“A March for Fascism”: Social Media Users Disable #MillionMAGAMarch Hashtag with Pancake Pics

In public comments made Thursday, 78-year-old Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that he hasn’t visited the White House in 2 months because he’s afraid he might catch coronavirus there.

“I actually haven’t been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said.

Indeed, with 34 Trump associates having tested as positive for COVID-19 since the president announced being infected with the disease, it’s understandable why McConnell would avoid the hot zone.

After all, people ages 75 to 84 are eight times more likely that people ages 18 to 29 to end up hospitalized because of the virus and 220 times more likely to die from it, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

