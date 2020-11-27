Connect with us

Trump Just Lost His 39th Election Ruling: ‘Claims Have No Merit’

A federal appeals court has just ruled against President Donald Trump in a Pennsylvania election case. The unanimous 3-0 decision was passed down by judges who were all nominated to the federal bench by Republican presidents, including one who was appointed by President Trump.

Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit marks the 39th loss for the president in his war on the integrity of the U.S. election system and his baseless, evidence-less insistence that the vote throwing him out of office was “rigged.”

“The Campaign’s claims have no merit,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas on Friday. Bibas is the judge appointed by Trump.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Judge Bibas wrote, as Buzzfeed reports. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck says Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court but “this lawsuit has no chance of succeeding.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.

