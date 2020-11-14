Connect with us

'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'

“A March for Fascism”: Social Media Users Disable #MillionMAGAMarch Hashtag with Pancake Pics

Published

on

pancakes

Today is the Million MAGA March, a gathering of neo-Nazis, White Supremacists and other Trump supporters into Washington D.C., apparently unaware that Trump lost the last election by over 5 million votes.

But to make it hard for these unsavory folks to organize via social media, people on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram have been flooding the hashtags #MillionMAGAMarch and #MarchForTrump with images of pancakes. Here’s a tasty selection:

'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'

Even Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Visit the White House Anymore Because It’s a COVID-19 Hot Zone

Published

1 month ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

In public comments made Thursday, 78-year-old Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that he hasn’t visited the White House in 2 months because he’s afraid he might catch coronavirus there.

“I actually haven’t been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said.

Indeed, with 34 Trump associates having tested as positive for COVID-19 since the president announced being infected with the disease, it’s understandable why McConnell would avoid the hot zone.

After all, people ages 75 to 84 are eight times more likely that people ages 18 to 29 to end up hospitalized because of the virus and 220 times more likely to die from it, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'

Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors

Published

3 months ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

This week Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski defended not firing officer Sergeant Keith Wrede (pictured above) after it was revealed that Wrede had regularly commented “KILL THEM ALL!” on social media videos and posts about Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters.

On June 30, Wrede wrote the comment on a livestream video of a BLM demonstrators blocking an interstate for over an hour. Most of the protestors in the video left by the time the police arrived. Wrede made an identical comment on a second post using a sockpuppet account under the alias Steven Eric.

Wrede was suspended for five days, had to forgo over $2,000 in wages and then was reassigned from his specialized unit to a different departmental position.

But while Niski wrote in public letter on Monday that he found Wrede’s comments “unprofessional, distasteful, and not reflective of our department”, he defended his decision not to fire him.

“It was determined that the comments were made off-duty out of frustration and there was no indication of any physical action or intent to cause harm. I am in no way minimizing Sergeant Wrede’s words. His comments were unacceptable, have damaged our relationship with members of our community, and fell short of our standards,” Niski wrote.

“While his statements were harmful and reprehensible,” Niski continued, “I cannot deprive the community of a good police officer and his services because of an isolated incident of an error in judgment. We hope that you can accept our apology and be assured that the CSPD and Sgt. Wrede will continue to faithfully serve the public.”

Considering that Wrede publicly voiced a desire to kill all Black racial justice protesters peacefully demonstration their First Amendment rights to free speech while opposing system racism and police brutality, we’re not sure why the public, Black people and other citizens of Colorado Springs should feel assured that Wrede will treat them fairly.

'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'

“I’m Not a Racist” Says Republican Politician Who Repeatedly Uses N-word to Discuss Black Lives Matter

Published

3 months ago

on

August 8, 2020

By

Tom Eckerle

Tom Eckerle—a Republican road commissioner for Leelanau County, Michigan—is reportedly resigning after political pressure for repeatedly using the n-word, an anti-Black racist slur, to describe racial justice protestors.

Before a meeting of the road commission started last Tuesday, Eckerle was asked by a commission member why he wasn’t wearing a mask. He responded, “Well this whole thing is because of them (n-words) down in Detroit.”

When Bob Joyce, the commission’s chair, told Eckerle he couldn’t say that, Eckerle said, “I can say anything I want. Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”

Let’s be clear: the social aims listed on the Black Live Matters (BLM) website do not mention white people. According to its website, the BLM movement seeks to unite Black communities worldwide to oppose state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism while also create creating healing, empathetic communities free from prejudice.

When asked about his comments during a Thursday interview with Interlochen Public Radio, Eckerle said didn’t realize the public found out about his comments and said, “No, I don’t regret calling it an (n-word). A( n-word) is a (n-word) is a (n-word). That’s not a person whatsoever.”

Eckerle also told the Associated Press, “I’m not a racist. Black Lives Matter is racist. If I believed in Black Lives Matter, I would be racist. … Black Lives Matter has no heart. And that is as offensive to me as the N-word,” before saying the actual n-word again, just to make his point.

“If I could get a few people that, when they see a Black Lives Matter sign up, to think the N-word, I have accomplished what I’m after,” he added.

Eckerle was elected to his eight-year position in 2018. Of Leelanauhas County’s 21,700 residents about 90 percent are white. Black people are less than 1 percent of its population.

