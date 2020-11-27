Trump Attorney Complains Trump-Appointed Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Campaign Part of ‘Activist Judicial Machinery’

Connect with us

Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and the Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign is once again being mocked, this time for her near-immediate response to a unanimous 3-0 ruling against the campaign in a Pennsylvania election case.

Ellis says she and Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, have decided that the three judges, who were all appointed by Republican presidents – including the one who wrote the opinion who was appointed by Trump himself – are all part of the “activist judicial machinery” in Pennsylvania.

She is also vowing to take the case – which the judges say has “no merit,” to the Supreme Court.

Ellis was quickly mocked.

 

 

 

