a quack idea, and forcing her to talk about heat and light,” Brzezinski said. “She has to grasp for an answer and explain to him that maybe a fever, but no. No, you’re an idiot. You’re a moron is what she’s thinking, okay? You can see it on her face. I’m sorry, Mr. President, you put her in that position. This really reputable, credible, prepared woman, who spent her entire life getting ready for a crisis like this. You’re a joke. You try to make a joke of the entire situation.”
Trump Goes Off on Fox News After Network Airs Attack Ad Against Him
President Donald Trump went off on Fox News in a Twitterstorm Sunday, claiming that they’re being fed talking points from the Democratic party.
Fox is generally criticized for being so cozy with the Trump campaign and administration. He went on to mock the network for not being included in the Democratic Party debates during the primary, but then called it “low ratings.”
The president then rattled off another tweet of nonsensical insults.
….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
Trump is likely angry about the Republicans for the Rule of Law, a political organization running ads showing Trump’s suggestion that doctors find a way that people can inject disinfectant as a COVID-19 cure.
This video from Republicans for the Rule of Law has clocked more than a million views since we released it less than 24 hours ago. I'm re-posting it here in case you missed it, or if you might want to retweet or forward it. Or just to watch again and be, again, horrified by it. pic.twitter.com/DTLqxQbHjB
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 25, 2020
