‘Every Day We Get Punched in the Face’: Eric Trump Brags ‘They Hate Us So Much Because We’re Doing Something Right’
President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is hitting the campaign trail to help his father’s flailing re-election efforts. On Tuesday he headed to Michigan where he chatted with Trump supporters and delivered a short speech.
“There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live,” Eric Trump said. “You know, that’s fine. I actually take it as a badge of honor, to tell you the truth, because it means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense? Meaning, if they parody you and they want to put that much energy into you, that means that you’re being incredibly effective, does that make sense?”
“But every day we wake up we get punched in the face, and we go to bed and we get punched in the face.”
Eric Trump: “There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live … that means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense?” pic.twitter.com/U8D2C1xXh1
— The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020
Trump also posted this photo of him with Michigan Trump supporters. Hardly a mask in the room. Among those in the photo is former Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who now serves as an RNC senior advisor for LGBT outreach.
Livingston County, Michigan 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zpegfgf1sG
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 20, 2020
Watch: Eric Trump Clumsily Claims on Fox News the LGBTQ Community Loves His Father – It Does Not Go Well
In an awkward “Fox & Friends” interview Eric Trump claimed the LGBTQ community “loves” his father, but his clumsy claim left some thinking he had just come out on national television.
The Fox News morning crew read excerpts of a New York Times op-ed from a 50-year old Manhattan woman, Chris, who is “gay,” as Ainsley Earhardt said, but “doesn’t want to give her last name.” The LGBTQ woman praised Trump because her investments have increased in value and the price of gas has come down.
At the end, Eric Trump tried to capitalize on the opportunity of the moment.
It did not go well.
“Ainsley, that person’s there, I’m telling you I see it every day. The LGBT community they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our cities,” Eric Trump said.
Eric Trump: “The LGBT community, they are incredible. And you should see how they come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community, and we love the man.” pic.twitter.com/hl51ftW8l2
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
To some, it sounded like he had just come out.
But apparently he was – very clumsily – quoting some unnamed, likely hypothetical LGBTQ person.
Take a look at some of the comments.
eric trump coming out is not the birthday gift this homosexual wanted
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
that was not clear to me but i am happy to read a plausible explanation to make some sense of this
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 29, 2020
So is Eric apparently.
— Aღanda (@GrnEyedMandy) September 29, 2020
“Thank you for protecting our neighborhoods, thank you for protecting our cities”… Does he think LGBT is some kind of law enforcement agency?
— Lorne (@LornestoToledo) September 29, 2020
Or bisexual, I suppose.
— Dave Littler (@DaveLittler) September 29, 2020
Eric can’t even pander to Democratic demographics correctly. What a dope.
— Dems Were Right About This Years Ago (@flinderdude) September 29, 2020
I want to send him back
— ← Left Coast Liberal 🏳️🌈 (@C2CLiberal) September 29, 2020
Wow, heck of a way to come out of the closet 😹
— Jen✍🌻🐾🐝 #PlanYourVote (@zookeeper125) September 29, 2020
Time to pander to anything they can right before the election. Where were they for the past 4 years lmao
— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 29, 2020
For him, it’s probably the Liquor, Guns, Bacons, and Tits version…
— Christian Picard (@Christian_Pic) September 29, 2020
Top Dem Attorney Mocks GOP Chair After Her ‘Lie’ Claiming ‘Victory’ in Mail-In Vote Case: ‘You Dismissed Your Lawsuit’
A top attorney who represents the DNC on Friday mocked Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel after she falsely claimed the GOP had scored a “major victory” against California Governor Gavin Newsom.
“Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit,” Marc Elias, who also had served as general counsel to the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign, told McDaniel on Twitter.
Elias also suggested her staff might have been “too afraid” to tell her.
Um, I don’t know how to break this to you…but you actually dismissed your lawsuit. 🙄
Perhaps your staff was too afraid to tell you? 😬 https://t.co/mpgYYmuwlb pic.twitter.com/N8tzyqlxAQ
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 10, 2020
“We just scored a major victory against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s illegal executive order on California’s elections,” McDaniel had claimed. “Before our challenge, Democrats planned to automatically send ballots to inactive voters, including people who have moved or died.”
“Now they are not,” she added.
Election law, voting rights expert, and Professor of Law and Political Science at UC Irvine Rick Hasan called McDaniel’s claim a “lie.”
He noted California was sending ballots only to active, registered voters.
This is a lie. The plan was only to send to ACTIVE registered voters. RNC dismisses the case with nothing. https://t.co/ZsDnc2c40k
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) July 10, 2020
President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed by-mail voting is rife with fraud and would “rig” the election. There is no proof his claim is correct, as many experts have made clear.
‘Triggered’ Trump Jr. Scorched for Demanding Republican Party ‘Expel’ Mitt Romney
The son of the President is calling on the Republican National Committee to expel a sitting, duly elected U.S. Senator for abiding by his oath to deliver “impartial justice” by voting to convict and remove Donald Trump from office.
“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” Donald Trump, Jr. said on Twitter immediately after the Republican Senator of Utah concluded his speech on the Senate floor Wednesday making his announcement.
“He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now,” Jr. continued, referring to Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid. “He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the GOP.”
Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.
He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020
Many are mocking Jr., including using the title of his book attacking liberals, “Triggered,” in their tweets.
Your dad was too weak to get more votes than a Democrat.
— Pete Forester (@pete_forester) February 5, 2020
Wow someone sounds #triggered.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 5, 2020
I'm old enough to remember when Republican senators were OUTRAGED which Schiff had the audacity to suggest there would be retribution if they voted against Trump https://t.co/c4yfNOT1je
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 5, 2020
Snowflake says what?
— AME (@angeil) February 5, 2020
Lawyer up, Sluggo. https://t.co/F0g6QVqKym
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 5, 2020
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) February 5, 2020
He is clearly the strongest member of the GOP. He's not afraid of your dad and his 14 year old girl tweets and he's not giving in to the bribes.
You can stand people with integrity because it's so foriegn to you. Understandable, look who raised you.
— Lisa (@LisainNJUSA) February 5, 2020
Mitt actually made his father proud today. Something you'll never do in your whole sad life. https://t.co/CupqCFnIaG
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 5, 2020
— Queerjohn PA (@QueerjohnPA) February 5, 2020
You sound triggered
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 5, 2020
Pike salesman?
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2020
