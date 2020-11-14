'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
People Worry That Trump Will Resign and Have Pence Pardon His Federal Crimes Before 2021
An opinion columnist at The Hill has predicted that after pardoning people in his inner circle, “Trump will resign from the presidency before his term officially ends, and he will be pardoned by Vice President Pence, when Pence becomes president.”
Columnist Brent Budowsky explains, “A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable if they are not sunk into a morass of federal cases that only a federal pardon can protect him from.”
Without a federal pardon, Budowsky continues, Trump will almost certainly spend his coming years stuck in federal cases that not only threaten his freedom, but also his ability to secure lucrative multibillion-dollar business deals capitalizing off of his presidency and media savvy.
However, Trump would remain on the hook for criminal investigations on the state level.
https://twitter.com/eliehonig/status/1326959067294806016https://twitter.com/herbyboxturtle/status/1327651650761355265https://twitter.com/Mom_in_uniform/status/1327650199473434626https://twitter.com/laurie_joy7/status/1327649432465154048https://twitter.com/graverobberJC/status/1327646026769920000
Georgia Vote Counter Hiding from Death Threats Over Debunked “Ballot Trashing” Video
An unnamed election worker working in the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia has been doxxed, received death threats and gone into hiding after a debunked viral video falsely accused him of throwing away a pro-Trump ballot.
Elections Supervisor Rick Barron said on Friday that the video actually showed the worker disposing of a sheet of instructions and not a ballot.
“Those ballots are 8½ by 19 inches long. At no time did you see him extract anything from the envelope and that crumbled piece of paper, they were instructions and it was a smaller piece of paper,” Barron explained.
“He is having to leave his house and go stay with friends. He’s afraid to drive his car because the information about his car, about his license plate are out there,” Barron continued, adding that the state is considering giving the worker extra protection amid the death threats.
Over the last couple of days, the vote count in Georgia has gone from a solid lead for Republican President Donald Trump to a slight edge by his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Trump, his campaign surrogates, and his supporters has all alleged a massive voter fraud operation to help “steal the election” from Trump, though no Trump officials have offered concrete proof of actual fraud.
“Racist AF”: White House Observes “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens”
Last night, the White House released a proclamation observing November 1st as the “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens,” a day made up by President Donald Trump to support endless crusade to demonize immigrants and foreign asylum seekers.
It should be noted that November 1 is already the Mexican Dia De Los Muertos, an annual holiday commemorating dead family members.
“As American citizens,” the proclamation reads, “these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community. We solemnly stand with their families — our Angel Families — who have endured what no American family should ever have to suffer.”
The proclamation then largely goes on to praise Trump for working with ” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officers, Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs), Border Patrol Agents, and other law enforcement officials.” However, the proclamation does not actually provide a number for people allegedly killed by undocumented immigrants.
“Under my watch, the voices of our Angel Families no longer fall on deaf ears. Americans who are killed by illegal aliens are no longer forgotten, and we are ensuring that they will not have died in vain,” the proclamation continues.
The proclamation also declares an agency he created in the Department of Homeland Security called Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) for tracking crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
Here’s the thing about Trump and VOICE though: Trump has a history of just spouting off completely made-up numbers of such crimes.
In a January 2019 prime time address, Trump said, “In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 violent killings. Over the years, thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country and thousands more lives will be lost if we don’t act right now.”
Except, as ABC News points out, there’s no national database for crimes committed by immigration status, and available studies actually show that crime rates are lower among immigrant groups than among native-born Americans. While Trump’s rally speeches this week mentioned the need to stop terrorists (ie. Muslims) from Syria, Somalia and Yemen, right-wing terrorists have killed more people on U.S. soil than jihadis have since September 11, 2001.
Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller has said that if Trump gets a second term, he’ll limit asylum, target “sanctuary cities,” expand the “travel ban” and cut work visas.
If it is accurate it is just ratifying the work of The Remembrance Project, which declared 11/1 a day of remembrance for the victims of illegal aliens in 2009. The Remembrance Project is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
— Humpty (@sniffdodoubleg) October 31, 2020
How about a National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by an Incompetent President.
We're going to need a very large memorial wall to etch all the names on it!
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING!
— Jameson Rocks (@DanielLynch53) October 31, 2020
FINALLY! A holiday for the people that were here first! pic.twitter.com/EtYHiePMqp
— Buddy Hinton (@Buddy_Hinton) October 31, 2020
When's the "National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by an Impeached President Who Lost the Popular Vote in 2016 and Could Have Prevented Thousands of Those Deaths if He'd Just Told Everyone to Wear a Mask Last Spring"?
Asking for 225,000 Friends and Fellow Americans. pic.twitter.com/ssCPemGmBF
— Susan 🖖 🇺🇸 🌊🌊🌊 🌎🌍🌏 (@SusanBostonMama) October 31, 2020
This has Stephen Miller written all over it. November 1st is a day in which my Mexican people remember those that passed. These imbeciles at the White House thought it was cute to make that day one to insult my people. Make no mistake about it, that is what that intends.
— Felipe (@Fh0989) October 31, 2020
Interesting that they drop a lot of numbers about miles of fence and arrests, but they don’t state the exact number of dead… the very thing they’re remembering. Makes you think that the number isn’t that large and they want to obfuscate that fact.
— Gene Debs 🌹 (@MLS_Energy) October 31, 2020
2nd paragraph: "As President, I have no higher duty than to ensure the safety and security of all Americans." pic.twitter.com/36hKLvmFzz
— Frolicking Gadfly (@FrolickinGadfly) October 31, 2020
— Ben Screamings (@stephens_ben) October 31, 2020
This is racist AF.
— getvillarreal (@getvillarreal) October 31, 2020
Court Slaps Down Trump’s Attempt to Intimidate Pennsylvania Voters
At a Friday night rally, Republican President Donald Trump talked about his attempts to have “poll watchers” in the swing state of Pennsylvania, an attempt that a local court recently ruled as illegal.
“I think we’re leading everywhere,” Trump said at the rally. “We think in Pennsylvania doing great. We got to be very careful Philadelphia. They play games in Philadelphia, and they won’t let us watch the count in Philadelphia… So we’re watching Philadelphia.”
Trump then told his White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to “please watch Philadelphia … because I don’t like what I’m hearing about Philadelphia…. I don’t like what I see going on in terms of what’s gone on over the past, and probably what’s going on. Think of it. They fought like hell that we can’t watch them. Count the vote, what’s wrong with watching? why can’t we have poll watchers? And so we’re in court right now poll watches in Philadelphia. But we’re doing great in Pennsylvania, gotta watch Philadelphia.”
"Why can't we have poll watchers? And so we're in court trying to have poll watchers in Philadelphia." — Trump pic.twitter.com/E4xCSFJqEk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020
First off, the so-called poll watchers are needless seeing as there’s zero evidence of voter fraud at polling places, so Trump’s “watchers” are little more than intimidators meant to make Democratic voters nervous.
Second off, it’s not Meadows’ job to handle poll monitoring, election monitors or lawsuits. The White House Chief of staff serves as a “liaison among members of the President’s cabinet and the White House [and is] is responsible for directing, managing and overseeing all policy development, daily operations, and staff activities for the President.”
Third off, on Friday, local Judge Gary Glazer ruled that the Trump campaign’s attempt to have poll-watchers at the state polls isn’t allowed under state law. The Trump campaign had sent unauthorized poll watchers into satellite poll offices where local election officials register voters and help people fill out their mail-in ballots, but the officials kicked the watchers out.
Trump said his watcher should be allowed to monitor such offices, but a bipartisan Philadelphia City Commission said that the satellite locations don’t qualify as official polling stations and therefore don’t qualify as a place allowed by state law to have poll watchers. Judge Glazer agreed.
On September 27, Politico wrote that Trump had hired dozens of lawyers from three major law firms and recruited thousands of volunteer attorneys to contest election results in 17 key states considered vital to his re-election.
In response, Biden campaign spokesperson Michael Gwin told the publication, “The Biden campaign has assembled the biggest voter protection program in history to ensure the election runs smoothly and to combat any attempt by Donald Trump to create fear and confusion with our voting system, or interfere in the democratic process.”
