'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
“A March for Fascism”: Social Media Users Disable #MillionMAGAMarch Hashtag with Pancake Pics
Today is the Million MAGA March, a gathering of neo-Nazis, White Supremacists and other Trump supporters into Washington D.C., apparently unaware that Trump lost the last election by over 5 million votes.
But to make it hard for these unsavory folks to organize via social media, people on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram have been flooding the hashtags #MillionMAGAMarch and #MarchForTrump with images of pancakes. Here’s a tasty selection:
K-Pop stans from TikTok are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pictures of pancakes. It's basically unusable right now.@SheaDepmore appears to have kicked it off. pic.twitter.com/g9bQgj5rz9
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 13, 2020
Ya'll racist homophobic H0ES can kiss my ass. Oh and here is your breakfast BITCH.#MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #magamarch pic.twitter.com/DQc3pEf7WA
— Lyla & Lily (@LilyCru62493095) November 14, 2020
#MAGAMillionMarch#MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump
Fascism is so tiresome!
Have some pancakes instead! pic.twitter.com/dVx9Y4SPFa
— buddymaui (@buddymaui) November 14, 2020
Listen this is getting to be a bit to funny now. #MillionMAGAMarch #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/lejhXYfiam
— PeteHol (@PHolyck) November 14, 2020
I guess MAGA is trying to trend #MarchForTrump because #MillionMAGAMarch got overwhelmed by pancakes. Well you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/utVDLTVaky
— MaskyFoon (@mickeyfoon) November 14, 2020
K-Pop have taken over the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with pictures or gifs of pancakes, making it unusable to the fascists trying to find one another.
So how about some pancakes? pic.twitter.com/4fVaDWlBjl
— 🌊Cyndia BLUE "Unstable Genius"🆘 (@malinablue) November 14, 2020
#MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump
This turned out disgusting. pic.twitter.com/71oh2fEzrT
— Friedrich Schober (@Falkenlurch) November 14, 2020
#proudboys be like#MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/R5H5DQRF6c
— Jaime (@armstrong_jaime) November 14, 2020
Have some COVID with your pancakes, narcissism, denial, and ventilators! #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/GRqc93ksW4
— Mary Shomon 💙 🌊 #DemCast | DC & MD | MaskUp (@gethimouttahere) November 14, 2020
.. and from across the pond 😊 You're welcome! 😉 💙💙💙💙💙#MillionMAGAMarch #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/QmfakVc91w
— Marierose (@DarlingM777) November 14, 2020
Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Flipped. pic.twitter.com/nEt3J3Y9KQ
— Joe 46 (@JahSparx) November 14, 2020
A mexican pancake I know it scares you but don't deport it i haven't gotten my wall of bacon finished yet. #MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #magamarch pic.twitter.com/TVMEhZFoXC
— Alice Fear (@AliceFear2) November 14, 2020
#MarchForTrump you thought you got away from Pancakes? pic.twitter.com/EMheRbutGX
— 91% confident. 306! (@InvisibleAmeri2) November 14, 2020
They're calling the #MillionMAGAMarch the #MarchForTrump this morning. It's still just pancakes, though. pic.twitter.com/chwEbcQTfM
— Covfefe, Cake, and ByeDon! 🎂 (@Covfefe_For_All) November 14, 2020
When you peacefully protest that Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump will tear-gas you.
When you take to the streets to overthrow a Democratic election, Donald Trump will join you.#MarchForTrump is a march for fascism.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 14, 2020
Even Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Visit the White House Anymore Because It’s a COVID-19 Hot Zone
In public comments made Thursday, 78-year-old Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that he hasn’t visited the White House in 2 months because he’s afraid he might catch coronavirus there.
“I actually haven’t been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said.
Indeed, with 34 Trump associates having tested as positive for COVID-19 since the president announced being infected with the disease, it’s understandable why McConnell would avoid the hot zone.
After all, people ages 75 to 84 are eight times more likely that people ages 18 to 29 to end up hospitalized because of the virus and 220 times more likely to die from it, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
So let me understand this correctly, Moscow Mitch McConnell doesn’t trust the KKK White House’s Covid management which is why he won’t go there, but he’s okay with them infecting the entire nation w/ rabid mismanagement, like PPP going to his wife, but no relief for Americans. 🤫
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2020
Mitch McConnell won’t visit White House because of covid but has been blocking coronavirus relief legislation for 146 days & rushing to confirm Supreme Court Justice who will strike down Affordable Care Act in middle of pandemic
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 8, 2020
So Mitch McConnell hasn’t been to the White House because he doesn’t think it’s safe. But he wants you to trust your families with the same president. If you still think Mitch gives a damn about you, you must work for him.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2020
Mitch McConnell said today that he hasn't been to the White House for two months because he didn't think it was safe because of Trump and their lack of COVID safety.
This is the start of the great GOP flip-flop before the election. It's going to be crazy. Don't buy any of it.
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) October 9, 2020
McConnell: I do think there have been risky behaviors, but not in the Senate.
MacCallum: So you're saying you think the White House has taken too many risks?
McConnell: Well, there's no question that some of the infections occurred elsewhere & not here.https://t.co/wh5FQjHySx
— CHUNTERKAP (@chunterkap) October 9, 2020
FYI Senate GOP holds in person meetings 3x a week. Dem Senators hold our meetings virtually.
In those GOP meetings, some wear masks and others don't. Low wage food service workers are required to be in attendance.
But McConnell still refuses to test every worker in the Senate.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 3, 2020
Dear Donald Trump, Please invite Bill Barr to the White House event you are hosting tomorrow. He’s been very lonely. Mitch McConnell too. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
— MomJovi (@MomJovi) October 9, 2020
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
This week Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski defended not firing officer Sergeant Keith Wrede (pictured above) after it was revealed that Wrede had regularly commented “KILL THEM ALL!” on social media videos and posts about Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters.
On June 30, Wrede wrote the comment on a livestream video of a BLM demonstrators blocking an interstate for over an hour. Most of the protestors in the video left by the time the police arrived. Wrede made an identical comment on a second post using a sockpuppet account under the alias Steven Eric.
Wrede was suspended for five days, had to forgo over $2,000 in wages and then was reassigned from his specialized unit to a different departmental position.
But while Niski wrote in public letter on Monday that he found Wrede’s comments “unprofessional, distasteful, and not reflective of our department”, he defended his decision not to fire him.
“It was determined that the comments were made off-duty out of frustration and there was no indication of any physical action or intent to cause harm. I am in no way minimizing Sergeant Wrede’s words. His comments were unacceptable, have damaged our relationship with members of our community, and fell short of our standards,” Niski wrote.
“While his statements were harmful and reprehensible,” Niski continued, “I cannot deprive the community of a good police officer and his services because of an isolated incident of an error in judgment. We hope that you can accept our apology and be assured that the CSPD and Sgt. Wrede will continue to faithfully serve the public.”
Considering that Wrede publicly voiced a desire to kill all Black racial justice protesters peacefully demonstration their First Amendment rights to free speech while opposing system racism and police brutality, we’re not sure why the public, Black people and other citizens of Colorado Springs should feel assured that Wrede will treat them fairly.
“I’m Not a Racist” Says Republican Politician Who Repeatedly Uses N-word to Discuss Black Lives Matter
Tom Eckerle—a Republican road commissioner for Leelanau County, Michigan—is reportedly resigning after political pressure for repeatedly using the n-word, an anti-Black racist slur, to describe racial justice protestors.
Before a meeting of the road commission started last Tuesday, Eckerle was asked by a commission member why he wasn’t wearing a mask. He responded, “Well this whole thing is because of them (n-words) down in Detroit.”
When Bob Joyce, the commission’s chair, told Eckerle he couldn’t say that, Eckerle said, “I can say anything I want. Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”
Let’s be clear: the social aims listed on the Black Live Matters (BLM) website do not mention white people. According to its website, the BLM movement seeks to unite Black communities worldwide to oppose state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism while also create creating healing, empathetic communities free from prejudice.
When asked about his comments during a Thursday interview with Interlochen Public Radio, Eckerle said didn’t realize the public found out about his comments and said, “No, I don’t regret calling it an (n-word). A( n-word) is a (n-word) is a (n-word). That’s not a person whatsoever.”
Eckerle also told the Associated Press, “I’m not a racist. Black Lives Matter is racist. If I believed in Black Lives Matter, I would be racist. … Black Lives Matter has no heart. And that is as offensive to me as the N-word,” before saying the actual n-word again, just to make his point.
“If I could get a few people that, when they see a Black Lives Matter sign up, to think the N-word, I have accomplished what I’m after,” he added.
Eckerle was elected to his eight-year position in 2018. Of Leelanauhas County’s 21,700 residents about 90 percent are white. Black people are less than 1 percent of its population.
