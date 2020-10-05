AMERICAN PROPAGANDIST
‘Not Credible’: Trump Doctor Slammed as ‘Propagandist’ and ‘Lying’ After Evasive Press Briefing Praising President
President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is being blasted after briefing the press in what many see as his most evasive news conference to date. President Trump announced minutes before the briefing began that he was leaving Walter Reed and dangerously told Americans to “not be afraid of COVID.”
Dr. Conley admitted Trump is not cured, and is still in danger, but is being released anyway. And he repeatedly praised the president.
“He may not be entirely out of the woods yet” pic.twitter.com/Mm4ieQRzRh
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 5, 2020
Dr. Conley refused to answer many reporters’ questions, including when Trump’s last negative test was, what his viral load is, how high his fever was, why he was not prescribed hydroxychloroquine, or even if Trump will be confined to the residence.
Asked when Pres. Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test was, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says, “I don’t want to go backwards.” https://t.co/WFV9kkYCAH pic.twitter.com/2Y6eD0JzJL
— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020
What Conley won’t say seems more important than what he will say, which isn’t much.
He won’t say whether Trump has pneumonia or damage to his lungs.
Won’t say what drugs Trump is on.
Won’t say whether any lab tests are abnormal.
Won’t say the date of the last negative test.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 5, 2020
Even medical professionals blasted and corrected him.
“This president’s been the purveyor of super-spreader events for weeks,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener on MSNBC after Conley’s presser.
Dr. Conley just said that POTUS has not been on fever-reducing medications for 72 hours. That is wrong. Dexamethasone is a fever-reducing medication.
— Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) October 5, 2020
Very few, it seems, believe Conley’s performance, with some calling him a “propagandist” and others accusing him of “lying.”
We repeatedly asked Dr Conley when Trump had his last negative coronavirus test. Wednesday? Thursday?
He declined to say.
“Everyone wants that,” he said with a small chuckle.
(Yes, White House aides asked me to ask that for them…)
He cited HIPAA for not revealing it. pic.twitter.com/CgiQvgwvaj
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
Dr Conley has proven that he is not credible
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 5, 2020
Unbelievable — Trump’s medical team is STILL refusing to answer when Trump had his last negative COVID test. It’s obvious at this point they’re lying about how long Trump has had coronavirus.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 5, 2020
Asked why they didn’t treat Trump with hydroxychloroquine (the medication Trump repeatedly touted and says he previously took as a prophylactic), Dr. Sean Conley says he’s not going to go into their discussions about specific medicines and therapies.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 5, 2020
Imagine a licensed Dr stating he’s “not going to get into” Trumps dangerous tweet about #COVID19
ALL DOCTORS take The Hippocratic Oath, and this damn propagandist can’t say it was wrong & dangerous to Americans health. @WRBethesda
Unfuckingbelievable
— John Steen (@JohnSteen) October 5, 2020
Conley behaves more like a political operative than a physician
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 5, 2020
Conley won’t tell us when Trump’s last negative test was, what drugs he’s on, if he has pneumonia, if there were any abnormal labs, if he’s contagious, if he had heart / kidney / liver complications…
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 5, 2020
Doctor as propagandist.
— gingeek 🌊🌊DEM #Resist🌈 (@gingeek) October 5, 2020
