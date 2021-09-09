AMERICAN PROPAGANDIST
Watch: Jen Psaki Schools Peter Doocy as He Tries to Get Dr. Fauci Fired
Fox News personality Peter Doocy tried to get Dr. Anthony Fauci fired on Thursday, falsely suggesting the immunologist, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Chief Medical Advisor to the President lied to Congress.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was not only prepared, but was not about to allow his attempt at misinformation to go uncorrected.
“On COVID origins,” Doocy said, setting the stage for his right wing conspiracy theory, “you’ve said from that podium that under no circumstance would President Biden ever fire Dr. Fauci. Is that still the case since Fauci told Congress the NIH never funded ‘gain of function’ research for coronaviruses and Wu Han, but documents published by The Intercept suggest that is not true, which would mean that he misled Congress?”
There is a group of far right wing conspiracy theorists who falsely claim Dr. Fauci, one of the most highly-respected scientists working for the federal government, has made “millions” off the pandemic, that as one of the leaders of the National Institutes of Health he personally “funded” research designed to give coronavirus the ability to jump from animals to humans, and other absurd false claims.
Among the spreaders of false Fauci conspiracy theories is far right wing Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, as CNBC reported back in June.
“Well,” Psaki replied, “first I would say that NIH has refuted that reporting, and I would point you to that, but let me give you some highlights of that: NIH has never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans, we’re reminded that there are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we’re battling, and the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bad coronavirus sequences published from network, NIH supported, were not ‘COVID’ – the strain, COVID-2 strain.”
“So what he said was correct,” she concluded.
“So his job is safe?” Doocy asked.
“Correct,” Psaki replied.
Peter Doocy tried to get Dr. Fauci fired, but Jen Psaki was there with facts.
Doocy: So his job is safe?
Psaki: Correct. pic.twitter.com/PvKz25nfPG
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 9, 2021
‘Drop to His Knees in Worship’: Internet Slams ‘Groveling’ Brian Kilmeade for Allowing Trump to Spew ‘Lie After Lie’
Americans who watched Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade interview President Donald Trump are outraged at the “Fox & Friends” co-host’s “groveling” and “allowing” the president to spew “lie after lie after lie.”
Americans have grown accustomed to watching President Trump lie repeatedly, and while they are still outraged daily by those lies, they expect members of the press to definitively correct the record in real time when he does.
Not only did Kilmeade let Trump spew falsehoods with abandon in his Fox News interview that aired Sunday morning, Kilmeade actually spun the lies himself.
The outrage is so palpable “Kilmeade” is trending on social media. It’s rare when journalists attract more anger than the President, but Kilmeade’s refusal to tell the public the truth appeared to be a turning point for even some Republicans.
For example, in this clip Kilmeade poses a question noting that when Trump was sworn in to office the military’s budget had been cut by 25%. Much of those cuts were forced by Republicans via sequestration, a fact Kilmeade didn’t bother to tell viewers. But worse, he used Trump’s repeated lie, falsely saying that military was “out of bullets,” as a basis for his question. That dangerous lie has been disproved countless times, including today by retired lieutenant general Russel L. Honore’ (below, in a tweet.)
During interview with Trump that was recorded at the Army-Navy football game, @kilmeade embarrassingly echoes a lie Trump has told many times that the military was “out of bullets” when he took office.
“We had no ammunition,” Trump lies in reply. Lies upon lies. pic.twitter.com/ihOOQ3HxiF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020
Kilmeade also let Trump get away with this lie: “The Supreme Court, all they did is say we don’t have standing.”
That’s false. In that case, filed by the Texas attorney general and joined by 17 others states and 126 GOP members of Congress, the Supreme Court voted 7-2 to decide they did not have standing – but said unanimously if they had taken the case they would have voted against it.
Kilmeade ignored that most important fact, allowing Trump’s dangerous lies to continue, lies that are now leading to violence on America’s streets.
“They’re winning these things on little technicalities, like a thing called standing.” pic.twitter.com/fPdLMHX3bg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2020
Here’s how many are reacting:
Hey @kilmeade, during your interview with Donald Trump this weekend, Trump said he won, Joe Biden lost, and that Biden would be an “illegitimate President.” And you just stood there. You didn’t challenge him. Shame on you Brian. Do you agree with Trump’s dangerous lies? https://t.co/tJaA9Viu02
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 13, 2020
Why doesn’t @kilmeade just drop to his knees in worship? https://t.co/EVxhwRvKfb
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 13, 2020
We were not out of ammunition, real story after 20 Jan 2021 , Smile , talking about problems the billions taken from DOD military housing construction budget to build a wall , again more info after 20 Jam 2021 pic.twitter.com/FWOexSekBZ
— Russel L. Honore’ (@ltgrusselhonore) December 13, 2020
I like the way the @kilmeade doesn’t even pretend to have a shred of journalistic integrity anymore just parrots lie after lie from Trump….. https://t.co/mzsBNi0b3j
— Mat Poynter (@matpoynter) December 13, 2020
My favorite part of the no ammunition lie is that it seems to based on the premise that the President is personally responsible for ordering ammo and that Obama forgot to do so.
It is a ridiculously stupid thing to lie about.
— JOE HAS TOTAL AUTHORITY (@YeahJeetsYeah) December 13, 2020
Watch all of it. The entire thread of videos. Were this any other human being, it would be incredible. But it’s not. It’s classic @realDonaldTrump, the worst narcissistic psychopath the country’s political life has ever seen, but who we’ve gotten to know all too well. https://t.co/8tqnyUsIwU
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 13, 2020
What a hack @kilmeade is, allowing lie after lie after lie. @realDonaldTrump is right about one thing, this was NOT a close election. Biden won by a landslide. @FoxNews should be taken off the air for misleading the public.
— gpc (@wishaway49) December 13, 2020
Watching @kilmeade groveling before Trump I’m waiting for him to drop to his knee’s & hug Trumps body like Trump hugs the flag
The funny thing is Trump hates the flag as much as Kilmeade hates Trump…who has ruined his already shaky reputation #MAGAMorons pic.twitter.com/pXkgH3rAqY
— Pat (@IrishPatty54) December 13, 2020
Just like the other MAGA cult members, @kilmeade dare not question the god king Trump or else he will suffer the consequences of a mean tweet. This is what they’re scared of. ?? https://t.co/XxhUOMWPGM
— $??EE???PPE? (@CapperScreen) December 13, 2020
Way to push back @kilmeade, are you really a dummy or do you just play one on TV for Trump? https://t.co/c8gUSUDRgr
— Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) December 13, 2020
@Kilmeade. Standing is not a little thing. 80 million Biden votes is not a little thing. No real evidence of fraud is not a little thing. 250,000+ Americans dead from COVID is not a little thing @realDonaldTrump #Trump #FoxNews #FoxAndFriends #ByeDon #ByeByeTrump #coronavirus https://t.co/q5F55mR7pY
— Ed xxxxxxx (Redacted) (@edlewusa) December 13, 2020
All this #sad excuse for a journo @kilmeade had to do was go to @snopes on this one. #Trump has been repeating this absurd lie for years, based in info from a defunct #fakenews website first posted in 2014. Surprise. #Kilmeadehttps://t.co/VNFZA0SMsb
— SkeeterBombay (@SkeeterBombay) December 13, 2020
At what point do the so-called journalists @FoxNews stop promoting sedition – legal votes are not just votes for trump and legal standing is the bedrock for filing a case #SeditiousGOP #CryBabyTump #DiaperDonald
— Naomi Chambers (@ndchambers) December 13, 2020
‘Not Credible’: Trump Doctor Slammed as ‘Propagandist’ and ‘Lying’ After Evasive Press Briefing Praising President
President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is being blasted after briefing the press in what many see as his most evasive news conference to date. President Trump announced minutes before the briefing began that he was leaving Walter Reed and dangerously told Americans to “not be afraid of COVID.”
Dr. Conley admitted Trump is not cured, and is still in danger, but is being released anyway. And he repeatedly praised the president.
“He may not be entirely out of the woods yet” pic.twitter.com/Mm4ieQRzRh
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 5, 2020
Dr. Conley refused to answer many reporters’ questions, including when Trump’s last negative test was, what his viral load is, how high his fever was, why he was not prescribed hydroxychloroquine, or even if Trump will be confined to the residence.
Asked when Pres. Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test was, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says, “I don’t want to go backwards.” https://t.co/WFV9kkYCAH pic.twitter.com/2Y6eD0JzJL
— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020
What Conley won’t say seems more important than what he will say, which isn’t much.
He won’t say whether Trump has pneumonia or damage to his lungs.
Won’t say what drugs Trump is on.
Won’t say whether any lab tests are abnormal.
Won’t say the date of the last negative test.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) October 5, 2020
Even medical professionals blasted and corrected him.
“This president’s been the purveyor of super-spreader events for weeks,” said Dr. Irwin Redlener on MSNBC after Conley’s presser.
Dr. Conley just said that POTUS has not been on fever-reducing medications for 72 hours. That is wrong. Dexamethasone is a fever-reducing medication.
— Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA (@celinegounder) October 5, 2020
Very few, it seems, believe Conley’s performance, with some calling him a “propagandist” and others accusing him of “lying.”
We repeatedly asked Dr Conley when Trump had his last negative coronavirus test. Wednesday? Thursday?
He declined to say.
“Everyone wants that,” he said with a small chuckle.
(Yes, White House aides asked me to ask that for them…)
He cited HIPAA for not revealing it. pic.twitter.com/CgiQvgwvaj
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020
Dr Conley has proven that he is not credible
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 5, 2020
Unbelievable — Trump’s medical team is STILL refusing to answer when Trump had his last negative COVID test. It’s obvious at this point they’re lying about how long Trump has had coronavirus.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 5, 2020
Asked why they didn’t treat Trump with hydroxychloroquine (the medication Trump repeatedly touted and says he previously took as a prophylactic), Dr. Sean Conley says he’s not going to go into their discussions about specific medicines and therapies.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 5, 2020
Imagine a licensed Dr stating he’s “not going to get into” Trumps dangerous tweet about #COVID19
ALL DOCTORS take The Hippocratic Oath, and this damn propagandist can’t say it was wrong & dangerous to Americans health. @WRBethesda
Unfuckingbelievable
— John Steen (@JohnSteen) October 5, 2020
Conley behaves more like a political operative than a physician
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 5, 2020
Conley won’t tell us when Trump’s last negative test was, what drugs he’s on, if he has pneumonia, if there were any abnormal labs, if he’s contagious, if he had heart / kidney / liver complications…
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 5, 2020
Doctor as propagandist.
— gingeek ??DEM #Resist? (@gingeek) October 5, 2020
