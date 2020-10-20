‘Every Day We Get Punched in the Face’: Eric Trump Brags ‘They Hate Us So Much Because We’re Doing Something Right’

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump is hitting the campaign trail to help his father’s flailing re-election efforts. On Tuesday he headed to Michigan where he chatted with Trump supporters and delivered a short speech.

“There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live,” Eric Trump said. “You know, that’s fine. I actually take it as a badge of honor, to tell you the truth, because it means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense? Meaning, if they parody you and they want to put that much energy into you, that means that you’re being incredibly effective, does that make sense?”

“But every day we wake up we get punched in the face, and we go to bed and we get punched in the face.”

Eric Trump: “There’s not a week that goes by that we’re not parodied on Saturday Night Live … that means they hate us so much because we’re doing something right. Does that make sense?” pic.twitter.com/U8D2C1xXh1 — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2020

Trump also posted this photo of him with Michigan Trump supporters. Hardly a mask in the room. Among those in the photo is former Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, who now serves as an RNC senior advisor for LGBT outreach.