Andy Beshear Slams JD Vance For ‘Making Himself the Victim’ Over Rape Comment
The Democratic governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, slammed Senator JD Vance (R-OH), saying he “makes himself the victim” in order to deflect from having to defend his views on abortion in the cases of familial rape.
At issue was a comment that Vance made during a September 2021 interview.
“Look, I think two wrongs don’t make a right. At the end of day, we are talking about an unborn baby. What kind of society do we want to have? A society that looks at unborn babies as inconveniences to be discarded?” Vance said in 2021.
“My view on this has been very clear and I think the question betrays a certain presumption that is wrong. It’s not whether a woman should be forced to bring a child to term, it’s whether a child should be allowed to live, even though the circumstances of that child’s birth are somehow inconvenient or a problem to the society. The question really, to me, is about the baby. We want women to have opportunities, we want women to have choices, but, above all, we want women and young boys in the womb to have the right to life. Right now our society doesn’t afford that and I think it’s a tragedy and I think we can do better,” he continued.
Beshear appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday. He was asked about how Vance and former President Donald Trump’s abortion policy. Vance in particular has pushed for a federal abortion ban. Beshear criticized Vance’s choice of words in that original interview.
“JD Vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape, ‘inconvenient.’ Inconvenience is traffic. I mean, it is. Make him go through this,” Beshear said in the clip, adding that Republicans like Vance “don’t have any empathy at all” when it comes to abortion.
Vance took Beshear’s comments to mean that he was hoping one of Vance’s loved ones were assaulted.
“What the hell is this? Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!? What a disgusting person,” Vance wrote on X.
Beshear told reporters later on Tuesday that not only was that not what he meant, but that Vance was just making “an attempt to deflect,” according to the Courier Journal. He also clarified that he was not wishing harm. He only wanted Vance to be able to “put himself in a different position and to understand why having exceptions, having reproductive freedom is so important in the first place.”
“I mean, JD Vance knows that he and Donald Trump are so wrong on this issue. And so he’s trying to make himself the victim. Listen, Hadley Duvall was a victim, so were the women that were on the stage last night. The couple that had to go through a non-viable pregnancy are victims,” Beshear said, according to Mediaite.
Duvall appeared on stage at the Democratic National Convention Monday night, telling the crowd how she was impregnated by her stepfather at the age of 12. During her speech, she had harsh words directed to Trump, and his comments calling abortion bans “a beautiful thing.”
“What is so beautiful about a child having to carry her parent’s child?” Duvall asked.
Seven Swing States Now ‘Toss-Ups’ According to Polling Analysis
Seven swing states have been declared toss-ups, according to new analysis of political polling.
The Center for Politics updated its prediction for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, moving North Carolina from “leans Republican” to “toss-up,” joining six other states. The full list of toss-ups is North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Not counting the swing states, the Center for Politics estimates that the Democrats will likely get 226 electoral votes, with the Republicans getting 219. That leaves a total of 93 electoral votes believed to be in play.
When it comes to the seven swing states the Center for Politics listed, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all have Vice President Kamala Harris slightly ahead — by between 1.3% and 4%. Former president Donald Trump is leading in Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, by margins of 0.4% to 1.4%, according to 270toWin.com.
If the election breaks out along 270toWin’s current polling for these seven states, that would put Harris in the lead, picking up 55 of the remaining electoral votes, compared to just 38 additional electoral votes for Trump.
In 2020, Biden won six of these seven states, with North Carolina going to Trump. As the polling may suggest, these were by thin margins. Trump won North Carolina by 1.34%, and Biden won the other states by a range of 0.23% to 2.78%. Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin all had Biden win by less that 1 percentage point.
The reason why presidential elections usually fall to the swing states is due to the Electoral College. Each state is given a number of electoral votes based its number of senators and representatives, with all states having at least three. This gives smaller states a bit more power in choosing the president at the expense of larger ones.
Critics of the Electoral College system say this means that voters in larger states have less of a say in the presidential race.
“The fact that in presidential elections people in Wyoming have [nearly four] times the power of people in California is antithetical at the most basic level to what we say we stand for as a democracy,” Harvard University political scientist Gautam Mukunda told NPR in 2021.
Abolishing the Electoral College could prove difficult, however. As it’s enshrined in the Constitution, it would require a constitutional amendment to throw it out. An amendment needs to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress, but three-quarters of states also need to ratify it. Since that would include a number of the smaller states which have outsized power in the Electoral College, that’s unlikely to happen.
Trump Claims ‘Illegal Aliens’ Took ‘Almost 100%’ of Jobs Created by Biden Administration
Former President Donald Trump baselessly claimed that not only did President Joe Biden take credit for “everything” his administration did, but that nearly all of the jobs Biden’s administration created were taken by “illegal aliens.”
Monday was the first day of the Democratic National Convention, which was headlined by Biden’s speech passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. The morning after, Trump was incensed and took to Truth Social.
“Most new jobs under Biden went to illegal Immigrants. Additionally, he got what is known as Covid Bounce-back jobs, standard for all countries after a pandemic. He did terribly on jobs, and everything else!” Trump posted early Tuesday morning.
A few hours later, he doubled down.
“An angry and ranting Speech full of LIES, Biden took credit for everything done during the Trump Administration, even continuing to say that he was better on Inflation and Jobs. He never mentioned the Afghanistan Disaster and all the Wars he got us into, or the fact that far more people died from COVID during the Biden years than the Trump years. The Jobs Biden/Harris “created” were almost 100% from Illegal Aliens pouring into our Country, which are destroying the lives of our Black and Hispanic population!” he wrote.
In this post, Trump included an irrelevant clip from Biden’s speech, where the president, who has a stutter, stumbled over the phrase, “Women are not without electoral or political power.”
In terms of jobs, Biden said in July that during his administration, 15.7 million jobs had been created. Though over Trump’s administration, the number of jobs actually went down by 2.7 million, according to Forbes, this also includes the COVID-19 pandemic when many jobs were lost.
Still, when comparing the first 30 months of each president’s term, Biden comes out ahead. The number of jobs under Biden’s first 30 months increased by 13.2 million, compared to an increase of 5.2 million jobs under Trump, according to Politifact.
Even when comparing the total number of nonfarm jobs — the types of jobs used for this sort of index — it increased under Biden. Trump’s first 30 months saw a total of 150.8 million jobs. Over the same period, Biden’s number of total jobs was 156.2, a clear increase over pre-pandemic levels.
Nor have these new jobs gone “almost 100%” to undocumented workers. Between Biden taking office and this June, there’s been an increase of 3.5% in American-born workers, according to CNN.
Not just that, but the Brookings Institute calls it a myth that undocumented workers are “stealing” jobs.
“The impact of immigrant labor on the wages of native-born workers is low… However, undocumented workers often work the unpleasant, back-breaking jobs that native-born workers are not willing to do,” Brookings Senior Fellow Vanda Felbab-Brown wrote in 2017.
Florida Primary Sees Unlikely Challenges to Matt Gaetz and Rick Scott
Tuesday is the day of the Florida primary elections. Two prominent Republicans, Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Matt Gaetz, are facing primary challengers.
Gaetz’ main opponent in the primary is Navy veteran Aaron Dimmock. Dimmock is backed by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with McCarthy’s PAC spending $3 million on his campaign, according to Fox News. Gaetz famously led the charge to boot McCarthy from the speaker role in late 2023 after McCarthy negotiated with House Democrats to keep the government from shutting down.
However, it appears unlikely that Dimmock will be able to unseat Gaetz. The controversial congressman is very popular in his district, and a poll taken last month showed Gaetz with a 47% lead over Dimmock.
While Gaetz has just one challenger, Scott’s facing two: attorney Keith Gross and actor John Columbus. Scott has the biggest campaign budget of the three as well as the endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The power of Trump’s endorsement has faltered slightly in this election, but the former President holds a lot of sway in Florida.
In addition, most pollsters have assumed the final Senate race will be between Scott and former Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Mucarsel-Powell has been endorsed by President Joe Biden, and has outraised her primary opponent, businessman Stanley Campbell. Campbell has been endorsed by Florida’s AFL-CIO and the state’s Democratic Black Caucus.
The Florida primary isn’t the only election happening Tuesday. Alaska and Wyoming are also holding their primaries. Wyoming’s Republican primary is between moderate Wyoming Caucus candidates and far-right Freedom Caucus candidates, according to USA Today, and could reflect which way the GOP will lean going forward.
Alaska uses a non-partisan primary system using ranked choice voting. Democratic Rep. Nancy Peltola, the first Alaska Native person elected, is the incumbent; she’s going up against 11 other candidates. Only one of her opponents is a fellow Democrat, however. The rest are either Republican or identify as nonpartisan or from small parties. Peltola won her 2022 election with 55% of the vote, versus former Governor Sarah Palin’s 45%.
