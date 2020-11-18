Connect with us

BRUTAL BUT TRUE

Top Ethics Expert Compares Trump Appointee Blocking Biden Transition to a Drunk Driver Who ‘Crushes’ Kids

Published

on

The refusal of General Services Administrator Emily Murphy to sign a letter stating it is “likely” Joe Biden won the election is comparable to a “drunk driver” who “crushes” school kids, says a former top government ethics official.

Walter Shaub in a series of tweets Wednesday blasted Murphy after a CNN report attempted to paint her in a favorable light.

“General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her shoulders, feeling like she’s been put in a no-win situation, according to people who have spoken to her recently,” CNN reported. The piece has been widely panned with many making clear Murphy has zero defense for not allowing the Biden transition to officially begin.

Shaub is not mincing words.

“Lawyers like [Emily Murphy] (and the DOJ lawyer who argued to deprive children sleeping on concrete floors of soap) exploit legal ambiguities,” Shaub continued. But we have limited time to make this world worse or better. Withholding lifesaving resources during a pandemic is an immoral way to spend it.”

He also says Murphy is “endangering American lives — solely for partisan political gain.”

And here’s what he has to say, presumably about that CNN fluff piece:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.