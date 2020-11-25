BAD PRESIDENT
Adam Schiff: ‘A President Cannot Pardon Himself’ and the ‘Constitution is Not a Suicide Pact’
Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared on CNN Wednesday to discuss the pardon of Michael Flynn by President Donald J. Trump and the question arose regarding whether or not the president could, in fact, pardon himself.
“The Justice Department has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself,” Schiff said. “It would ultimately be up to [the U.S. Supreme Court] to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact.”
Flynn was originally charged with admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.
Watch the video below.
Media: @RepAdamSchiff (D-CA28, @HouseIntel chair) to @Acosta on whether @realDonaldTrump could pardon himself: "@TheJusticeDept has taken the position that a president cannot pardon himself. It would ultimately be up to #SCOTUS to decide. The Constitution is not a suicide pact." pic.twitter.com/8v9kweOKN9
— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) November 25, 2020
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani
President Donald Trump’s trip to witness a purported “voter fraud” hearing has been abruptly canceled.
Although the president was scheduled to travel with personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to watch a partisan GOP hearing on supposed voting irregularities, CNN’s Jeremy Diamond is reporting that the trip was called off late Wednesday morning.
Although no reason was given for the cancelation, Diamond notes that it came “after Giuliani was exposed to a second person in the last week who tested positive for coronavirus.”
Trump Will Attend Fake ‘Hearing’ in PA at the Wyndham Hotel to Save Face
President Donald J. Trump is planning to fly to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Wednesday in an attempt to save his reputation, whatever is left of it, post-election 2020. He is expected to meet with a “handful” of Pennsylvania Republicans to discuss the election results, which delivered him a loss roughly three weeks ago.
Katherine Faulders reported that the “hearing” would take place at the Wyndham Hotel and that Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, would be in attendance for what they are dubbing a Republican “Majority Policy Committee.”
“It’s readily apparent to everyone besides Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis that this election is over and that Joe Biden won resoundingly,” said Bob Bauer, the lead attorney for the Biden campaign, in a statement on Tuesday.
Hopefully their meeting won’t turn out the same way this one did at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping earlier this month.
More theatrics than substance on Trump Pennsylvania event today. https://t.co/XbbmY4Dxf7
— Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) November 25, 2020
Another Trump Adviser Tests Positive for COVID After White House Superspreader Event: Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski, President Donald J. Trump’s adviser who’s been issuing baseless lawsuits regarding illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, making him the latest person in Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.
Lewandowski had visited Philadelphia days prior to his diagnosis, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.
“He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later,” Haberman tweeted Thursday.
Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Ben Carson, the housing secretary; and David Bossie, an adviser to Mr. Trump have also tested positive following the White House superspreader event on Election Day.
He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020
