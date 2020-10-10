'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
Even Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Visit the White House Anymore Because It’s a COVID-19 Hot Zone
In public comments made Thursday, 78-year-old Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said that he hasn’t visited the White House in 2 months because he’s afraid he might catch coronavirus there.
“I actually haven’t been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said.
Indeed, with 34 Trump associates having tested as positive for COVID-19 since the president announced being infected with the disease, it’s understandable why McConnell would avoid the hot zone.
After all, people ages 75 to 84 are eight times more likely that people ages 18 to 29 to end up hospitalized because of the virus and 220 times more likely to die from it, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
So let me understand this correctly, Moscow Mitch McConnell doesn’t trust the KKK White House’s Covid management which is why he won’t go there, but he’s okay with them infecting the entire nation w/ rabid mismanagement, like PPP going to his wife, but no relief for Americans. 🤫
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 9, 2020
Mitch McConnell won’t visit White House because of covid but has been blocking coronavirus relief legislation for 146 days & rushing to confirm Supreme Court Justice who will strike down Affordable Care Act in middle of pandemic
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 8, 2020
So Mitch McConnell hasn’t been to the White House because he doesn’t think it’s safe. But he wants you to trust your families with the same president. If you still think Mitch gives a damn about you, you must work for him.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 9, 2020
Mitch McConnell said today that he hasn't been to the White House for two months because he didn't think it was safe because of Trump and their lack of COVID safety.
This is the start of the great GOP flip-flop before the election. It's going to be crazy. Don't buy any of it.
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) October 9, 2020
McConnell: I do think there have been risky behaviors, but not in the Senate.
MacCallum: So you're saying you think the White House has taken too many risks?
McConnell: Well, there's no question that some of the infections occurred elsewhere & not here.https://t.co/wh5FQjHySx
— CHUNTERKAP (@chunterkap) October 9, 2020
FYI Senate GOP holds in person meetings 3x a week. Dem Senators hold our meetings virtually.
In those GOP meetings, some wear masks and others don't. Low wage food service workers are required to be in attendance.
But McConnell still refuses to test every worker in the Senate.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 3, 2020
Dear Donald Trump, Please invite Bill Barr to the White House event you are hosting tomorrow. He’s been very lonely. Mitch McConnell too. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
— MomJovi (@MomJovi) October 9, 2020
'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
This week Colorado Springs police chief Vince Niski defended not firing officer Sergeant Keith Wrede (pictured above) after it was revealed that Wrede had regularly commented “KILL THEM ALL!” on social media videos and posts about Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters.
On June 30, Wrede wrote the comment on a livestream video of a BLM demonstrators blocking an interstate for over an hour. Most of the protestors in the video left by the time the police arrived. Wrede made an identical comment on a second post using a sockpuppet account under the alias Steven Eric.
Wrede was suspended for five days, had to forgo over $2,000 in wages and then was reassigned from his specialized unit to a different departmental position.
But while Niski wrote in public letter on Monday that he found Wrede’s comments “unprofessional, distasteful, and not reflective of our department”, he defended his decision not to fire him.
“It was determined that the comments were made off-duty out of frustration and there was no indication of any physical action or intent to cause harm. I am in no way minimizing Sergeant Wrede’s words. His comments were unacceptable, have damaged our relationship with members of our community, and fell short of our standards,” Niski wrote.
“While his statements were harmful and reprehensible,” Niski continued, “I cannot deprive the community of a good police officer and his services because of an isolated incident of an error in judgment. We hope that you can accept our apology and be assured that the CSPD and Sgt. Wrede will continue to faithfully serve the public.”
Considering that Wrede publicly voiced a desire to kill all Black racial justice protesters peacefully demonstration their First Amendment rights to free speech while opposing system racism and police brutality, we’re not sure why the public, Black people and other citizens of Colorado Springs should feel assured that Wrede will treat them fairly.
'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
“I’m Not a Racist” Says Republican Politician Who Repeatedly Uses N-word to Discuss Black Lives Matter
Tom Eckerle—a Republican road commissioner for Leelanau County, Michigan—is reportedly resigning after political pressure for repeatedly using the n-word, an anti-Black racist slur, to describe racial justice protestors.
Before a meeting of the road commission started last Tuesday, Eckerle was asked by a commission member why he wasn’t wearing a mask. He responded, “Well this whole thing is because of them (n-words) down in Detroit.”
When Bob Joyce, the commission’s chair, told Eckerle he couldn’t say that, Eckerle said, “I can say anything I want. Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”
Let’s be clear: the social aims listed on the Black Live Matters (BLM) website do not mention white people. According to its website, the BLM movement seeks to unite Black communities worldwide to oppose state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism while also create creating healing, empathetic communities free from prejudice.
When asked about his comments during a Thursday interview with Interlochen Public Radio, Eckerle said didn’t realize the public found out about his comments and said, “No, I don’t regret calling it an (n-word). A( n-word) is a (n-word) is a (n-word). That’s not a person whatsoever.”
Eckerle also told the Associated Press, “I’m not a racist. Black Lives Matter is racist. If I believed in Black Lives Matter, I would be racist. … Black Lives Matter has no heart. And that is as offensive to me as the N-word,” before saying the actual n-word again, just to make his point.
“If I could get a few people that, when they see a Black Lives Matter sign up, to think the N-word, I have accomplished what I’m after,” he added.
Eckerle was elected to his eight-year position in 2018. Of Leelanauhas County’s 21,700 residents about 90 percent are white. Black people are less than 1 percent of its population.
'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
Tucker Carlson’s Lead Writer Has a History of Racist, Homophobic, Misogynist Social Media Posts
Blake Neff, the lead writer of The Tucker Carlson Show on FOX News, resigned on Friday after CNN uncovered a trove of disgustingly racist, homophobic and misogynist social media posts that Blake published under the handle “CharlesXII” on AutoAdmit (aka. XOXOhth), a largely unmoderated message board used by lawyers and law school students.
Among Neff’s most telling posts are a reference to “foodie faggots,” a comment stating, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down,” and another comment stating that Democratic U.S. House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, all women of color, want to “MAKE YOUR COUNTRY A DUMPING GROUND FOR PEOPLE FROM THIRD WORLD SHITHOLES.”
Neff also maintained a 5-year-thread, running from 2015 to last month, where he used degrading and misogynist language while commenting about social media posts made by a random 30-something-year-old woman he described as an “Azn megashrew.” He entitled another comment thread about a woman who sought to freeze her eggs during the pandemic “Disaster: WuFlu outbreak endangers aging shrew’s quest to freeze eggs.”
“On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins are ‘white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets,'” CNN reports.
This is all especially disturbing as The Tucker Carlson Show has the highest-rated show in the history of cable news and regularly influences President Donald Trump and other extremists with its racist and inflammatory comments.
“His show has long appealed to extremists who agree with his hardline views on immigration, his emphasis on the preservation of Western culture, and his commentary on topics of race,” CNN writes. On his show, Carlson has called white supremacy a “hoax” and claimed that Black Lives Matters protestors will come after the show’s conservative, and presumably white, viewers.
Carlson has called Neff a “wonderful writer.” In his 2018 book, Ship of Fools, Carlson said Neff and others “work on and greatly improve our nightly show on Fox.” Neff also wrote for The Daily Caller, the right-wing site co-founded by Carlson. Neff deleted his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts shortly after CNN exposed his past posts.
Blake Neff, a top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content@oliverdarcy scoopshttps://t.co/EfVHmNcAi9
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) July 10, 2020
Is Carlson going to pretend to have been unaware of his close associate's posts? Is he going to defend his associate's views as 1) defensible and 2) consistent with his own? Or is he going to try to save his own career by throwing his friend under the bus?https://t.co/qMV1OHiB8z
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 10, 2020
The writer, Blake Neff, previously was a reporter at The Daily Caller, which Carlson founded and has featured a handful of reporters who were also found to have posted racist and sexist remarks in online forums and blogshttps://t.co/B60ZLGt0HW
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 10, 2020
Yo, Blake Neff you deleted your Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. What's with that?
Aren't you proud of your racism and sexism?
It's like you're embarrassed about being a compete shit-stain of a human. pic.twitter.com/QXQtgSUFcA
— RubberGlueInvective (@rubber_glue) July 10, 2020
Here's a @BlakeNeff tweet from 2016. Reads a bit differently now: pic.twitter.com/wStCEznI1a
— Asher Stockler (@quasiasher) July 10, 2020
Not sure why we aren't seeing more defenses of Blake Neff tonight given that we've heard so many people establish losing your job for holding views people disagree with is inherently wrong. Seems like a clear cut example!
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 11, 2020
Are any of the conservatives who’ve cried about cancel culture defending Blake Neff?
— Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) July 11, 2020
