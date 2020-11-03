Connect with us

‘Owns Stock in Coronavirus’: Melania Trump Mocked for Being ‘Only Person Not Wearing a Mask’ at Voting Site

First Lady Melania Trump, in Florida on Election Day, sauntered into a Palm Beach voter station earlier this morning. As video shows and reporters note, she was the only person at the polling place not wearing a mask.

The First Lady says she recently recovered from COVID-19, but it is unknown how long anyone with the virus can spread it, or how long “immunity” lasts. Under President Trump the U.S. has seen over 230,000 coronavirus deaths and over 9.5 million people infected. As First Lady, she is expected to set an example and be consistent with CDC guidelines.

It didn’t take long for social media users to criticize her:

