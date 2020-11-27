BYE DON
Trump Just Lost His 39th Election Ruling: ‘Claims Have No Merit’
A federal appeals court has just ruled against President Donald Trump in a Pennsylvania election case. The unanimous 3-0 decision was passed down by judges who were all nominated to the federal bench by Republican presidents, including one who was appointed by President Trump.
Friday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit marks the 39th loss for the president in his war on the integrity of the U.S. election system and his baseless, evidence-less insistence that the vote throwing him out of office was “rigged.”
“The Campaign’s claims have no merit,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas on Friday. Bibas is the judge appointed by Trump.
“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Judge Bibas wrote, as Buzzfeed reports. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck says Trump can appeal to the Supreme Court but “this lawsuit has no chance of succeeding.”
The Trump campaign has the right to ask #SCOTUS to review this decision, and it has the right to ask the Court for an injunction pending appeal. But as Judge Bibas’s opinion makes clear, try as they might, this lawsuit has no chance of succeeding.
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 27, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Ivanka Trump and Her Family Will Have a Rude Awakening When They Leave the White House
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Will Attend Fake ‘Hearing’ in PA at the Wyndham Hotel to Save Face
- FINALLY1 day ago
‘Fox & Friends’ Graphic Destroys Trump for ‘Baselessly’ and ‘Falsely’ Claiming Election Was Rigged
- SUPREMELY SACRIFICING LIVES1 day ago
#AmyCovidBarrett Trends on Social Media After SCOTUS Blocks NY From Limiting Church Attendance
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Adam Schiff: ‘A President Cannot Pardon Himself’ and the ‘Constitution is Not a Suicide Pact’
- 'PRO-LIFE' CONSERVATIVES1 day ago
‘Deadly Game’: Legal Experts Blast Supreme Court’s Dead-of-Night Decision Choosing Religious Rights Over All Others
- News1 day ago
Trump Serves Up Paranoid Election Conspiracy Rant for Thanksgiving: ‘Flick of a Switch Can Change Course of History’