CRIME
Trump Family Ally and Giuliani Speechwriter Taken Into Federal Custody in New York
The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.
Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer.
Kurson formerly worked under Kushner as editor-in-chief of The New York Observer when the president’s son-in-law owned the publication. Kurson now owns a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry. He also helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign.
Image of Ken Kurson and Rudy Giuliani by Ken Kurson via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
‘That Family Is Basically a Racketeering Enterprise’: Ex-Obama Adviser Blasts Scandals From Trump’s Adult Children
In an MSNBC discussion, the panel claimed that they haven’t heard enough from former Vice President Joe Biden about his son Hunter and what he plans to do to ensure there’s no impropriety.
Biden has said that in his administration none of his family members will be hired staffers, a significant division from the Trump administration where President Donald Trump’s whole family is involved in not only the campaign but lead the White House.
“I’m curious about this, Michael, do you sense one of the reasons that it feels like Donald Trump is yelling louder, like Hunter Biden even louder or ‘I hate the media,’ even more, is that he realizes it’s not working so he thinks if he just does it even more, maybe it will work?”
Former John Boehner adviser, Michael Steel, explained that for Trump when all he has is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
“This is the one thing he does. I think the reason the Hunter Biden thing keeps coming up the former vice president is he has not done a good job being transparent about his surviving son’s failings, being transparent about what he’ll do or have a plan and a pledge going forward to guarantee that his family does not profit if he becomes president of the United States,” said Steel.
Biden has said that his family will not have a White House office, but Trump has not made that pledge and continues to use the White House and international relationships to profit. Even possible first lady Dr. Jill Biden has said she intends to keep her teaching position if her husband is elected.
“I think when you are dealing with the Trump family on one side, that is something that even Joe Biden’s voters want to hear Joe Biden say, I think, on that front, that is something I’ll be curious about to watch for tonight,” said Todd.
Former campaign manager to President Barack Obama, David Plouffe, said that it’s hard to know which Trump will show up to the debate Thursday night. I could be a continuation of Trump’s non-stop spewing of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories and demands to “lock him up.”
“Well, I think you have to stay on offense, Chuck,’ said Plouffe. “He’s got to lead so you don’t want to be risky, but you don’t want to play it safe. We hear from the 60 Minutes interview that President Trump said he’ll get rid of the Affordable Care Act. So I’d start there. Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and Trump seems disinterested in that. He wants to wish it away. I’d pound the heck out of that. And I would pick up some of the themes that President Obama talked about yesterday. The corruption and the grifting, you know, building an economy. Trump will do it for billionaires, and Joe Biden will do it for bricklayers. Stay on offense.”
He told Biden to go into the debates and “ignore Trump” and present his plans while asking why Americans don’t know what Trump’s plans are.
Steel said that what swing states want to hear is Trump be presidential and talk seriously about his economic plan for the next four years.
“But what I think we’re going to see is Yosemite Sam,” Steel said of the cartoon character known for screaming at the top of his lungs and shooting off his guns.
This is how Trump wants to go down, Plouffe said, “with guns blazing, they’re just all pointed at himself.”
See the full discussion below:
Image via Instagram
CRIME
READ: Graphic Handwritten Letter From Maryland Man Who Threatened to Kidnap and ‘Execute’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
James Dale Reed is under arrest after leaving a handwritten and graphic note at a Fredrick, Maryland home that threatens to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The house has Biden/Harris signs on its lawn.
The suspect’s image was caught by a video doorbell camera.
“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” the letter states, according to WUSA9 News.
The threats in the letter (image below) are graphic.
(Trigger warning:)
“When We capture Grandpa Biden We will all severely beat him to the point of death as for Mrs. Harris she will be bent over and Anally raped by my rifle barrel,” it reads.
It also threatens Biden and Harris “both will be executed on National Television [sic].”
“We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs,” the letter claims.
“We are the ones with the scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”
“We will not let Biden/Harris turn are [sic] country into a Communist wasteland,” it also says.
“If Biden/Harris Want A War [sic] then they will get one, of course that means Black lives matter and Antifa.”
Brad Bell, Maryland Bureau Chief for ABC 7 News, posted a photo of Reed and an image of the letter:
A 42 year old Frederick man is facing federal charges for leaving a threatening note at a home displaying signs supporting Biden/Harris. He was recorded on a doorbell cam and recognized as James Dale Reed. He is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/nlXZ5PgH8W
— Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) October 21, 2020
CRIME
Democratic Congressman Accuses Lindsey Graham of Committing a Crime ‘In Plain Sight’
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is accusing embattled South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of committing a crime.
Graham is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and clearly in the video below is linking his efforts to push through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to his efforts to keep his Senate seat.
While that may not be illegal, Graham, who is facing a possible loss in his very close re-election battle, appears to be soliciting campaign contributions while in a federal building, which is a crime, according to Rep. Swalwell.
Intercept reporter Aída Chávez, who posted this video of Graham, agrees.
Sen. Graham: “I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap…I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.” pic.twitter.com/ufW1G0nT71
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) October 14, 2020
This was Rep. Swalwell’s response to Graham’s solicitation:
This is a crime. @LindseyGrahamSC committed a crime in plain sight. https://t.co/ZySdwtzfXW
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 15, 2020
Top elections attorney Marc Elias also appears to agree:
Senator Graham might need a lawyer: “It shall be unlawful for…Members of Congress, to solicit or receive a donation of money or other thing of value in connection with a Federal election, while in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties.” 18 USC 607 https://t.co/raJEztmn66
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 15, 2020
As does attorney Kendyl Hanks:
Illegal. And so desperate. https://t.co/YUsD0c7aqY
— Kendyl Hanks (@HanksKendyl) October 15, 2020
