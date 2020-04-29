GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘A Great Success Story’: Kushner Says Trump Team Is ‘Doing a Lot of Things Right’ as COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million
Jared Kushner says the Trump administration is “doing a lot of things right” and has created a “great success story” in how its handled the coronavirus pandemic, just one day after the United Stated passed the one million mark in COVID-19 cases, and is rapidly approaching 60,000 deaths.
“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that’s really what needs to be told” Kushner, a Senior Advisor to the President, told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this and I think that we’ve achieved all the different milestones that are needed,” Kushner added, suggesting the U.S. has flattened the curve, the worst of the pandemic is over, and there’s little to no more work to be done, all of which is false.
Responding to a question on why there is no national strategy coming from the Trump Administration, Kushner replied: “We’ve been very busy doing.”
“We released the strategy document earlier this week, it was an 8-step plan, and seven of those steps have been completed,” Kushner added.
Kushner appears to be referring to the White House Testing Overview, which was released Monday. It isn’t a plan, but rather a public relations document that is not designed to provide a plan on battling coronavirus. It is designed to re-open the country for business. It also calls the federal government the “supplier of last resort.”
Watch:
Jared Kushner, the morning after we hit 1 million cases and more deaths than in the Vietnam War:
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this. The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.”pic.twitter.com/sRGDR4rNsl
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 29, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Trump Scapegoats World Health Organization to Deflect From His Coronavirus Mismanagement – Will Defund During Pandemic
President Donald Trump is now scapegoating the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it must be held accountable for what he claims is their fault that the coronavirus spread into the United States. Trump took no responsibility for his actions allowing the coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S.
America is now the number one in the world for deaths and number of cases.
The WHO is Trump’s seventh target for blame to deflect from his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in making his case Trump curiously citied early reports from the WHO, proving he and his administration knew about the deadly new, novel coronavirus far earlier than he has admitted to previously.
He also blames the WHO’s actions, saying their reports were wrong and they could have saved “thousands of lives” had they produced more accurate information.
Related: US Intelligence Briefed White House ‘Multiple Times’ as Far Back as November on Existence of ‘Cataclysmic’ Coronavirus
Trump ignores his own mistakes.
New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof warns the President:
The World Health Org response to #COVID19 was imperfect, but it was FAR better than the Trump administration’s response. The WHO promptly rolled out a test that worked; the US still lacks enough tests, is still short PPE. So, Mr. President, careful about demanding accountability! https://t.co/z1MbICuR0S
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 14, 2020
CNN’s Nathan McDermott weighs in:
Trump is bashing the World Health Organization for praising
China’s handeling of the Coronavirus, even though he himself praised China on at least 12 occasions, as @KFILE and I reported a couple of weeks ago.https://t.co/Pc3VkfghQJ
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 14, 2020
Watch:
Trump is using the April 14 #TrumpPressBriefing to try and shift blame by attacking the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/6tLkEIMUM8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Trump Falsely Claims Anyone Who Needs a Coronavirus Test ‘Can Get One’ – Says Tests Are ‘Perfect, Just Like the Transcript’
President Donald Trump is claiming, falsely, that anyone who needs a coronavirus test can get one. He also compared the tests, which are in extremely short supply, to the so-called “transcript” of his call with the president of Ukraine – during which he extorted Zelensky – calling them “perfect.”
WATCH: Pres. Trump says “anybody that needs a test can have a test” during his CDC visit today. #MTPDaily
Trump: “They have the test. And the test is beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/FmId20l12Y
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 6, 2020
“As of right now and yesterday anybody that needs a test – that’s the important thing – and the tests are all perfect,” Trump falsely told reporters as he toured the CDC in Atlanta Friday afternoon. “Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect, right? This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good.”
Watch:
“The [coronavirus] tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good.” — is Trump referring to the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president here? pic.twitter.com/FU5XxPTu7Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020
In fact, the CDC has been denying tests to those who do need them, including a nurse who became symptomatic after she worked with a patient who had coronavirus.
Some reports proving the coronavirus tests are not available to “anybody who needs one”:
This is a headline from California
“Chaos at hospitals due to shortage of coronavirus tests”https://t.co/TPtdR6Uoy5
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 6, 2020
I am an ER nurse. The answer is No. There are no COVID19 tests available for ER physicians. @UWVirology lab just opened for testing. Until that goes full swing, we are wholly reliant on the CDC for testing.
— nurse_adriana #RightMatters (@adrianabug4) March 6, 2020
I work in a ICU unit and the answer is NO!
— Camilo Arteaga (@CamiloArteaga9) March 6, 2020
WATCH: Quarantined nurse raises alarms over being denied coronavirus test. https://t.co/1LRuJ261fU #inners
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 6, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
Trump Postpones Visit to CDC Over Suspected Coronavirus Case – After Saying Americans ‘Get Better’ by ‘Going to Work’
President Donald Trump delayed signing an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill Congress passed and sent to his desk Thursday so he could do a bill signing photo-op at the CDC on Friday. But after a high level CDC official was suspected of possibly having coronavirus, Trump canceled the trip – just days after telling Americans not only that it is OK for coronavirus patients to go to work, but that they “get better” by doing so.
The White House appears to be in total confusion.
According to CNN’s Kevin Liptak, the White House said Trump canceled the trip because the “CDC has been proactive and prepared since the very beginning and the President does not want to interfere with the CDC’s mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency.”
The official White House talking point was shared with reporters, but apparently not with the President himself, who revealed it to be nothing more that gaslighting.
“They thought there was a problem at CDC with somebody that had the virus,” Trump told reporters this morning, Politico reports. “It turned out negative so we are seeing if we can do it. They’ve tested the person fully and it was a negative test.”
But now that the unnamed “high level” official tested negative for coronavirus, the White House scrambled to get the photo-op, sans bill signing, back on the President’s agenda for the day.
“I may be going. We’re going to see if they can turn it around with Secret Service. We may be going,” Trump told reporters, but not the Vice President who is in charge of the coronavirus response.
Now that the CDC official has tested negative, Trump’s CDC trip may be back on.
All of which shows that Trump’s focus is not in protecting Americans but in gaslighting Americans.
Wednesday night Trump called the new novel coronavirus the “corona flu,” and challenged the World Health Organization’s assessment that the death rate for COVID-19 is 3.4%. Trump claimed it is less than 1%, which is provably false and a dangerous claim to make.
Worse, he falsely told Americans people get better by going to work.
“So we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that just get better, by, you know, sitting around and even going to work – some of ’em go to work – but they get better,” Trump falsely claimed, which is dangerous, given how highly-contagious COVID-19 is.
Earlier Friday a former CIA terrorism analyst warned that if the Trump administration doesn’t begin to do a demonstrably better job managing the coronavirus crisis world leaders may force the US into some form of containment.
Here’s Trump at the emergency $8.3 billion coronavirus bill signing:
President Trump said he “may be going” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta after the trip was canceled: “They thought there was a problem at CDC with somebody that had the virus but it turned out negative” https://t.co/fPqVqWOVJa pic.twitter.com/j1xMGotuPN
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 6, 2020
