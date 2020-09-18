Trump Releases Statement on Passing of ‘Titan’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump has issued a formal statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He called her a “titan of the law,” and praised her for her “brilliant mind” and for her “powerful dissents.” Trump also said her Supreme Court decisions “have inspired all Americans.”

Earlier, before boarding Air Force One, Trump claimed he had not known she had passed away, and said, “She just died? I didn’t know that.”

“She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life.”

Here’s the President’s statement: