‘You Don’t Call Dibs’: Trump Mocked for Declaring ‘We Hereby Claim’ Winning Four Critical States He Hasn’t

President Donald Trump appeared to respond to former Vice President Joe Biden’s remarks saying that he believes when the counting is completed “we believe we will be the winners” by declaring he just won four states that have not been called yet.

“We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead.,” Trump tweeted. “Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!”

His tweets were so outrageous Twitter immediately slapped labels on them saying “Some votes may still need to be counted.”

Trump in the early hours of Wednesday morning had already declared victory in the election, so it’s unclear if he actually believed that why he would think this latest lie was necessary.

And he was quickly mocked for this evening’s false claims.

“We hereby claim” is not a thing. Like, you don’t call dibs on states. https://t.co/3UV0uoAbE2 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) November 4, 2020

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. https://t.co/CFosoFvZqa — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim to be a linebacker for the New York Giants. https://t.co/TWNg8Hih9E — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2020

If you use “hereby,” it’s official. That’s the rule. *note: voting is ongoing and Trump did not win any of these states as of now. https://t.co/IIH3TDEbCF — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) November 4, 2020

Did he just… try to call dibs on states that he didn’t win? https://t.co/TWNg8Hih9E — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 4, 2020

It’s the use of “hereby” that makes this a legal document. https://t.co/1Pt1Lzz1L6 — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) November 4, 2020

… and I am Tsar of all the Russias. https://t.co/wHr3RncivA — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 4, 2020

Trump thinks the Electoral College works like the beginning of Risk. “So, I’ll take Kamchatka, Siam…” https://t.co/bX9AJikxKl — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 4, 2020

I hereby claim to be 6’3″, 165 pounds. https://t.co/EtoWgkvLqm — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) November 4, 2020

Sort of like, I claim this land for Spain? https://t.co/oAah2aUnNn — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) November 4, 2020

Ah yes, the old election strategy of calling "dibs" https://t.co/sy9MCnGVNV — Ben Rosen (@Rosen) November 4, 2020

I CLAIM NARNIA, AND THE MOON, AND BESPIN, AND ALSO CINCINATTI. https://t.co/XLQO8N3211 — vulcandy corn (@RaisingOneBrow) November 4, 2020