USAID Acting Administrator the Latest Governmental Employee to Test Positive for COVID-19
Acting administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), John Barsa, has tested positive for coronavirus, Axios reported Wednesday.
Staffers told Axios that they barely wear masks in their office and that Barsa is the latest in a series of senior administration officials to contract the virus. H
“The acting Deputy Administrator has been isolating since he began exhibiting symptoms late Monday, Nov. 23, and will continue to until a retest is conclusive,” spokesperson Pooja Jhunjhunwala said in a statement.
Barsa was planning to travel to Honduras this weekend after the country was ravaged by recent hurricanes. Administration officials say they expect that trip won’t happen as he quarantines.
One-Third of Americans Will Ignore CDC Warnings This Thanksgiving: Report
A new study shared exclusively with Axios has revealed that approximately one-third of Americans say they’re likely to ignore health officials’ warnings about the risks of getting together for Thanksgiving.
The coronavirus pandemic is creating an overflow at hospitals around the nation — a real threat of being turned away for needed care is possible if the course of the virus is not altered within the next few weeks.
“Solid majorities said they’re likely to follow CDC guidelines and avoid traveling or gathering with people who don’t live in the same home,” Axios reported Wednesday. “But the 25-30 percent who don’t plan to follow those guidelines represent millions of people. And when millions of people are traveling or gathering indoors, that represents a real risk of new or worsening outbreaks — especially right now, when infections are at an all-time high.”
“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the guidance says.
“[We’re] further clarifying that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people in your household. If people have not been actively living with you 14 days before you’re celebrating, they’re not considered a member of your household and you need to take those extra precautions,” Erin Sauber-Schatz, lead on the Community Intervention and Critical Population Task Force at the CDC, said.
The study also revealed that Democrats were more inclined to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines and stay home versus Republicans. Approximately 40 percent of Republicans said they’re unlikely to heed the CDC’s warnings against gathering with people outside their immediate household, compared to 23 percent of Democrats.
“One of our concerns is people over the holiday season get together, and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it,” Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said on a call with reporters. “We’re very concerned about people who are coming together sort of outside their household bubble.”
The study noted that young people are less likely to follow the public health guidelines than their older counterparts.
‘Idiot Has the Nuclear Codes’: Trump Mocked for Promoting Satire Site’s Story Twitter Crashed Itself to Help Biden
President Donald Trump is being widely mocked for promoting a satirical, Christian conservative website’s story that Twitter shut itself down on Thursday to block access to a debunked New York Post article in an effort to help Joe Biden.
“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News” is the headline of the article Trump retweeted. It is from The Babylon Bee, which has been called “the Christian version of The Onion.”
Trump left zero possibility that he was just retweeting it because he found it amusing.
“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” he tweeted early Friday morning.
The President was quickly mocked, but this time many of the tweets seemed to also suggest concern over his access to America’s nuclear launch codes.
President Moron doesn't realize this is a satirical news site.
Next, he'll be railing on @TheOnion
This would be funny, if not terrifying that POTUS is this dumb. And has access to your Nuclear codes.
Dumbest president in the history of the US. https://t.co/D8BgvS9D9c
— M.I.B – F1V3👁 (@Tru7hS33kR) October 16, 2020
As the nation sleeps, Trump claims that Twitter crashed itself to save Joe Biden from the New York Post. His source is a satirical article from the Babylon Bee, a right-wing Christian version of The Onion. https://t.co/Tg9UjokR1w
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 16, 2020
Trump can't tell comedy and news apart. Still think he's the best person to have the nuclear codes? https://t.co/bfP4PSyUZx
— Luke Drago (@RealLukeDrago) October 16, 2020
Mr President that's a satire website it says so on the fucking bio oh my god https://t.co/wtiWsC3pbM
— 🦇🎃José's Little Hell🦇🎃 (@Josysegafan) October 16, 2020
Yes, Trump did tweet a satirical article from Babylon Bee thinking it's real news, but then again Trump's daily intelligence briefings come from Fox & Friends. https://t.co/8rvzlyhQrk
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020
Our President just retweeted Babylon Bee as a serious news story. This is the reality we live in. Our president has such poor critical thinking skills he is spreading a parody site as reasons to vote for him. https://t.co/Aycr1pXEi7
— Reframing2020 (@reframing2020) October 16, 2020
The president of the United States can’t tell the difference between satire and reality. This is a man who commands a nuclear arsenal #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/cxSllg6q4Y
— oh what now (@Simon_in_London) October 16, 2020
you can't tell me this dude isn't coked up to the gills. https://t.co/yDIrq3YniU
— 𝐣𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨🧟♂️ (@disco_socialist) October 16, 2020
This idiot has the nuclear codes. 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/HnoTFmxYdI
— 🎃Jen Scott -Biden/Harris 2020🎃 (@jsbutterflyz) October 16, 2020
I cant…..the leader of the free world is being duped by satire….shitty satire at that…. https://t.co/iCHZotu6u2
— Dustin M. Czarny (@DustinCzarny) October 16, 2020
Trump as racist Uncle, exhibit #3629: Angrily sharing a satire article as if it's legit https://t.co/Lf1YlEjHeM
— Nick Langley (@nickolaslangley) October 16, 2020
Trump Retweeting the satirical Babylon Bee thinking it's a serious story perfectly sums Trump's 4 years in the White House. To Trump, what is truly "Fake news" is real while real news is attacked. https://t.co/8rvzlyhQrk
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020
Well now I know where he gets his information and it explains so much. https://t.co/k1tFukF0SO
— HG Tomato 🍅 Wash Your Hands (@HGTomato) October 16, 2020
REMINDER
Trump believes satire website (below) are reality
HOWEVER
Trump denies the reality when told to him by US Intelligence/CIA/FBI. https://t.co/3h1eSUPIWN
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 16, 2020
HAHAHAHAHAHA! THIS FUCKIN IDIOT RIGHT HERE https://t.co/2GRGfUcPIS
— Stormin Norman (@LilGoblinJunior) October 16, 2020
Trump Dangerously Tweets ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’ and Announces He’s Leaving Walter Reed
President Donald Trump, who has received expert medical care unlike any other coronavirus patient, has just announced he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM Monday evening, and dangerously added: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
COVID-19 has killed more than 210,000 Americans and 1,045,000 people worldwide.
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump said on Twitter.
The president is currently taking drugs like steroids, which make many feel powerful and energetic.
Trump is still infected and can still infect others. His health is still compromised.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
