RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY
Drunk and Disgraced Jerry Falwell Jr. Lost ‘A Lot of Blood’ After Fall, Wife Becki Told 911: Report
Jerry Falwell, Jr. fell down, cut himself, and lost “a lot of blood,” his wife Becki Falwell told the 911 operator the night the disgraced and now-former Liberty University chancellor and president officially resigned.
HuffPost obtained a copy of the call to Bedford County, Virginia emergency officials around 2:30 AM on the morning of August 31.
Becki Falwell said she received a call from her husband around 11 PM when she was at church. He said he was bleeding and had cuts on his face. She said when she arrived home she had to break down the locked back door with a chair.
It’s unclear why 911 was not called until hours after Falwell, Jr. reportedly contacted Becki Falwell.
“The dispatcher asked whether her husband had been drinking alcohol; Becki Falwell said ‘yes.’ When asked if he had been drinking ‘heavily,’ she said, ‘I’m not going to answer that question.'”
“The more I tell you the name, the more you’re going to understand why we’re not talking to you right now,” Becki Falwell said. Dispatch logs, obtained by HuffPost via a public records request, state that “He won’t let her take him to the hospital as he is stubborn. Caller was not forthcoming.”
An officer dispatched to the Falwell home said, “Jerry had slurred and slowed speach (sic) and would repeat things already asked.”
Emergency responders found “empty alcohol containers,” and “observed lacerations on Jerry Falwell Jr.’s face, including under his left eye, across the bridge of his nose, and above both his right and left eyes.”
“Jerry Falwell Jr. said he hit his head on a trash can, and that there was ‘blood in the area he indicated,'” HuffPost reports the responders noted.
Jerry Falwell, Jr. infamously resigned after the couple’s former “pool boy” revealed they had had an intimate relationship with him. Carlos Granda says for years he would have sex with Becki Falewell while Jerry Falwell, Jr. “enjoyed watching.”
Liberty University announced it has hired a forensic investigator to examine “financial, real estate and legal” matters related to Falwell’s management of the university.
Liberty University Opens Forensic Investigation Into Falwell’s Handling of ‘Financial, Real Estate and Legal Matters’
In the wake of now-former president and chancellor Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s resignation under a cloud of scandal, shame and rumors Liberty University has announced it is opening a “thorough investigation” into his handling of “financial, real estate and legal matters.”
The New York Times reports Liberty’s board of trustees “announced on Monday that it had retained an independent forensic firm to conduct an investigation into the school’s operations under Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last week in the wake of a sex scandal after serving as its president and chancellor since 2007.”
(By definition a “forensic” investigation may suggest there might be concern of criminal activity.)
Giancarlo Granda, the “pool boy” who says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell, Jr. “watched,” has been sharing details of the threesome’s “intimate relationship.”
Liberty’s board, quoting the Bible and citing “a lack of spiritual stewardship” by Falwell, Jr., issued a statement announcing the investigation.
“This past week challenged all of us to the core,” it begins. “While we had been willing to extend grace and understanding to Jerry Falwell, Jr. before, once the revelations about his past personal life came more fully to light, we acted swiftly and decisively to ask for his immediate resignation, which we received.”
“Some may say that all the signs were there for a long time before last week. It’s certainly fair to say that there were questionable comments made, worrying behavior, and inappropriate social media posts, but all the signs were not there until the start of last week. While we still didn’t know the full scope of the matter, we have learned enough about the past to know that we had no choice but to take the leadership of Liberty University in a new direction.”
‘Pool Boy’ Breaks Down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘Predatory Behavior’ in CNN Interview
Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who earlier this month made explosive allegations against former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., opened up about his experience during a CNN interview on Monday.
While talking with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, Granda accused Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, of engaging in “predatory behavior,” and he claimed that the former Liberty University boss would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about his sexual relationship with the family.
Granda also said that Falwell regularly “instructed me to lie” when contacted by reporters, while also claiming that Falwell made secret recordings of him that he used to keep him from going public.
“He secretly recorded me, he was hanging it over my head and he kept saying, ‘Look, just be a good soldier and at some point, we’re going to buy your equity stake and you can walk away,’” he explained. “In the meantime, he was getting what he wanted, me having sex with Becki while he watched every single time. So in the meantime he’s getting exactly what he wanted and to me that’s predatory behavior.”
Falwell resigned as president of Liberty University after Granda alleged that he would regularly watch Granda have sex with Becki Falwell.
Watch the video below.
Jerry Falwell Jr. Furious After Liberty U’s Campus Pastor Calls Out His ‘Sinful’ Behavior
Liberty University’s campus pastor apologized for “sinful behavior” by the evangelical university’s disgraced former president — who was infuriated by the remarks.
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned this week over a sex scandal and alleged extortion plot involving his wife and a former pool boy they had met at a Miami hotel, and campus pastor David Nasser personally apologized to the school’s students for the ousted president’s actions, reported The News & Advance.
“I am sorry,” said Nasser, who also serves as a senior vice president at the university. “In my opinion, you as a Liberty student deserve better, and the embarrassment that’s been brought upon you as a Liberty student, and more importantly brought upon the name of Christ, is wrong.”
“I know that many of you are hurting and that breaks my heart,” he added. “Your concerns — if you’re concerned — are valid. If you’re not concerned, you should be concerned.”
Nasser apologized to students during the first campus-wide worship service of the academic year, and his remarks are the first public criticism of Falwell by a current Liberty official since his resignation Monday.
Related: ‘I’m Not Done’: Jerry Falwell Jr. Says ‘I See a Role in Other Areas’ and Then Quotes MLK
“It’s okay to call sin, sin,” Nasser told students. “You know why? Because it is the only way to actually start to deal with it. It is not love to simply stay in the dark, and not call shameful what God calls shameful. And if we’re not willing to stand on that truth, then what in the world are we calling ourselves Christians for in the first place?”
Nasser’s apology clearly irked Falwell, who told the newspaper he demanded an explanation afterward.
“I called Nasser and asked him exactly what sin I committed,” Falwell said. “He couldn’t and wouldn’t answer. He just hung up and now won’t answer.”
