Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on Five of Six Counts of Sex Trafficking
The jury of Ghislaine Maxwell‘s trial for enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls returned a verdict of guilty on five counts (out of six counts) Wednesday.
The jury deliberated for nearly 40 hours and it was the 18th day of court proceedings on the case that magnified Maxwell’s role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 2004.
Maxwell, 60, was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy. She was acquitted on the charge of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.
“The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”
Maxwell now faces up to 65 years in prison. Judge Alison Nathan did not set a sentencing date.
Biden and Putin to Hold Second Call Ahead of U.S.-Russia Security Talks: Report
On Wednesday the White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of expected diplomatic talks in January involving Ukraine. Their second call on this topic will occur on Thursday.
“The U.S. and Russia agreed this week to hold talks on Jan. 10, followed by meetings of the Russia-NATO Council on Jan. 12 and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Jan. 13,” Axios reported. “The U.S. and its European allies have threatened Russia with unprecedented sanctions and an increased troop presence on NATO’s eastern flank if Putin moves forward with an invasion of Ukraine.”
Putin has demanded that NATO rule out eastward expansion and all military activity in former Soviet republics. The U.S. has said it will consider Russia’s proposals, but called some of them “unacceptable.”
“The Biden administration has been deliberate about coordinating with its European allies, insisting that any conversations about Europe and Ukraine’s security should not take place without them at the table,” Axios reported. “Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier on Wednesday.”
Betty White’s Words of Wisdom at 100: ‘Avoid Anything Green’
Just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, comedic legend Betty White spoke to People magazine about the milestone – and how she has managed to stay so young-hearted.
“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It’s amazing,” White said, adding that the secret to her longevity is that she tries “to avoid anything green” in her diet. “I think it’s working.”
The beloved star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland has always been a fan of game shows (on and off-screen) and told the magazine that these days she leads a quieter non-Hollywood life watching Jeopardy! and doing crossword puzzles and card games. The animal enthusiast also enjoys watching wildlife documentaries.
White praised her mother for teaching her how to not only survive, but also thrive in this world, always working to “find the positive” in her life. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she said.
My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK
— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021
Betty White Reveals Her Secrets to a Happy Life at 100: 'I'm So Lucky to Be in Such Good Health' https://t.co/JlWhdBsZyN pic.twitter.com/6CAfsRreFc
— People (@people) December 28, 2021
The View Almost Replaced Meghan McCain — Until Finding Out She Could Endanger Co-Hosts
The ABC show The View has been struggling to replace conservative co-host Meghan McCain after she parted ways with the show this year.
One of the biggest problems for the show is that they want a conservative that can disagree with them on politics, but not on reality. It’s a characteristic that a former staffer said was like “looking for a unicorn.”
The Daily Beast reported that the network had hoped to bring on Lisa Marie Boothe, according to a source close to Boothe. But the conversations stopped once she made it clear that she wouldn’t get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“An ABC News source confirmed to The Daily Beast that the network had conversations with Boothe, among ‘dozens and dozens’ of candidates,” said the report. “The show never had an opportunity to offer her a guest-hosting spot or book a potential date. And once Boothe’s stance on vaccinations became apparent, the source said, further conversation became a ‘moot point’ and a ‘non-starter’ due to the network’s strict policies.”
ABC’s parent company, Disney, requires U.S. employees to be vaccinated.
Even if that weren’t the case, the women of The View have taken the virus seriously. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg had a difficult case of pneumonia in 2018 that ended with her going to the hospital. It was found that she also had sepsis, making the illnesses so intense that she told “The View” audience she, “came very, very close to leaving the Earth.”
Fellow co-host Joy Behar left the show early on in the 2020 pandemic because at 77-years-old, she said she can’t afford to get the virus.
So, the idea that Boothe would join the show as an anti-vaxxer would put her colleagues in danger, making it a non-starter. The decision for her also wasn’t based on any medical problems that Boothe could have that would preclude her from being vaccinated. Speaking on Fox, she confessed it was all political. Saying she wouldn’t get the shot “as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny.”
She isn’t the first conservative on “The View” to come up against the same barrier. When former Fox and View host Jedediah Bila appeared on the show in November, she had to tape her appearance from a remote location because she refuses to get vaccinated.
It led to a battle online when co-hosts like Sunny Hostin, whose husband is a doctor, accused Bila of twisting information. Bila said that the vaccines were only created to prevent the severity of illness and it doesn’t stop anyone from getting COVID or spreading it. The vaccine was actually created to prevent people from dying from the virus. Afterward, Bila played the victim, saying that she was “ambushed” with a “pre-planned” attack.
Read the full report at The Daily Beast.
I wrote about why I’m not getting vaccinated, how we were lied to about the vaccines, and why mandates don’t make sense. Column in @Newsweek.
Love it or hate it, but I hope you will take the time to read it…
Why I'm Not Vaccinated | Opinion https://t.co/vnFNMIQP5Z
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) November 15, 2021
