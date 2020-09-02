CORRUPTION
‘#TrumpCorruption’: President Slammed for Saying Barr Must Prosecute Critics Like Obama to Become ‘Greatest’
President Donald Trump is telling Bill Barr he must prosecute the president’s critics, like former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in order for him to become “the greatest Attorney General” in history.
As usual, Trump telegraphed his wishes to Barr right out in the open, in a Fox News interview that aired Tuesday night.
“I say this openly: Bill Barr can go down as the greatest Attorney General in the history of our country, or he can go down as just another guy,” Trump told Fox host Laura Ingraham. “They have all the stuff, you don’t need anything else. You know they want everything. You don’t need anything else. They all lied to Congress, they were liars, they were cheaters. They were treasonous it was treason.”
Part two of Trump's never-ending interview with Laura Ingraham begins with Trump calling on Bill Barr to prosecute the likes of Obama and Biden pic.twitter.com/O9Vjw2YsZz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2020
Trump’s claims are false.
Many took to social media to slam Trump, with some declaring his obsession with prosecuting his critics is an abuse of power.
Just to drive this home in case it’s not clear, Trump has no specific crime he wants Barr to prosecute Biden and Obama for. He wants Barr to prosecute them for being his political opponents. https://t.co/IjeDE2kxR7
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) September 2, 2020
All Bill Barr needs to achieve total greatness as AG is to prosecute Trump’s critics, says Trump. #TrumpCorruption https://t.co/wBu7tcmzrr
— Sybill Trelawney (@SybilT2) September 2, 2020
Trump seriously wants to prosecute Obama, Biden and Comey because Trump and his cabal got caught colluding with foreign governments to win in 2016.
Trump’s entire presidency lacks legitimacy and he knows it. He wants to squish everyone who denies him legitimacy. https://t.co/v3foPpAiKx
— ᴛʀᴜᴛʜ ᴡʀɪᴛᴇʀ (@WritesMore) September 2, 2020
Donald Trump truly believe he is a king https://t.co/jsHPRaNsXb
— gregarious (@mistergeezy) September 2, 2020
This is so beyond sick- Trump is trying to incite Bill Barr to arrest his perceived enemies – Obama and Hillary Clinton. The sad truth is Trump is the one who should be arrested for extreme fraud and corruption. https://t.co/LFYOZnBcRr
— kayt (@KathrynTomashu1) September 2, 2020
This is banana republic scary shit https://t.co/gtqlF0KjtS
— WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PrincessBravato) September 2, 2020
Just so we're clear, prosecuting political opponents is, like, the textbook example of an authoritarian abuse of executive power. https://t.co/ynEFte2nC6
— Justin Kilborn (@KilbornAgain) September 2, 2020
In the last two days, Trump’s continuous projection, and outright confessions…this man is telling us everything we need to know. Everything. Seems he should be a criminal prosecutor’s dream come true. https://t.co/9kOnO1lvpg
— Alicia Carlson 💙 🇺🇸 (@AmicaAli) September 2, 2020
Sounds like a fascist to anyone yet? Sure reminds me of a certain someone called Sadaam Hussein. https://t.co/C3eu2DYze3 https://t.co/WqvkbNskub
— RedIsTheNewBrown (@MayBeBotRsch) September 2, 2020
Thug life. https://t.co/2IrxWShpew
— Francis Wilkinson (@fdwilkinson) September 2, 2020
Said like a true despot… if you can’t win against your opposition, put them in jail. #TrumpFascism #VoteOutTrump https://t.co/Jm4kIfMXjZ
— Eric Takamiya (@ektaka) September 2, 2020
Apparently, the depths of Barr’s sycophancy and obstruction of justice in favor of #TraitorTrump still isn’t quite enough – he’s on probation until he prosecutes Trump’s “enemies.” #TrumpIsNotWell #NotSafeInTrumpsAmerica #SeriesOfMiniStrokes #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica https://t.co/nAtVNS8HYF
— Kincaid (@kincaid323) September 2, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
DeJoy ‘Surprised and Confused’ After House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Him for Ignoring Deadlines
The Democratic-led House Oversight Committee has followed through on its promise to subpoena the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, after he failed to meet deadlines for document production in both the House and Senate.
“You are hereby commanded to be and appear before the Committee on Oversight and Reform,” the subpoena, signed by Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) reads.
BREAKING: Chair @RepMaloney subpoenas PMG Louis #DeJoy for docs he is withholding from Congress on widespread #postalservice delays. pic.twitter.com/vtP6ar9T4q
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) September 2, 2020
The Postmaster General says he was “surprised and confused” upon receiving the subpoena.
“We remain surprised and confused by Chairwoman Maloney’s insistence on issuing a subpoena to the Postal Service in the midst of ongoing dialogue with her staff,” the USPS says, as USAToday’s Nicholas Wu reports. “We fully intend to comply with our obligations under the law.”
The Committee has been investigating why the USPS has been removing hundreds of mail sorting machines and post office collection boxes, also known as mailboxes, and suspending overtime.
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez weighs in:
If the USPS is surprised we are issuing a subpoena, it’s because they weren’t listening.
I said directly in the hearing that if DeJoy didn’t quickly hand over documents, we should issue a subpoena.
They knew the consequences of stalling. Now, where‘s his unaltered calendar? https://t.co/raNrSytmz6
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 2, 2020
CORRUPTION
Fired: Top FDA Spokesperson, a Former Far Right Reporter Installed by White House, After Plasma Debacle
The Food and Drug Administration has just ousted its brand new top spokesperson, a former reporter for the far right wing One America News Network, who was installed by the White House, after just 11 days on the job. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn notified FDA senior leadership that Emily Miller, who had the title of Assistant Commissioner, would no longer be the agency’s chief spokesperson.
The move comes after “fumbled communications about a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19. President Trump and the head of the F.D.A. had erroneously boasted on the eve of the Republican National Convention that the treatment sharply lowered mortality from the disease,” The New York Times reports.
Politico reports that Miller’s removal follows “a tenure that was marked by infighting and a damaging controversy.”
“The FDA had also faced growing criticism over its hiring of Miller, a former reporter for far-right One America News who has no science or medical background, has worked in Republican politics and is known for her extensive writings on gun rights advocacy,” Politico adds. “The agency’s top communications role is traditionally filled by a career civil servant, and the job opening was initially listed as a role for career civil servants in April before being taken down.”
Miller is the author of “Emily Gets Her Gun: But Obama Wants to Take Yours.”
Miller herself made news after issuing a press release about the FDA’s highly-controversial decision to allow an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma in treating coronavirus patients, despite studies showing weak results.
Dr. Steven Hahn, the FDA Commissioner, had echoed President Donald Trump’s lie that patients treated with the plasma had a 35 percent increased survival rate, which is false. Hahn later apologized.
Miller’s press release was astonishingly inappropriate for an agency whose credibility rests in being non-partisan.
Kaiser Health News Chief Washington Correspondent Julie Rovner, a veteran reporter who has covered health policy for decades, was among those who criticized the release which praised it as “another achievement” President Donald Trump’s “fight against the pandemic.”
Miller rudely responded to the criticism:
This is not a normal headline for a press release from the FDA and I have been getting FDA releases since the ReaganAdmin… https://t.co/BKbO2uCQkX
— julie rovner (@jrovner) August 23, 2020
Image via Facebook
CORRUPTION
‘This Change Will Kill’: Experts Warn After CDC Says Coronavirus Testing ‘Not Necessarily’ Needed in Close Contact Cases
In what is being called a “stunning reversal” the CDC has posted updated guidance saying that even in cases of close contact with someone infected with the coronavirus testing is “not necessarily” needed.
On Tuesday the CDC quietly posted new guidance.
“If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms,” it says, “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”
ABC News reports the “public health reasons for the change were not immediately clear.”
“When asked to explain, the Department of Health and Human Services — not the CDC — responded.”
HHS is seen as a more politicized government agency than the CDC. President Donald Trump for months has been trying to have less people tested, falsely insisting that testing causes coronavirus cases.
We have more Cases because we do more Testing. It’s Lamestream Media Gold!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020
Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
Experts are warning the reversal is dangerous.
New: ‘Coming From the Top’: CDC Was Pressured to Issue Dramatic Reversal on Coronavirus Testing Says Federal Official
Yale University Professor of Epidemiology, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis says “This change in policy will kill.”
The CDC just revised their testing guidance to exclude people without symptoms. Our work on the ‘silent’ spread underscores the importance of testing people who have been exposed to #COVID-19 regardless of symptoms. This change in policy will kill. https://t.co/5zMctSS4wD
— Alison Galvani (@Alison_Galvani) August 26, 2020
Epidemiologist and Assistant Professor at Yale School of Public Health:
I can’t see any real reason to stop recommending testing asymptomatics, including close contacts of those infected. @US_CDC is sending reporters to @HHSGov, which makes me think that this was a political decision, not a scientific one. 1/ https://t.co/qsh5RIDnC7
— Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) August 26, 2020
Former CDC Director:
Quarantine when travel from area with lots to area with less Covid protects others and prevents outbreaks.
Test contacts so we can warn their contacts and stop webs of transmission.
That’s science. That’s responsible. That’s what I expect from the Federal government. https://t.co/L97oaBulcv
— Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) August 26, 2020
Professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute warns CDC is “compromised”:
This is what anti-science looks like, folkshttps://t.co/e2g1LzSd6J by @KatherineJWu https://t.co/hOO6QHIv6D
and all the signs of a compromised, loss-of-function @CDCgov and @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/VR7BbatKjM
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) August 26, 2020
Trending
- LOW RATINGS DONALD2 days ago
‘Bad News for the White House’: Morning Joe Panelists Explain Why Trump Melted Down Over the Weekend
- DONALD TRUMP HATES LGBT PEOPLE2 days ago
McEnany: Trump Trying to Ban Citizenship of Same-Sex Couples’ Kids Has ‘Nothing to Do’ With Sexual Orientation
- RELEASE YOUR FULL MEDICAL RECORDS1 day ago
Trump’s Strange Denial His Secret Trip to Walter Reed Wasn’t Because of ‘A Series of Mini-Strokes’ Leads Many to Say It Was
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Liberty University Opens Forensic Investigation Into Falwell’s Handling of ‘Financial, Real Estate and Legal Matters’
- JOE 'ROCKY'2 days ago
Viral New Lincoln Project Ad Features Biden Literally Running for President and Trump, Well, Limping for President?
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST2 days ago
‘Full on White Supremacist Presidency’: Gov’t. Ethics Expert Explains Trump Tweeting Violent and Racist Video
- TRUMP DOESN'T CARE ABOUT THE TROOPS2 days ago
There Are 1.3 Million Active Duty Members of the US Military – a Lot More Are Voting for Biden Than Trump
- SWAMPY SWAMP2 days ago
McConnell Names USPS Chairman, a Veteran Vote Suppression Expert, as Director of His $130M Super PAC: Reports