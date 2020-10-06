AYKM?
Trump Orders Mnuchin ‘To Stop Negotiating’ on COVID Relief Until After Election – Tells McConnell to Confirm SCOTUS Nom ASAP
President Donald Trump has just ordered Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “to stop negotiating until after the election” on a coronavirus relief package for millions of Americans still out of work and finding it increasingly difficult to put food on the tables. Instead, Trump says he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to work “full time” on getting Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court before Election Day.
Trump’s strategy is transparent. Latest polls put Joe Biden up to 16 points ahead of Trump nationally. His debate performance almost doubled Biden’s lead, and one poll found in interviewing respondents his contracting coronavirus worsened the results.
The markets tanked on the news, now down 400 points.
BREAKING: Dow falls 400+ points to fresh session low after Trump terminates stimulus talks https://t.co/Y95ZRZKSLQ pic.twitter.com/MnNCA95R3T
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) October 6, 2020
“Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith,” Trump tweeted.
New: Trump Kills COVID Relief Just Hours After Fed Chair Begs for Package to Help Suffering Women and Minorities
“I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”
Trump presumably is still on powerful corticosteroids.
AYKM?
Barr to Defend Trump in Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Case – Claims POTUS ‘Acting Within Scope’ of His Job
The Department of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr has moved to act as President Donald Trump’s attorney in a defamation lawsuit brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says during the 1990’s when he was a private citizen Trump raped her in a Manhattan luxury goods store.
In an unprecedented move the DOJ has filed notice with a federal court that it will now represent the defendant, Donald J. Trump, Bloomberg News reports. Carroll alleges Trump defamed her and is asking the court to force the president to hand over his DNA.
Shockingly, the Dept. of Justice is arguing that Trump was acting within the scope of his job as President of the United States when he defamed Carroll.
“Because President Trump was acting within the scope of his office or employment at the time of the incident out of which the plaintiff’s claim arose, the United States will file a motion to substitute itself for President Trump in this action,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark says in the motion.
Representing Carroll is noted attorney Robbie Kaplan, who successfully argued United States v. Windsor, the landmark Supreme Court same-sex marriage case that struck down a major portion of the Defense of Marriage Act.
Carroll took to Twitter Tuesday evening:
TRUMP HURLS BILL BARR AT ME.
Just when @realDonaldTrump is required to produce documents and DNA in discovery, he sics the DOJ on us.
THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED!!
My attorney, @kaplanrobbie, and I are happy to TAKE THEM ALL ON! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/rAmKnqpo5s
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020
UPDATE: 7:47 PM ET –
TO DONALD J. TRUMP
Sir, I and my attorney Robbie Kaplan, are ready! So is every woman who has ever been silenced! So is every American citizen who has been trampled by Bill Barr and the DOJ!
BRING IT!@kaplanrobbie @JoshuaMatz8https://t.co/ebwkZJQTyD
— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) September 8, 2020
AYKM?
‘It’s Crazy’: Trump Brags ‘A Lot of People’ Have Thanked Me for Fixing ‘Sinks, Toilets, and Showers’ So They Have Enough Water
President Donald Trump spent more than two minutes talking about water and water pressure on Thursday, saying “a lot of people” have thanked him for fixing the water so they have enough pressure to shower and wash their clothes and dishes.
“I was with somebody and they said: ‘We don’t have enough water sir,'” Trump claimed. It’s been found whenever he tells a “sir” story they are generally false.
“They don’t have enough water – ’cause they put restrictors on. So you don’t have any water,” a noticeably sweaty president told the audience at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio. Although it was an official taxpayer-paid White House event, Trump turned the entire speech into a partisan campaign rally, which he regularly does.
“I said, ‘What is that? What is that?’ In most states, outside of desert areas we have so much water we don’t know what to do with it, right? A lot of states. Your state does pretty well with it, right? They have plenty of water,” Trump said, amid a pandemic that has now killed 160,000 people in America.
“So I passed a regulation, I signed a regulation to give the dishwashers much more water. And I was asking today – and that, by the way includes your washers. You don’t need too much water in your dryers. But it includes your washers. And I was just saying to your brilliant people that are, uh, doing such a good job running your company, I said, ‘How much impact has that had?’ They said, ‘Unbelievable. It’s been unbelievable.’ Because I had people says they’d wash their dishes and they’d press the button five times. So in the end they’re probably wasting more water than if they did it once. So do you notice the people that make the machines you know what I’m talking about.”
“We now have the water that you need, instead of stupid where you have much less water than you need and you just keep going over and over again. I had people say they press the button five times. They didn’t have enough water. And the same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet no water comes out, you turn on the shower. If you’re like me you can’t wash your beautiful hair properly. You waste 20 minutes longer. Please come out the water it drips right you know what I’m talking, they put restrictors on, I get rid of that, I signed it out.”
“It’s common sense. So now when you actually go into a new home and pay a lot of money you turn on a faucet and water actually comes out isn’t that nice? That was a regulation that was put in by a lot of people that don’t understand life. Because you end up using the same amount of water you just let it run three times longer. It’s crazy.”
Watch:
TRUMP: "They didn't have enough water. The same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet, no water comes out. You turn on the shower, if you're like me you can't wash your beautiful hair properly … I got rid of that." pic.twitter.com/PAQdJwmipK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2020
AYKM?
White House Reveals Trump Tested for Coronavirus ‘Multiple Times a Day’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany revealed to reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now being tested for coronavirus “multiple times a day.” She made her remarks defending the president for not wearing a mask Monday evening at a fundraiser just hours after he did an about face, tweeting a photo of himself in a mask and declaring “many people say” wearing them is “patriotic.”
President Trump is “the most tested man in America,” McEnany announced in his defense.
Her revelation stunned many listening, given countless reports of Americans still unable to get tested at all, or having to wait sometimes 7 to 10 days for their results.
One reporter, clesarly surprised at the news, pressed McEnany. She attempted to backtrack, saying he is tested daily, and “sometimes” multiple times a day.
McEnany also lied when she claimed Trump has “led by example” on mask-wearing.
Watch:
White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany says Pres. Trump is tested for COVID-19 multiple times a day: “The president is the most tested man in America.” https://t.co/7UNCQbGhik pic.twitter.com/HgnxzVQE0J
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 21, 2020
