Trump Family Ally and Giuliani Speechwriter Taken Into Federal Custody in New York

In an MSNBC discussion, the panel claimed that they haven’t heard enough from former Vice President Joe Biden about his son Hunter and what he plans to do to ensure there’s no impropriety.

Biden has said that in his administration none of his family members will be hired staffers, a significant division from the Trump administration where President Donald Trump’s whole family is involved in not only the campaign but lead the White House.

“I’m curious about this, Michael, do you sense one of the reasons that it feels like Donald Trump is yelling louder, like Hunter Biden even louder or ‘I hate the media,’ even more, is that he realizes it’s not working so he thinks if he just does it even more, maybe it will work?”

Former John Boehner adviser, Michael Steel, explained that for Trump when all he has is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

“This is the one thing he does. I think the reason the Hunter Biden thing keeps coming up the former vice president is he has not done a good job being transparent about his surviving son’s failings, being transparent about what he’ll do or have a plan and a pledge going forward to guarantee that his family does not profit if he becomes president of the United States,” said Steel.

Biden has said that his family will not have a White House office, but Trump has not made that pledge and continues to use the White House and international relationships to profit. Even possible first lady Dr. Jill Biden has said she intends to keep her teaching position if her husband is elected.

“I think when you are dealing with the Trump family on one side, that is something that even Joe Biden’s voters want to hear Joe Biden say, I think, on that front, that is something I’ll be curious about to watch for tonight,” said Todd.

Former campaign manager to President Barack Obama, David Plouffe, said that it’s hard to know which Trump will show up to the debate Thursday night. I could be a continuation of Trump’s non-stop spewing of Hunter Biden conspiracy theories and demands to “lock him up.”

“Well, I think you have to stay on offense, Chuck,’ said Plouffe. “He’s got to lead so you don’t want to be risky, but you don’t want to play it safe. We hear from the 60 Minutes interview that President Trump said he’ll get rid of the Affordable Care Act. So I’d start there. Coronavirus cases are on the rise, and Trump seems disinterested in that. He wants to wish it away. I’d pound the heck out of that. And I would pick up some of the themes that President Obama talked about yesterday. The corruption and the grifting, you know, building an economy. Trump will do it for billionaires, and Joe Biden will do it for bricklayers. Stay on offense.”

He told Biden to go into the debates and “ignore Trump” and present his plans while asking why Americans don’t know what Trump’s plans are.

Steel said that what swing states want to hear is Trump be presidential and talk seriously about his economic plan for the next four years.

“But what I think we’re going to see is Yosemite Sam,” Steel said of the cartoon character known for screaming at the top of his lungs and shooting off his guns.

This is how Trump wants to go down, Plouffe said, “with guns blazing, they’re just all pointed at himself.”

