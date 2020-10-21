GOP Powerbroker Urges Christians to Invoke ‘Imprecatory Prayers’ for God to ‘Destroy’ His Political Enemies

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Steven Hotze appeared on Rick Scarborough’s “Mixing Church & State God’s Way” podcast Tuesday, where he encouraged listeners to pray for the upcoming election by asking God to literally “destroy” those who oppose Hotze’s radical right-wing Christian political agenda.

Hotze, a long time virulently anti-LGBTQ activist in Texas, urged conservative Christians to engage in “imprecatory prayer,” which is the practice of praying that God will unleash punishment upon those against whom the prayer is targeted.

Hotze said that when Christians gathered on the National Mall in September for “The Return,” they prayed that God would “intercede to stop and bind in the name of Jesus and through the power and blood of Christ to bind anarchy and communism and the ungodliness that’s going on in our country, and to give us a victory in the upcoming election.”

But Hotze noted that it’s equally important to pray against their political enemies.

“I highly encourage you go to the Psalms and pray imprecatory prayers,” he said. “[God] troubles the wicked, he causes them to be in confusion, he causes them to flee. And we need to pray that those that are wicked and that want to destroy our nation and our Christian values, that God would work in their lives—first to cause them to turn to Christ—but those that refuse to turn to Christ, I want God to take his enemies and rid us of them and destroy them so they don’t destroy you and me and our wives, our spouses, our families, our children, our grandchildren, our friends, and our businesses.”

This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.

Image: via Facebook