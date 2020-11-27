NOPE NOPE NOPE
Trump Attorney Complains Trump-Appointed Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Campaign Part of ‘Activist Judicial Machinery’
Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.
Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the “activist judicial machinery” in Pennsylvania.
She is also vowing to take the case – which the judges say has “no merit,” to the Supreme Court.
Ellis was quickly mocked.
If you supposedly have evidence of massive fraud, why did Giuliani tell the court “This is not a fraud case?” pic.twitter.com/YtkieyIDfi
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 27, 2020
Epic failure but you go for it
The world is watching your circus
And the voters are laughing
Your move, sweetie https://t.co/rpUMkvASCg
— Kathleen Alice ☘️ (@kathleenalice4) November 27, 2020
“The activist judicial machinery” = three Republican-appointed judges in a *unanimous* opinion written by a *Trump appointee* that literally concludes that “the Campaign cannot win this lawsuit.”
Even at *this* #SCOTUS, any appeal is DOA. For the good of the country, just stop. https://t.co/Zr5VPdqWqx
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 27, 2020
Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are the Milli Vanilli of lawyer duos. Tons of attention, but all lip service. https://t.co/hOPpuZCpc7
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 27, 2020
The grift will continue until morale improves. https://t.co/AbPPYZ0aYo
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 27, 2020
Down 58-0 and on our own 2 yard line with 42 seconds left in the game is exactly where we wanted to be all along https://t.co/GZat033yHt
— David Frum (@davidfrum) November 27, 2020
The "activist judicial machinery" meaning a 3-0 decision by three Republican appointees, the scathing opinion authored by a Trump appointee.
Does Trump pick "Deep State" judges or do they get corrupted after taking the bench? 🤔 https://t.co/a7bMsJlMY0
— David Burbach (@dburbach) November 27, 2020
This. Is. HILARIOUS. On just so many levels: hilarious.
If you read the opinion (which I IMPLORE you to read), the REPUBLICAN & TRUMP-APPOINTED judge(s) destroy the claims presented. Even the plaintiff himself (@RudyGiuliani) said, "This isn't fraud."
But sure, on to #SCOTUS. https://t.co/rnKFTtx1b7
— Ken Schneck (@DrKenSchneck) November 27, 2020
That's an interesting way to spell "we once again failed to produce any evidence and the court justifiably told us to kick rocks." https://t.co/gHCqrVW49w
— L.A.Witt, etc. (@GallagherWitt) November 27, 2020
