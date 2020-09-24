CRIME
Mary Trump Sues President and His Siblings for Cheating Her Out of Family Inheritance
President Donald Trump and his sibling were sued by their niece, who claims the family cheated her out of millions of dollars.
Mary Trump, whose best-selling memoir describes a deeply dysfunctional family, filed a suit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan accusing the president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and their late brother Robert Trump of fraud and civil conspiracy, reported the New York Times.
The suit seeks to recover millions of dollars Mary Trump says she was owed from her own late father’s inheritance after his 1981 death, when she was just 16 years old.
“Fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the lawsuit claims in its first sentence.
Eric Trump Has Been Refusing to Testify in Fraud Case – a Judge Just Ordered Him To
A judge has ordered Eric Trump, the middle son of President Donald Trump, to testify in the New York Attorney General’s fraud investigation into whether or not the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of some of its properties.
Eric Trump has tried to delay his testimony until after the November 3 election. On Wednesday New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him to comply with a subpoena. He has two weeks to do so, CNBC reports.
“We simply can’t delay compliance for another two months,” a lawyer for the New York Attorney General’s office told the judge.
One of the properties under investigation is the Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York.
“The Financial Times last year noted that Trump purchased Seven Springs for $7.5 million in 1996, but valued it at more than $290 million in 2012. Forbes magazine in 2014 said that the entire property was worth less than $19.5 million, citing recent property sales and local realtors and assessors.”
Manhattan Prosecutors File Brief Suggesting Trump Is Facing a ‘Criminal Tax Fraud’ Investigation
Whatever happens on Election Day 2020 — whether President Donald Trump wins a second term or Vice President Joe Biden is elected president — Trump will no doubt continue to be the subject of multiple investigations. Some of those investigations are likely to come from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., who has been aggressively probing Trump’s financial history. And in an appellate brief filed on Monday, September 21, Vance stressed that his office should have access to Trump’s tax returns because reports from major publications indicate that a “criminal tax fraud” investigation is needed.
Vance, reporter Matt Naham notes in Law & Crime, filed the brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. According to Naham, the brief “cited reports from the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times to provide a ‘snapshot’ for the Court of the Trump Organization’s ‘financial improprieties’ that ‘could potentially violate New York law.’ These articles addressed anything from Trump’s role in the hush money payments Michael Cohen paid out before the 2016 election to allegations that Trump has inflated his net worth to lenders and investors.”
In the appellate brief, Vance’s office argued, “These reports have identified transactions spanning more than a decade, involving individual and corporate actors who were based in New York County.”
Trump and his attorneys have been arguing that Vance’s investigation lacks substance and that he has nothing concrete to go on. Vance’s office, Trump and his allies claim, is harassing the president for no good reason. But in the brief, Vance got into specific reasons why he believes an investigation is needed.
The brief reads, “In particular, if misstatements about business properties, wherever located, were conveyed from that business’ headquarters in New York to New York-based business partners, insurers, potential lenders or tax authorities, those misstatements could establish New York crimes such as Scheme to Defraud (Penal Law § 190.65), Falsification of Business Records (Penal Law § 175.10), Insurance Fraud (Penal Law §§ 176.15-176.30), and Criminal Tax Fraud (Tax Law §§ 1803-1806), among others.”
Naham points out that Vance’s investigation of Trump goes beyond hush money payments made by Cohen, the president’s former personal attorney. Vance’s office, Naham notes, has also been well-aware of a “series of bombshell reports from the Washington Post about the 45th president’s alleged wealth-inflation and the Trump Organization’s alleged tax-dodging strategies — encompassing possible insurance fraud and bank fraud. On Monday, Vance argued, for the first time, that you can add criminal tax fraud to the pile.”
Secret CIA Report Reveals Putin ‘Probably’ Directing Russia’s Attack on Biden and US Election: WaPo
A secret CIA assessment reveals President Vladimir Putin is “probably” the Russian official who is directing his country’s covert disinformation campaign attacking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the U.S. election with the intent of installing President Donald Trump in the White House for a second term. That secret report also says the Russians are working to sow discord in the U.S.
“We assess that President Vladimir Putin and the senior most Russian officials are aware of and probably directing Russia’s influence operations aimed at denigrating the former U.S. Vice President, supporting the U.S. president and fueling public discord ahead of the U.S. election in November,” the first line of the document says, according to the sources, The Washington Post reports.
The report also states the Russian foreign influence campaign involves radical Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has ties to President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. The CIA assessment does not name Giuliani but refers to a “prominent” person connected to the Trump campaign.
Derkach was recently identified as a Russian spy by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the U.S. Treasury Dept.
“The CIA assessment described Derkach’s efforts in detail and said that his activities have included working through lobbyists, members of Congress and U.S. media organizations to disseminate and amplify his anti-Biden information,” the Post adds.
