‘Making Up Numbers Now?’: Grassley Scorched for Saying Moving All-Star Game Out of Atlanta Cost ‘100 Million Jobs’
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) is claiming Major League Baseball‘s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta will cost the city “100 million jobs.” There are just over 150 million Americans who are currently employed, so the Iowa Republicans Senator is claiming that effectively, two-thirds of working Americans will lose their jobs because of the move, which is false.
Major League Baseball pulled the game out of Atlanta in response to Republican Governor Brian Kemp signing what has been called “one of the most restrictive and dangerous anti-voter bills in the country.”
But the game is moving to Colorado, so there would be no jobs lost.
Senator Grassley is wrong. He might have been listening to an April 5 Fox News report, which claimed pulling out of Atlanta cost the city $100 million, but actual experts disagree, with one saying the amount is “a whole lot closer to zero than the $100m number Atlanta was throwing.”
The Guardian reports “Georgia’s $100m figure surely makes for a juicy cable-news chyron, the consensus among sports economists is these estimates are routinely exaggerated.”
“The rule of thumb that I always tell everyone,” economics professor Victor Matheson told The Guardian, “is just take whatever number the boosters are telling you, move the decimal one place to the left and you’ve probably got a pretty good guess.”
Chuck Grassley claims MLB moving the All-Star Game from Georgia cost the state “100 million jobs” pic.twitter.com/bEHQvTEK25
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 20, 2021
Grassley is getting scorched.
Gaffe aside couldn’t the state have gotten the All-Star Game back by – just spitballing here – repealing the law MLB complained about https://t.co/gXxz3JfQUc
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) April 20, 2021
The concession employees if someone asked for a soda at the Atlanta MLB All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/kz3GeHZhbm
— Ryan (@ryanhide) April 20, 2021
The year is 2050. Everyone in the US works for either Major League Baseball, the National Football League, or SBNation. https://t.co/JcD4X2wbb7
— Eshaan Vakil 🌹 (@hornetvtol) April 20, 2021
That’s 9.5 times the total population of Georgia https://t.co/6yPfjF4gf0
— *you’re (@RKJ65) April 20, 2021
What cost “100 million jobs” was not moving the game, it was implementing stupid and racist voting restrictions.
— Fritznkappler (@Fritznkappler1) April 20, 2021
It’s true.
To this day, Toronto’s largest employer remains the 1991 All-Star Game. https://t.co/akCKZHYRrK
— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 20, 2021
If this were true, it would mean that one person buying one ticket to the Major League Baseball ASG would have created 2,439 jobs.
Call me crazy, but I don’t think that’s how the economy works? https://t.co/Xvyz2NLcEK
— J.D. Smith⭐⭐ (@DegenerateTBone) April 20, 2021
One-third of the United States will be employed by the MLB All-Star Game. Guess my offer letter just got lost in the mail. https://t.co/hzBFj102LU
— Pat_Garofalo (@Pat_Garofalo) April 20, 2021
Big if true (it’s not) https://t.co/mwXa3UMpLq
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 20, 2021
im gonna have to assume that Chuck Grassley has not watched a baseball game in a while.
100 million jobs????? how big does he think the All-Star game is? theres like maybe 100 kids catches balls in the Outfield during the HR Derby https://t.co/1KuJI16qMT
— Gibby (@bgilbertson10) April 20, 2021
‘The Election of 2020 Is Going Bye-Bye’: Mike Lindell Tells Steve Bannon ‘Trump Will Be Back in Office in August’
MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell appeared on former top Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon’s streaming TV show promising he has information that will convince the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2020 presidential election and return Donald Trump to the Oval Office.
“What I’m talking about Steve is what I’ve been doing since January,” Lindell said on Real America’s Voice. “All the evidence I have – everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye.”
“It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in, I don’t know what they’re going to do after they pull it down but –” Lindell rambled.
“Hang on,” Bannon pleaded repeatedly, but Lindell kept going.
“Donald Trump will be back in office in August,” he declared.
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Lindell.
Watch:
Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he’ll soon be filing, “Donald Trump will be back in office in August.” pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021
‘Utter Delusion’: Legal Expert Smacks Down GOP Congressman’s Claims of ‘Election Crimes’ in CNN Appearance
A combative U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) claims CNN is trying to “disenfranchise” voters because they are pointing out that state election officials across the country and judges across the country have found claims of voter fraud to be false. A CNN legal expert calls Higgins’ claims, and those of other members of Congress, “Utter delusion (or deceit).”
“We have a preponderance of evidence that election crimes may have been committed in six of the sovereign states,” Higgins, a former Louisiana National Guard investigator, told CNN anchor Jim Sciutto Tuesday.
Sciutto demanded Higgins provide “one example.” Higgins tried, but Sciutto immediately shot it down, citing a Georgia election official’s detailed debunking of that claim along with numerous other conspiracy theories and false allegations in a Monday press conference.
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who will object to certification tomorrow, claims “we have a preponderance of evidence that election crimes may have been committed in six of the sovereign states.”
CNN’s @jimsciutto is NOT having it. pic.twitter.com/0dBk4mTxk0
— The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021
Higgins went on to say he has “hundreds of pages of evidence,” but Sciutto reminded him that they have been “rejected by Georgia state officials and courts.”
“Evidence is presented in court,” Higgins claimed, ignoring that it already has been, and in all those cases the claims were tossed out.
“CNN is not mentioned in Article III, good sir,” Higgins charged, ignoring that the press is mentioned in the First Amendment.
Scuitto: “Listen, they’ve been rejected in courts, they’ve been rejected by Republican state officials, Congressman Clay Higgins, thanks so much for joining the program this morning.”
Higgins: “Roger that.” pic.twitter.com/xby8MBtbqz
— The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, a former federal and state prosecutor, called Higgins’ claims “Utter delusion (or deceit).”
Rep. Clay Higgins claims to @jimsciutto he has a “preponderance of evidence” of voter fraud. If that was true, they’d be winning in court left and right; yet dozens of courts have rejected those claims, as Jim noted.
Utter delusion (or deceit) by these members of Congress.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 5, 2021
‘You Don’t Call Dibs’: Trump Mocked for Declaring ‘We Hereby Claim’ Winning Four Critical States He Hasn’t
President Donald Trump appeared to respond to former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks saying that he believes when the counting is completed “we believe we will be the winners” by declaring he just won four states that have not been called yet.
“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead.,” Trump tweeted. “Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!”
His tweets were so outrageous Twitter immediately slapped labels on them saying “Some votes may still need to be counted.”
Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning had already declared victory in the election, so it’s unclear if he actually believed that why he would think this latest lie was necessary.
And he was quickly mocked for this evening’s false claims.
“We hereby claim” is not a thing. Like, you don’t call dibs on states. https://t.co/3UV0uoAbE2
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) November 4, 2020
That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. https://t.co/CFosoFvZqa
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020
I hereby claim to be a linebacker for the New York Giants. https://t.co/TWNg8Hih9E
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2020
If you use “hereby,” it’s official. That’s the rule.
*note: voting is ongoing and Trump did not win any of these states as of now. https://t.co/IIH3TDEbCF
— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) November 4, 2020
Did he just… try to call dibs on states that he didn’t win? https://t.co/TWNg8Hih9E
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2020
It’s the use of “hereby” that makes this a legal document. https://t.co/1Pt1Lzz1L6
— Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) November 4, 2020
Forever colonizing https://t.co/dDSUQqGy5u
— Tyler Hansen (@tjhansen) November 4, 2020
… and I am Tsar of all the Russias. https://t.co/wHr3RncivA
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 4, 2020
Trump thinks the Electoral College works like the beginning of Risk. “So, I’ll take Kamchatka, Siam…” https://t.co/bX9AJikxKl
— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 4, 2020
I hereby claim to be 6’3″, 165 pounds. https://t.co/EtoWgkvLqm
— (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) November 4, 2020
Sort of like, I claim this land for Spain? https://t.co/oAah2aUnNn
— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 4, 2020
Ah yes, the old election strategy of calling "dibs" https://t.co/sy9MCnGVNV
— Ben Rosen (@Rosen) November 4, 2020
I CLAIM NARNIA, AND THE MOON, AND BESPIN, AND ALSO CINCINATTI. https://t.co/XLQO8N3211
— vulcandy corn (@RaisingOneBrow) November 4, 2020
Well, when you break out the "hereby" the logic is compelling. https://t.co/MQ5pf3PGTw
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) November 4, 2020
