Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case

The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client’s case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.

Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-“deep state” personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she’s been in contact with Trump.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney provides the back-and-forth:

SULLIVAN: Have you had discussions with the president about this case? POWELL: I have not, your honor, while the case was pending pre-motion to dismiss, otherwise other than an update as to what happened with it. SULLIVAN: Yes or no? POWELL: I can’t discuss that. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020

Powell actually tries to invoke executive privilege – to which she has no right since she does not work for the administration.

And then, this bombshell:

!! POWELL says she spoke to Trump about the status of the case within the last couple of weeks and requested that he not issue a pardon for Flynn !! — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020

Former federal prosecutor, now an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner sugggests things got a little wild in the courtroom:

Flynn’s attorney just demanded that Judge Sullivan recuse himself form the case immediately. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

Flynn’s lawyer just accused Judge Sullivan of “abject bias” in the case. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020

At issue: Flynn and the DOJ are trying to have the case dismissed – after Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, before the judge. Attorney General Bill Barr has been accused of working to protect Trump’s allies.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.