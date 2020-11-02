‘Disinformation Grifter’: Ex-Trump Intel Chief’s Anti-Biden Stunt Backfires, Earns Him a ‘Manipulated Media’ Label

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence, is under fire after posting a 2019 photo of Joe Biden and attacking him as “phony” for not wearing a mask. Since the photo was celarly taken months before the coronavirus was even discovered, Grenell is getting slammed on social media, but refuses to apologize or taken the tweet down.

After countless Twitter users reported the photo Twitter on Monday afternoon – almost 24 hours after it had been posted – finally slapped a “manipulated media” warning label on it, but it was too late. The image has already received nearly 40,000 likes and 21,000 retweets and quote tweets.

PolitiFact rated Grenell’s tweet as “False,.” If Grenell’s intent was to damage Biden it backfired as mainstream media outlets reported on the false tweet.

Grenell is doubling down, now attacking Biden for not wearing a mask while delivering a speech outdoors when there was no one near him.

On social media Grenell is getting dragged. Here’s what some are saying:

I have a question: is being an unrepentant liar a prerequisite for a position in the Trump “administration?” You know that the picture on the left is pre-pandemic. Another question: Does anyone, including Trump, spend any time on policy issues? — Susan Grimaldi (@GiGi0820) November 2, 2020

Endless lies from you people. It’s all you have. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 2, 2020

Hey jackass, photo on left is from 2019. Shows how little intelligence you know or have. https://t.co/64SPZlSfX7 — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) November 2, 2020

I found another one of hypocrite Joe with no mask. pic.twitter.com/eCG2Dx3V6F — charlie (@TheOldOlaf) November 2, 2020

Wow picture from 2019, dumbass. Great intel analysis. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 2, 2020

This is completely false, and you know that, but of course you won’t delete because you’re a disinformation grifter. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 2, 2020

Do all of Putin’s operatives spread disinfo that can so easily be fact checked? And Grenell was “DNI” for a minute w access to our intel. How insane is that — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) November 2, 2020

Joe Biden is not wearing a mask in this photo!!! pic.twitter.com/su9rszgDDZ — Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) November 2, 2020

Falling for disinformation and peddling it is excusable. Not taking this down, once it is revealed to be wrong, is not excusable. He has tweeted DOZENS of times since then, including retweeting this. Anyone who thought he was “honorable” should have their head examined. https://t.co/gZzCS9mzr7 — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 2, 2020

For a “follower of Christ” you sure do love bearing false witness. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 2, 2020

Hey dumbass it’s an old photo. But congrats on spreading misinformation — this is exactly why you got the DNI job despite being an unqualified twitter troll. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 2, 2020

Hey, Dick, that photo is from 2019, Dick. pic.twitter.com/cSbGhnFP7O — Straight Talker (@SomeRandomGuy5) November 2, 2020

Pic at left was taken in 2019 for Vogue, before anyone was wearing masks, which Grenell surely knows. But when you’ve been the GOP’s “openly gay” show poodle for years, betraying your own people on the regular, it must be hard to tell the difference between facts and lies. https://t.co/Ainv92z5Ti — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 2, 2020

Yes, this is a blatant lie from the former Director of National Intelligence. Yes, the photo is from 2019. I would hope this sort of thing would keep a liar like this from ever being invited onto a cable news show again. https://t.co/mI2tE8XVNm — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 2, 2020