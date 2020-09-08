'BUCKLE UP'
50+ Progressive Groups Plan for ‘Mass Public Unrest’ if Trump Loses — but Won’t Leave Office
President Donald Trump has said that the 2020 election results will be illegitimate if he loses — despite trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls. Now, progressives are planning to deal with what may come after Election Day 2020, according to a new report in The Daily Beast.
“Last week, a coalition of leading progressive groups gathered on Zoom to begin organizing for what they envision as the post-Election Day political apocalypse scenario,” The Beast’s Sam Stein reported.
“Put together by the Fight Back Table—an initiative launched after the 2016 election to get a constellation of lefty organizations to work more closely together—the meeting dealt with the operational demands expected if the November election ends without a clear outcome or with a Joe Biden win that Donald Trump refuses to recognize,” Stein reported. “Sources familiar with the discussions described them as serious with a modestly panicked undertone. A smaller FBT session last fall had talked about post-election planning, but those discussions were tabled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time they were bringing the matter to the 50-plus organizations that make up the coalition. To formalize the effort, they gave it a name: the ‘Democracy Defense Nerve Center.’”
“Over the course of two hours, participants broached the question of what the progressive political ecosystem can functionally do in a series of election scenarios,” Stein reported. “They began charting out what it would take to stand up a multi-state communications arm to fight disinformation, a training program for nonviolent civil disobedience, and the underpinnings of what one official described as ‘mass public unrest.’”
The group reported studied the Transition Integrity Project report warning, “The potential for violent conflict is high.”
The Beast interviewed “one source familiar with the Democracy Defense Nerve Center operations.”
“I don’t know what the strategy is when armed right-wing militia dudes show up in polling places,” the source said. “This [Kyle] Rittenhouse guy is being lionized on the right, right now. If it is being unleashed that you can shoot people and be a hero, I don’t know what preparation we can possibly do for that.”
NEW — A coalition of top progressive groups secretly met last week to begin preparing for the chaos that seems destined to come after Election Day, including the likelihood of violence in the streets. https://t.co/MtMj3wIXZ7
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 8, 2020
Image by Anthony Crider via Flickr and a CC license
'BUCKLE UP'
Trump’s Dismantling of Postal Service Continues With Removal of Public Collection Boxes
Officials in four U.S. states say that local postal workers have been spotted yanking collection boxes—those iconic blue steel public mailboxes where people can drop off their letters—from different locations in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.
After several U.S. senators and state governors complained and demanded answers, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said their removal was due to vandalism and “cost-saving measures” for boxes that had low use. The USPS pledged to stop removing the boxes until after Election Day.
Nevertheless, it’s still worrying because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) didn’t tell anyone they were gonna remove the boxes in the first place, providing no transparency or accountability for their plans. Also, it’s 80 days until the election where millions of people are expected to vote by mail to avoid COVID-10 in public polling places, the Postmaster General handpicked by President Donald Trump’s appointed board has taken deliberate steps to slow mail processing including reducing post office hours, shutting down 10 percent of mail-sorting machines nationwide and informing 46 states that mailroom slowdowns may result in as many as 226 million mail-in ballots being thrown out if they’re not counted by or shortly after Election Day (as many state laws require).
Even former Democratic President Barak Obama accused Trump of being “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
State legislatures could pass laws extending the vote-counting window for mail-in ballots. There’s also a campaign to get as many able-bodied people to vote in person on Election Day as possible to ensure their votes are counted, and another campaign to get people to drop their mail-in ballots directly to their local supervisors of elections while finding out how to track their votes to ensure that it’s counted.
But we should expect the Trump Administration to keep up such shenanigans up to and after Election Day.
'BUCKLE UP'
U.S. government vividly shows the danger of fireworks in literally mind-blowing video
It’s the Fourth of July, American Independence Day, a holiday where Americans buy nearly $1 billion worth of fireworks (literally tens of thousands of tons of explosive material) to light up the night sky in a celebration-slash-commemoration of the firearms our colonizers gleefully discharged in open revolt against the Brits who first sent them there.
While our resentments against the British have (mostly) receded, the danger of explosives hasn’t entirely. That’s why the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recently released this literally head-exploding video demonstrating the numerous ways that fireworks can blow your brain, children and limbs to bits.
Luckily, the video uses mannequins, but it gets its message across quite vividly.
They’ve even published this following list of helpful firework safety tips:
– Never allow young children to play with, or ignite, fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
– Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
– Light fireworks one at a time, then move away quickly.
– Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
– Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
– Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
– After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device to prevent a trash fire.
– Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.
Happy Fourth, everyone!
'BUCKLE UP'
‘Cheat, Steal, Start a War’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch Warns Trump Willing to Do Literally Anything to Win Re-Election
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch warned that President Donald Trump was willing to do anything to make sure he doesn’t lose the election.
The “Morning Joe” contributor said the president was desperate to win re-election, and that made him dangerous.
“There is no rebranding with this president because he would not rebrand himself,” Deutsch said. “He’s not capable of it, he doesn’t want to, he’s going to double, triple, quadruple down.”
“I want to give a brand warning up there we need to buckle up,” he added. “Wherever your imagination can take you what the brand would do — cheat, steal, start a war, that’s where it can take you.”
Deutsch said last week’s brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters outside the White House was a harbinger of what’s to come.
“June 1 was the beginning — buckle up,” he said. “Things we have not thought about historically will happen. Like I said, even him starting a war, wherever your mind can take you, the lowest step what this caged animal — I’m not literally calling him a caged animal — but what a caged animal can do, he is capable of doing. I think the next five months will be the most tumultuous months our country has ever seen throughout history.”
