CRIME
Democratic Congressman Accuses Lindsey Graham of Committing a Crime ‘In Plain Sight’
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is accusing embattled South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of committing a crime.
Graham is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and clearly in the video below is linking his efforts to push through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to his efforts to keep his Senate seat.
While that may not be illegal, Graham, who is facing a possible loss in his very close re-election battle, appears to be soliciting campaign contributions while in a federal building, which is a crime, according to Rep. Swalwell.
Intercept reporter Aída Chávez, who posted this video of Graham, agrees.
Sen. Graham: “I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap…I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.” pic.twitter.com/ufW1G0nT71
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) October 14, 2020
This was Rep. Swalwell’s response to Graham’s solicitation:
This is a crime. @LindseyGrahamSC committed a crime in plain sight. https://t.co/ZySdwtzfXW
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 15, 2020
Top elections attorney Marc Elias also appears to agree:
Senator Graham might need a lawyer: “It shall be unlawful for…Members of Congress, to solicit or receive a donation of money or other thing of value in connection with a Federal election, while in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties.” 18 USC 607 https://t.co/raJEztmn66
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 15, 2020
As does attorney Kendyl Hanks:
Illegal. And so desperate. https://t.co/YUsD0c7aqY
— Kendyl Hanks (@HanksKendyl) October 15, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case
The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client’s case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.
Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-“deep state” personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she’s been in contact with Trump.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney provides the back-and-forth:
SULLIVAN: Have you had discussions with the president about this case?
POWELL: I have not, your honor, while the case was pending pre-motion to dismiss, otherwise other than an update as to what happened with it.
SULLIVAN: Yes or no?
POWELL: I can’t discuss that.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Powell actually tries to invoke executive privilege – to which she has no right since she does not work for the administration.
And then, this bombshell:
!! POWELL says she spoke to Trump about the status of the case within the last couple of weeks and requested that he not issue a pardon for Flynn !!
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Former federal prosecutor, now an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner sugggests things got a little wild in the courtroom:
Flynn’s attorney just demanded that Judge Sullivan recuse himself form the case immediately.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
Flynn’s lawyer just accused Judge Sullivan of “abject bias” in the case.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
At issue: Flynn and the DOJ are trying to have the case dismissed – after Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, before the judge. Attorney General Bill Barr has been accused of working to protect Trump’s allies.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Brad Parscale Faces Investigation for ‘Stealing’ $40 Million From Trump Campaign: Report
Embattled former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been accused of “stealing” up to $40 million from President Donald Trump’s campaign and $10 million from the Republican National Committee.
The Daily Mail first reported that Parscale is suspected of pocketing the money.
According to the Daily Mail:
A Trump insider explained to DailyMail.com that Parscale went into a tailspin after he was demoted in July and replaced by his former number two, Bill Stepien, as he’s worried about the ‘gravy train’ ending and keeping up with his lavish lifestyle.
Trump demoted Parscale as campaign manager earlier this year after his Florida lifestyle attracted media attention. Daily Mail sources said Trump ordered a review of RNC finances just days after Parscale’s demotion.
RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest denied that Parscale is being investigated.
“This report is categorically false,” Guest said in a statement. “There is no audit or investigation of Brad at the RNC.”
Reports on Sunday revealed that Parscale was hospitalized after a tense standoff with police and allegedly threatening to commit suicide.
CRIME
‘Brad Parscale Hits Her’: Disturbing Details Emerge From Police Report of Ex-Trump Campaign Manager
A police report is revealing disturbing details from Sunday’s incident at the home of former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale. Parscale was involuntarily hospitalized under a Florida law allowing police to detain anyone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
“While speaking with Candace Parscale I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” officer Steven Smith wrote in the police report, according to the Miami Herald. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”
The Herald adds that Parscale had “racked and loaded a handgun during an argument” with his wife.
“Parscale’s wife,” whose name is actually “Candice,” “told them her husband had not hit her Sunday, but had smacked her phone out of her hand when she tried to call his father. She said she heard a gunshot from inside the house after ‘fleeing,’ but later said it might have been a car backfiring.”
Candice Parscale had called 911, telling police he “had guns and was threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police said Sunday night,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Police confiscated 10 guns from Parscale’s home, including rifles. Brad Parscale is listed as “Bradley” in the police report.
“Candace immediately fled [the] residence and stated she heard a loud bang shortly after,” the incident report continued, according to Local10.com, an ABC affiliate. “Candace stated that they realized that Bradley did not shoot himself when they heard Bradley ranting and pacing around the residence and the dog barking franticly. However, they were concerned that Bradley might still try to shoot himself, due to him being in possession of several firearms and refusing to vacate the residence.”
“[Parscale’s] speech was slurred as though he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he seemed to be crying,” police officer Timothy Skaggs wrote in his report. “Due to his refusal [to] exit the residence on his own free will and his emotional state, crisis negotiators were requested.”
“Brad was drinking a beer and was clearly intoxicated,” officer Christopher Wilson, who is also a friend of Parscale wrote in the report.
NBC News’ Tom Winter adds Candice Parscale told police Brad has been “depressed and suicidal recently.”
According to the reports Candace told police that Brad has been “depressed and suicidal recently.” The officer added that she said, “this has led him to consume alcohol a lot more frequently and make suicidal statements.”
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 28, 2020
Trending
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP2 days ago
Internet Recoils in Horror Over Amy Coney Barrett Ruling That Says N-Word Does Not Make Workplace ‘Hostile’
- VOTER SUPPRESSION3 days ago
‘Haven’t Seen This in Any Other Country’: Video of Huge Line of Georgia Voters Waiting to Cast Ballots Goes Viral
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Amy Coney Barrett Blasted for Use of ‘Sexual Preference’: A ‘Dogwhistle’ Used ‘By Anti-Gay Activists’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Top Democrat Exposes Amy Coney Barrett as a Tool of Shadowy Far Right Dark Money Groups Right to Her Face
- HONOR RBG'S FINAL WISH2 days ago
88 Notre Dame Associates of Amy Coney Barrett Urge Her to ‘Halt Your Nomination Process’
- News3 days ago
Fauci Hits Back Hard: Trump Campaign Is ‘Harassing’ Me
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Kamala Harris Destroys Amy Coney Barrett
- 'COVIDIOT'3 days ago
‘Pure Evil’: New Photo of Maskless ‘Patient Zero’ Trump Surrounded by Secret Service Goes Viral