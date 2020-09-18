News
Trump Releases Statement on Passing of ‘Titan’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President Donald Trump has issued a formal statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
He called her a “titan of the law,” and praised her for her “brilliant mind” and for her “powerful dissents.” Trump also said her Supreme Court decisions “have inspired all Americans.”
Earlier, before boarding Air Force One, Trump claimed he had not known she had passed away, and said, “She just died? I didn’t know that.”
“She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life.”
Here’s the President’s statement:
Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020
News
Trump Responds to Passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
President Donald Trump responded to the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.
“She just died? I didn’t know that,” Trump claimed to reporters before he boarded Air Force One at 8:15 PM, well after news broke that the beloved progressive jurist had died.
“She led an amazing life, what else can you say? Whether you agree or not … she led an amazing life.”
Trump was holding a campaign rally when news of her passing broke. He happened to be speaking about putting yet another justice on the nation’s top court:
Trump, seemingly unaware of RBG’s passing, muses about putting Ted Cruz on the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/bPXEBKDKSp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Mitch McConnell Set the Precedent. No Supreme Court Vacancies Filled in an Election Year’ Says Dem US Senator
U.S. Senator Ed Markey, a progressive who has served in Congress for 44 years, is warning Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to not bring a Trump Supreme Court nominee to the floor for a vote in the wake of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.
“Mitch McConnell set the precedent,” Sen. Markey said. “No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court.”
McConnell minutes ago announced he will bring a Trump nominee to the Senate floor for a vote.
News
McConnell Announces Any Trump Nominee Will Get Senate Vote
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has issued a statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announcing President Donald Trump’s nominee will get a vote oin the floor of the Senate.
McConnell blocked President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, despite having nearly a year left in his term.
But McConnell now says, in a non-constitutional claim, that “no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party President’s Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year,” since the 1880’s.
Read his statement below:
McConnell just released a statement: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” pic.twitter.com/c46OJdCEuB
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 19, 2020
