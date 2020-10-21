Connect with us

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

GOP Powerbroker Urges Christians to Invoke ‘Imprecatory Prayers’ for God to ‘Destroy’ His Political Enemies

Published

on

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Steven Hotze appeared on Rick Scarborough’s “Mixing Church & State God’s Way” podcast Tuesday, where he encouraged listeners to pray for the upcoming election by asking God to literally “destroy” those who oppose Hotze’s radical right-wing Christian political agenda.

Hotze, a long time virulently anti-LGBTQ activist in Texas, urged conservative Christians to engage in “imprecatory prayer,” which is the practice of praying that God will unleash punishment upon those against whom the prayer is targeted.

Hotze said that when Christians gathered on the National Mall in September for “The Return,” they prayed that God would “intercede to stop and bind in the name of Jesus and through the power and blood of Christ to bind anarchy and communism and the ungodliness that’s going on in our country, and to give us a victory in the upcoming election.”

But Hotze noted that it’s equally important to pray against their political enemies.

“I highly encourage you go to the Psalms and pray imprecatory prayers,” he said. “[God] troubles the wicked, he causes them to be in confusion, he causes them to flee. And we need to pray that those that are wicked and that want to destroy our nation and our Christian values, that God would work in their lives—first to cause them to turn to Christ—but those that refuse to turn to Christ, I want God to take his enemies and rid us of them and destroy them so they don’t destroy you and me and our wives, our spouses, our families, our children, our grandchildren, our friends, and our businesses.”

 

This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.

Image: via Facebook

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

Lindsey Graham Ludicrously Tries to Link Same-Sex Marriage to Polygamy in Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Hearing

Published

1 week ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) linked the legal marriages of same-sex couples to polygamy in his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday morning. Graham is leading the push to insert the controversial far right wing Seventh Circuit judge on to the Supreme Court.

Graham began by attempting to claim that the 2015 Obergefell case which found a right to marriage for same-sex couples could not be easily overturned, but then launched into his fear-mongering, slippery slope argument.

“So we talk a lot about laws legalizing same-sex marriage,” Graham said, asking Judge Barrett the name of the Obergefell case. “If anybody tried to change that precedent one of the things you would look at is a reliance interest that people have formed around that is legislation?”

“So, reaching a decision that the case was wrongly decided doesn’t end the debate in terms of whether or not it should be repealed. Is that correct?” Graham asked, positing that “there’s a very rigorous process in place to overturn the precedent?”

“Is there any constitutional right to a polygamous relationship?” Graham then queried.

“Let’s see,” Barrett replied, “that might be a question that could be litigated at, you know, polygamy obviously in many places is illegal, now, but that could be an issue somebody might litigate before the Court at some point.”

Judge Barrett on Tuesday refused to cite long-standing statutes that clearly state voter intimidation is illegal and it is illegal for a President to unilaterally delay an election.

“Somebody might have made the argument is possible the three people love each other, generally, and that would work this way with court if somebody wanted to make that argument,” Graham claimed.

Same-sex marriage has nothing to do with polygamy.

Watch:

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

Kamala Harris Destroys Amy Coney Barrett

Published

1 week ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, used Judge Amy Comey Barrett’s words and deeds against her in Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday evening.

Harris, a former attorney general, prosecuted Judge Barrett for her statements on abortion, then lambasted Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I would suggest that we not pretend that we don’t know how this nominee views a woman’s right to choose,” Harris concluded.

Senator Harris also “hurt” Judge Barrett, former Senator Claire McCaskill noted on MSNBC, when she drove a truck through Barrett’s suggestion that she doesn’t know President Trump chose her to kill ObamaCare.

Later, former Senator Al Franken noted that Barrett has the seal of approval from the Federalist Society, which means she’s passed all the religious right’s and Republicans’ tests.

Continue Reading

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

Giuliani Dangerously Lies to Trump Voters About Coronavirus: ‘People Don’t Die of This Disease Anymore’ (Video)

Published

1 week ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Monday while campaigning for his boss falsely and dangerously told Philadelphia voters that coronavirus doesn’t kill anyone anymore.

“People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “adding that Democrats were overblowing COVID because they wanted to frighten people.”

The Trump supporters in the audience appeared to agree.

That’s a lie.

To date, the novel coronavirus – which Giuliani referred to as the “Chinese Communist virus” – has killed 220,254 people in the United States alone.

1,087,371 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 disease worldwide. 8,048,249 Americans have contracted the disease. About 50,000 more Americans each day test positive for the coronavirus.

The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has dropped, fortunately, from about 1000 a day to 725 a day, but that’s still 725 people each day who did not have to die.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.