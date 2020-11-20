News
‘We Have Been Extremely Patient, but We Can Wait No Longer’: House Dems Demand GSA Chief Brief on Blocking Biden
House Democrats are demanding General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy brief Congress “no later than November 23” to explain why she continues to block President-elect Joe Biden from receiving transition funds and support, despite a law that merely requires her to ascertain it is “likely” he won the election.
“We have been extremely patient, but we can wait no longer,” four House chairs write in a letter to Murphy, as Talking Points Memo reports. “As GSA Administrator, it is your responsibility to follow the law and assure the safety and well-being of the United States and its people—not to submit to political pressure to violate the law and risk the consequences.”
They make the situation quite clear:
“President-elect Biden has now collected more votes than any other candidate for President in history, and he defeated President Trump by a margin of nearly six million votes. By November 7, 2020, virtually every major news organization had declared President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as the clear winners when they obtained a majority of Electoral College votes. In the weeks that followed, they won two additional states—Arizona and Georgia—bringing their Electoral College tally to 306 compared to President Trump’s 232. At this stage, there is no conceivable argument that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are not ‘the apparent successful candidates for the office of President and Vice President.'”
The House Chairs also warn Murphy she is endangering national security:
“Your actions in blocking transition activities required under the law are having grave effects, including undermining the orderly transfer of power, impairing the incoming Administration’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, hampering its ability to address our nation’s dire economic crisis, and endangering our national security.”
‘Enough Mitch, Enough’: McConnell Leveled by Morning Joe for Letting Trump Try to Steal the Election
“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough spoke directly to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday for standing by while Donald Trump and his “confederacy of dunces” try to steal the election, telling the Kentucky Republican it was time to tell the president to knock it off.
Speaking directly to the camera, the MSNBC host warned McConnell that the president is undermining democracy and history will not look kindly upon him for not asserting himself.
“So the question, Mitch, is how much longer are you going to hold American democracy in suspended animation?” Scarborough asked. “How much longer are you going to undermine what really does lay at the heart of American democracy and that is the peaceful transfer of power — something that has defined this country since George Washington decided to get on his horse and go back to Mt. Vernon instead of serving a third term.”
“I said said time and again, you can’t cheer against the president of the United States without cheering against America. That I didn’t cheer against presidents, even if I disagreed with them, I prayed for them. because I was praying for America,” he continued. “In this case, Mitch, this isn’t about undermining American’s faith in Joe Biden — you know this. It’s what makes this so sick, Mitch. This isn’t about undermining Americans’ faith in Joe Biden; one man, one party. It’s about undermining America’s faith in democracy, in the rule of law, and that’s what you’re doing right now. The gig is up and it’s time to tell the president that he and Rudy [Giuliani] and their confederacy of dunces need to stop making fools of themselves and let the next commander in chief get ready to protect and defend this country.”
“Let the next president of the United States start preparing to distribute vaccines, to tens of millions, to hundreds of millions of Americans,” he added. “We are way past time and the president you’re running cover for, he’s doing nothing but tweeting conspiracy theories and trying to undermine American democracy. Enough, Mitch. enough.”
Watch below:
New York Opens Criminal and Civil Investigations Into Trump’s Tax Write-Offs on Fees Paid to Ivanka: NYT
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that officials in New York State have opened a civil and a criminal fraud investigation into tax write-offs outgoing President Donald Trump took on various consulting fees he paid out, including some to his daughter Ivanka.
“The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently. But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees,” reported Danny Hakim, Mike McIntire, William K. Rashbaum and Ben Protess. “The subpoenas were the latest steps in the two investigations of the Trump Organization, and underscore the legal challenges awaiting the president when he leaves office in January. There is no indication that his daughter is a focus of either inquiry, which the Trump Organization has derided as politically motivated.”
“Among the revelations was that Mr. Trump reduced his taxable income by deducting about $26 million in fees to unidentified consultants as a business expense on numerous projects between 2010 and 2018,” said the report. “Some of those fees appear to have been paid to Ms. Trump, The Times found. On a 2017 disclosure she filed when joining the White House as a presidential adviser, she reported receiving payments from a consulting company she co-owned, totaling $747,622, that exactly matched consulting fees claimed as tax deductions by the Trump Organization for hotel projects in Hawaii and Vancouver, British Columbia.”
The news comes after The Times published a series of reports into Trump’s tax returns — which he spent years fighting to conceal from both investigators and the American people — that showed he was heavily in debt, losing money on most of his businesses, and strategically using his losses to pay little or nothing in income taxes from year to year.
“The I.R.S. has sometimes rejected attempts to write off consulting fees if they were meant to avoid taxes and did not reflect arms-length business relationships,” said the report. “It is not known if the I.R.S. has ever questioned the Trump Organization about the practice. The tax benefit to Mr. Trump from deducting the fees on his companies’ federal returns would also be reflected on his New York returns, making it of possible interest to the state.”
Rudy’s ‘Hot Mess of a Press Conference’ Was a ‘Plot to Disenfranchise Millions’: CNN’s Jake Tapper
CNN host Jake Tapper couldn’t help but note the irrational hour and 45-minute rant from Rudy Giuliani calling it “craziness” and a “hot mess.”
“I want to shift for one second to talk about this craziness that we’re hearing from the other side of the aisle with Rudy Giuliani and this conspiracy theorist, Sydney Powell and others, laying out their plan,” said Tapper, with a panel of analysts. “No evidence of malfeasance or fraud that would undermine the election conclusions that have already happened, but Giuliani said something quite telling earlier today when discussing their plans for, you know, reversing the results of this free and democratic election. Giuliani said it changes the results of the election in Michigan if you take out Wayne County. Wayne County is the most populous county in Michigan. It’s where Detroit is. This really seems to be coming down to a plot to disenfranchise millions of legitimate American votes, many of them Black voters, Black Americans who voted completely legally and now the Trump team wants to take away their votes.”
Reporter Abby Phillip agreed, saying that there’s no other way to characterize what the Trump team is trying to do. She said that they’re seeking to nullify several areas of the country that are densely populated with African-American voters.
“It’s not an accident that those are all the places that they are so concerned about this fabrication of voter fraud, that they’re willing to disenfranchise virtually all the people who live in those places, but not any of the other people in other parts of the state where allegedly much of this invented conduct is happening as well,” said Phillip.
“It cannot be that they’re only concerned about fraud in only the parts of a state where the majority of minority voters live,” Phillip continued. “If they’re concerned about fraud, they should be concerned about it everywhere.”
Tapper explained that there is no evidence of widespread fraud.
“I think Republicans just lost another lawsuit in the last hour in Arizona,” he also said. “It’s all just embarrassing. It’s not just President Trump tweeting it. The Republican National Committee is actually tweeting out that insane hot mess of a press conference that Rudy had earlier today.”
See the full video below:
