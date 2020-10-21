CRIME
READ: Graphic Handwritten Letter From Maryland Man Who Threatened to Kidnap and ‘Execute’ Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
James Dale Reed is under arrest after leaving a handwritten and graphic note at a Fredrick, Maryland home that threatens to kidnap and kill Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The house has Biden/Harris signs on its lawn.
The suspect’s image was caught by a video doorbell camera.
“This is a warning to anyone reading this letter if you are a Biden/Harris supporter you will be targeted,” the letter states, according to WUSA9 News.
The threats in the letter (image below) are graphic.
(Trigger warning:)
“When We capture Grandpa Biden We will all severely beat him to the point of death as for Mrs. Harris she will be bent over and Anally raped by my rifle barrel,” it reads.
It also threatens Biden and Harris “both will be executed on National Television [sic].”
“We have a list of homes and addresses by your election signs,” the letter claims.
“We are the ones with the scary guns, we are the ones your children have nightmares about.”
“We will not let Biden/Harris turn are [sic] country into a Communist wasteland,” it also says.
“If Biden/Harris Want A War [sic] then they will get one, of course that means Black lives matter and Antifa.”
Brad Bell, Maryland Bureau Chief for ABC 7 News, posted a photo of Reed and an image of the letter:
A 42 year old Frederick man is facing federal charges for leaving a threatening note at a home displaying signs supporting Biden/Harris. He was recorded on a doorbell cam and recognized as James Dale Reed. He is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/nlXZ5PgH8W
— Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) October 21, 2020
CRIME
Democratic Congressman Accuses Lindsey Graham of Committing a Crime ‘In Plain Sight’
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is accusing embattled South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of committing a crime.
Graham is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and clearly in the video below is linking his efforts to push through the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to his efforts to keep his Senate seat.
While that may not be illegal, Graham, who is facing a possible loss in his very close re-election battle, appears to be soliciting campaign contributions while in a federal building, which is a crime, according to Rep. Swalwell.
Intercept reporter Aída Chávez, who posted this video of Graham, agrees.
Sen. Graham: “I think people in South Carolina are excited about Judge Barrett. I don’t know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap…I think the contest in South Carolina has taken on sort of a national profile.” pic.twitter.com/ufW1G0nT71
— aída chávez (@aidachavez) October 14, 2020
This was Rep. Swalwell’s response to Graham’s solicitation:
This is a crime. @LindseyGrahamSC committed a crime in plain sight. https://t.co/ZySdwtzfXW
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 15, 2020
Top elections attorney Marc Elias also appears to agree:
Senator Graham might need a lawyer: “It shall be unlawful for…Members of Congress, to solicit or receive a donation of money or other thing of value in connection with a Federal election, while in any room or building occupied in the discharge of official duties.” 18 USC 607 https://t.co/raJEztmn66
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 15, 2020
As does attorney Kendyl Hanks:
Illegal. And so desperate. https://t.co/YUsD0c7aqY
— Kendyl Hanks (@HanksKendyl) October 15, 2020
CRIME
Mike Flynn’s Lawyer Just Admitted to a Federal Judge She’s Been Talking to Trump About His Case
The attorney for disgraced former Trump national security adviser and convicted felon Mike Flynn has just admitted to a federal judge she has been talking with President Donald Trump about her client’s case – and that she personally asked the president to not pardon Flynn.
Sydney Powell, a former federal prosecutor turned conspiracy theorist, QAnon-signaler, and pro-MAGA anti-“deep state” personality, was asked by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, if she’s been in contact with Trump.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney provides the back-and-forth:
SULLIVAN: Have you had discussions with the president about this case?
POWELL: I have not, your honor, while the case was pending pre-motion to dismiss, otherwise other than an update as to what happened with it.
SULLIVAN: Yes or no?
POWELL: I can’t discuss that.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Powell actually tries to invoke executive privilege – to which she has no right since she does not work for the administration.
And then, this bombshell:
!! POWELL says she spoke to Trump about the status of the case within the last couple of weeks and requested that he not issue a pardon for Flynn !!
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 29, 2020
Former federal prosecutor, now an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner sugggests things got a little wild in the courtroom:
Flynn’s attorney just demanded that Judge Sullivan recuse himself form the case immediately.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
Flynn’s lawyer just accused Judge Sullivan of “abject bias” in the case.
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 29, 2020
At issue: Flynn and the DOJ are trying to have the case dismissed – after Flynn pleaded guilty, twice, before the judge. Attorney General Bill Barr has been accused of working to protect Trump’s allies.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Brad Parscale Faces Investigation for ‘Stealing’ $40 Million From Trump Campaign: Report
Embattled former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has been accused of “stealing” up to $40 million from President Donald Trump’s campaign and $10 million from the Republican National Committee.
The Daily Mail first reported that Parscale is suspected of pocketing the money.
According to the Daily Mail:
A Trump insider explained to DailyMail.com that Parscale went into a tailspin after he was demoted in July and replaced by his former number two, Bill Stepien, as he’s worried about the ‘gravy train’ ending and keeping up with his lavish lifestyle.
Trump demoted Parscale as campaign manager earlier this year after his Florida lifestyle attracted media attention. Daily Mail sources said Trump ordered a review of RNC finances just days after Parscale’s demotion.
RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest denied that Parscale is being investigated.
“This report is categorically false,” Guest said in a statement. “There is no audit or investigation of Brad at the RNC.”
Reports on Sunday revealed that Parscale was hospitalized after a tense standoff with police and allegedly threatening to commit suicide.
