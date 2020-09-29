Connect with us

LOL - NOPE!

Watch: Eric Trump Clumsily Claims on Fox News the LGBTQ Community Loves His Father – It Does Not Go Well

Published

on

In an awkward “Fox & Friends” interview Eric Trump claimed the LGBTQ community “loves” his father, but his clumsy claim left some thinking he had just come out on national television.

The Fox News morning crew read excerpts of a New York Times op-ed from a 50-year old Manhattan woman, Chris, who is “gay,” as Ainsley Earhardt said, but “doesn’t want to give her last name.” The LGBTQ woman praised Trump because her investments have increased in value and the price of gas has come down.

At the end, Eric Trump tried to capitalize on the opportunity of the moment.

It did not go well.

“Ainsley, that person’s there, I’m telling you I see it every day. The LGBT community they are incredible and you should see how they’ve come out in full force for my father every single day. I’m part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and protecting our cities,” Eric Trump said.

To some, it sounded like he had just come out.

But apparently he was – very clumsily – quoting some unnamed, likely hypothetical LGBTQ person.

Take a look at some of the comments.

 

 

 

 

 

