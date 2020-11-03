Election 2020
Trump to Address the Nation Tonight: Reports
President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation Election Day night, according to his former advisor Kellyanne Conway.
“You will hear from the president tonight,” Conway, who has been working for the Trump campaign recently, said on ABC News Tuesday night. “The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.”
But she also noted that four years ago Trump did not address the nation until around 3 AM, so it could be hours away.
NEW: Kellyanne Conway tells @GStephanopoulos, “You will hear from the president tonight…The president is expected to address the nation later from the East Room of the White House.” https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/YGL8Ghx8Lz
— ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2020
Here’s how the East Room looks right now.
East Room prepared for Trump remarks to nation on Election Night. https://t.co/cdUMiWxHv5
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 4, 2020
“Yes, the president will speak tonight. Even if it’s not to declare victory, he needs to set the narrative,” an unnamed White House official told CBS News. “There’s a sense that the president cannot lose hold of tonight’s story, the official says.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Delana Scott via Flickr
