'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
Arizona GOP Spits on John McCain’s Grave, Says No to Era of “Civility”
In a New Year’s Eve tweet, the Republican party for Arizona’s 28th legislative district encouraged its followers to “respect of all our elected Republicans living & deceased,” adding, “Hostility will not grow the Party or win elections. Home to the most current & former elected officials we honor their service & memory. Civility matters.”
But the state’s main Republican party chapter wasn’t having it.
In response, the Arizona Republican Party Twitter account commented, “As the sun sets on 2020, remember that we’re never going back to the party of Romney, Flake, and McCain. The Republican Party is now, and forever will be, one for the working man and woman! God bless.”
As the sun sets on 2020, remember that we’re never going back to the party of Romney, Flake, and McCain. The Republican Party is now, and forever will be, one for the working man and woman! God bless. https://t.co/L92mXiNWPi
— Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) January 1, 2021
Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Jeff Flake and John McCain of Arizona were all known for their willingness to work with Democratic colleagues. But the Arizona GOP doesn’t want the likes of those three, including McCain who was a former military prisoner of war who died of brain cancer in 2018.
During the 2008 presidential election, McCain won Arizona by 10 points. In the 2020 presidential election, Trump lost Arizona by 0.3 points. So much for civility!
Keep in mind, the Republican Senate has largely not passed any signature legislation during the Trump Administration, save a tax break for the wealthy and two decreasingly helpful COVID-19 stimulus bills. That is, the inability of Senate Republicans to work with Democratic colleagues has largely made the institution useless, not even advancing an infrastructure bill that most Americans support.
It’s no surprise that the state party is taking this inflexible, hardline approach seeing as its top members had largely signed onto an absolutely bonkers and bogus lawsuit seeking to grant Vice President Mike Pence the ability to singlehandedly declare President Donald Trump as the winner of the 2020 elections even though Trump lost by over 7 million votes.
That case, which even Pence himself wanted thrown out, was duly thrown out by a Trump-appointed federal judge last night.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
Trump’s $3 Million Wisconsin Vote Recount Actually Increased Biden’s Lead Over Him
The re-election campaign of soon-to-be-former President Donald Trump spent $3 million for a recount of votes in Wisconsin in the hopes of throwing out tens of thousands of absentee and early ballots cast in support of President-elect Joe Biden.
But Trump’s $3 million dollar gambit hasn’t paid off. In fact, it actually increased Biden’s lead over him by 132 votes. As Slate explains, Trump was specifically asking for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties, two Democratic strongholds where Biden beat Trump by over 360,000 votes total.
“By the end of the recount in Milwaukee County, Biden’s total had increased by 257 votes, from 317,270 to 317,527. Trump also saw an increase in votes, boosting his total by 125 votes to 134,482,” Slate wrote, showing how Biden ended up even further ahead. The new votes were originally excluded from the county’s total due to “human error.”
“In Dane County, Trump has gained 68 votes over Biden but the recount there isn’t expected to finish until Sunday,” Slate continued. The state is expected to certify its election results on Tuesday, December 1.
On Tuesday, Republicans filed a lawsuit not only asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop the certification of the presidential election results, but also aiming to grant the power to name presidential electors to the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature, the Associated Press reported. But if Trump’s over 30 failed lawsuits seeking to overturn the election are any indication, this one won’t be any more successful.
The lawsuit was filed by Erick Kaardal, an attorney and former Minnesota Republican Party official, who filed as a representative of a conservative group called the Wisconsin Voters Alliance. He filed the suit on behalf of the organization and several Republican voters. He also led an unsuccessful lawsuit before the election to get rapper Kanye West on the ballot.
'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
“A March for Fascism”: Social Media Users Disable #MillionMAGAMarch Hashtag with Pancake Pics
Today is the Million MAGA March, a gathering of neo-Nazis, White Supremacists and other Trump supporters into Washington D.C., apparently unaware that Trump lost the last election by over 5 million votes.
But to make it hard for these unsavory folks to organize via social media, people on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram have been flooding the hashtags #MillionMAGAMarch and #MarchForTrump with images of pancakes. Here’s a tasty selection:
K-Pop stans from TikTok are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with pictures of pancakes. It's basically unusable right now.@SheaDepmore appears to have kicked it off. pic.twitter.com/g9bQgj5rz9
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 13, 2020
Ya'll racist homophobic H0ES can kiss my ass. Oh and here is your breakfast BITCH.#MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #magamarch pic.twitter.com/DQc3pEf7WA
— Lyla & Lily (@LilyCru62493095) November 14, 2020
#MAGAMillionMarch#MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump
Fascism is so tiresome!
Have some pancakes instead! pic.twitter.com/dVx9Y4SPFa
— buddymaui (@buddymaui) November 14, 2020
Listen this is getting to be a bit to funny now. #MillionMAGAMarch #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/lejhXYfiam
— PeteHol (@PHolyck) November 14, 2020
I guess MAGA is trying to trend #MarchForTrump because #MillionMAGAMarch got overwhelmed by pancakes. Well you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/utVDLTVaky
— MaskyFoon (@mickeyfoon) November 14, 2020
K-Pop have taken over the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with pictures or gifs of pancakes, making it unusable to the fascists trying to find one another.
So how about some pancakes? pic.twitter.com/4fVaDWlBjl
— 🌊Cyndia BLUE "Unstable Genius"🆘 (@malinablue) November 14, 2020
#MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump
This turned out disgusting. pic.twitter.com/71oh2fEzrT
— Friedrich Schober (@Falkenlurch) November 14, 2020
#proudboys be like#MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/R5H5DQRF6c
— Jaime (@armstrong_jaime) November 14, 2020
Have some COVID with your pancakes, narcissism, denial, and ventilators! #MarchForTrump #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/GRqc93ksW4
— Mary Shomon 💙 🌊 #DemCast | DC & MD | MaskUp (@gethimouttahere) November 14, 2020
.. and from across the pond 😊 You're welcome! 😉 💙💙💙💙💙#MillionMAGAMarch #MillionMAGAMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/QmfakVc91w
— Marierose (@DarlingM777) November 14, 2020
Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Flipped. pic.twitter.com/nEt3J3Y9KQ
— Joe 46 (@JahSparx) November 14, 2020
A mexican pancake I know it scares you but don't deport it i haven't gotten my wall of bacon finished yet. #MillionMAGAMarch #MarchForTrump #magamarch pic.twitter.com/TVMEhZFoXC
— Alice Fear (@AliceFear2) November 14, 2020
#MarchForTrump you thought you got away from Pancakes? pic.twitter.com/EMheRbutGX
— 91% confident. 306! (@InvisibleAmeri2) November 14, 2020
They're calling the #MillionMAGAMarch the #MarchForTrump this morning. It's still just pancakes, though. pic.twitter.com/chwEbcQTfM
— Covfefe, Cake, and ByeDon! 🎂 (@Covfefe_For_All) November 14, 2020
When you peacefully protest that Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump will tear-gas you.
When you take to the streets to overthrow a Democratic election, Donald Trump will join you.#MarchForTrump is a march for fascism.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 14, 2020
'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
Even Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Visit the White House Anymore Because It’s a COVID-19 Hot Zone
In public comments made Thursday, 78-year-old Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that he hasn’t visited the White House in 2 months because he’s afraid he might catch coronavirus there.
“I actually haven’t been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said.
Indeed, with 34 Trump associates having tested as positive for COVID-19 since the president announced being infected with the disease, it’s understandable why McConnell would avoid the hot zone.
After all, people ages 75 to 84 are eight times more likely that people ages 18 to 29 to end up hospitalized because of the virus and 220 times more likely to die from it, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
So let me understand this correctly, Moscow Mitch McConnell doesn’t trust the KKK White House’s Covid management which is why he won’t go there, but he’s okay with them infecting the entire nation w/ rabid mismanagement, like PPP going to his wife, but no relief for Americans. 🤫
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2020
Mitch McConnell won’t visit White House because of covid but has been blocking coronavirus relief legislation for 146 days & rushing to confirm Supreme Court Justice who will strike down Affordable Care Act in middle of pandemic
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 8, 2020
So Mitch McConnell hasn’t been to the White House because he doesn’t think it’s safe. But he wants you to trust your families with the same president. If you still think Mitch gives a damn about you, you must work for him.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2020
Mitch McConnell said today that he hasn't been to the White House for two months because he didn't think it was safe because of Trump and their lack of COVID safety.
This is the start of the great GOP flip-flop before the election. It's going to be crazy. Don't buy any of it.
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) October 9, 2020
McConnell: I do think there have been risky behaviors, but not in the Senate.
MacCallum: So you're saying you think the White House has taken too many risks?
McConnell: Well, there's no question that some of the infections occurred elsewhere & not here.https://t.co/wh5FQjHySx
— CHUNTERKAP (@chunterkap) October 9, 2020
FYI Senate GOP holds in person meetings 3x a week. Dem Senators hold our meetings virtually.
In those GOP meetings, some wear masks and others don't. Low wage food service workers are required to be in attendance.
But McConnell still refuses to test every worker in the Senate.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 3, 2020
Dear Donald Trump, Please invite Bill Barr to the White House event you are hosting tomorrow. He’s been very lonely. Mitch McConnell too. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
— MomJovi (@MomJovi) October 9, 2020
Trending
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Lincoln Project Trolls Trump with New TV Ad Where He’s Currently Vacationing
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
‘A Parting Gift to Dictators’: Trump Issues Final Round of Foreign Military Sales in Middle East
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Sen. Hawley Claims ‘Election Integrity’ Issues: ‘I Cannot Vote to Certify’ Electoral College Results
- 2020 Road to the White House2 days ago
Church Bells and Light Shows Across the Country Will Ring in Biden-Harris Administration
- News2 days ago
Trump Predicted Election Loss and Blamed Jared Kushner: ‘It’s Going to Be Your Fault’
- News2 days ago
Mitch McConnell: Jan. 6 Certification Will Be His ‘Most Consequential Vote’
- OPINION1 day ago
‘Unforgivably Evil’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump for ‘Intentionally’ Taking Actions That Killed Hundreds of Thousands
- 'MALPRACTICE'20 hours ago
‘Hollow and Meaningless’: NYU Professor Slams Chuck Todd for ‘Malpractice’ and ‘Strategic Blindness’