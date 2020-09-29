OPINION
Before the Debate Even Kicks Off Biden Drops the Mic on Trump With His ‘Earpiece and Performance Enhancers’
Joe Biden is playing a masterful game – and playing Donald Trump. The former vice president is picking and choosing his battles, not letting Trump frame the argument, but punching back with style when he chooses, showing who’s the adult in the room.
He just did it again.
Trump, his family, and his team – including Fox News – have been falsely claiming Biden is on performance enhancing drugs, after denigrating him as “Sleepy Joe,” and lazy and mentally incompetent.
The latest attack, ludicrous as it seems, is that Biden has a secret hidden earpiece which he’s using to get all the answers from some mysterious backstage coach.
Almost two hours before the first presidential debate begins, Biden decided to slam Trump ever so gracefully, and totally on-brand.
Take a look:
It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020
The responses show Biden is on his game.
That was some shade. pic.twitter.com/6QL8ZsXFwd
— Victoria Brownworth #VOTE (@VABVOX) September 29, 2020
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) September 29, 2020
He’s got jokes 😂😂😂😂 love it!!! pic.twitter.com/MBsJz17497
— mariana Z (@mariana057) September 29, 2020
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 29, 2020
I love this. Joe Biden should fight Donald Trump tonight using mockery and derision. That’s the only way to deal with a clown—however dangerous—like Donald Trump.
We are with you all the way, Joe! No matter what, we got your back.#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/YWDGGQyhCR
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) September 30, 2020
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 29, 2020
— Pat Fuller #NastyWoman #WearAMask #BLM (@bannerite) September 29, 2020
OPINION
Wife of Beloved Country Singer Who Died From Coronavirus Calls for ‘Idiot’ Trump to Get Off the Stage During Debate
Fiona Whelan Prine, the widow of beloved country folk music singer-songwriter John Prine, called for President Donald Trump to be taken off the stage during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch,” Whelan Prine urged via Twitter.
Can someone get that fucking idiot off the stage. My husband died on his watch
— Fiona Whelan Prine (@FionaPrine) September 30, 2020
John Prine was a three-time Grammy award winner. He died of coronavirus on April 7, 2020, at the age of 73.
Fiona Whelan Prine also contracted the virus but recovered.
President Donald Trump has turned the debate into what many are calling a “shit show.”
OPINION
Fox News Anchor Hosting First Presidential Debate Picks Trump Campaign Talking Points as Topics
Chris Wallace, the Fox News anchor who will moderate the first presidential debate in one week from today, has decided on the topics. The Commission on Presidential Debates has released the list, and at least half are literally Trump campaign issues and talking points.
The list includes: The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election.
Americans have said in large numbers the debates are of minimal importance to their decision-making, and polls show most voters are already decided. NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray on Sunday reports a new NBC News/WSJ poll shows “a combined 71% of voters don’t see the upcoming debates as being very important to deciding their vote.”
Just 18% say they are extremely important, and 44% says they are not at all important.
But allowing Trump to take a victory lap over seating his third Supreme Court justice seems unfair. Voters continue to see Trump as the better of the candidates to manage the economy – despite record unemployment. Race and violence in our cities feeds right in to Trump’s lies about “suburban mothers,” and supposed fear of Black people. Election integrity is an issue only because Trump has lied about the safety of voting by mail – and worked get the Postal Service to slow down deliveries.
Obvious missing topics, to name a few: climate change, police violence, health care, abortion, unemployment, immigration, Russia, America’s standing in the world, the extreme politicization of the federal government, extreme corruption in the federal government, and civil rights.
The debate will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET.
OPINION
‘This Is for the People to Decide’: Jaw-Dropping CNN Supercut Lays Bare the GOP’s Stunning Hypocrisy on SCOTUS
As the battle over replacing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — who died Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer — takes shape in Washington, D.C., Republican senators who previously refused to hold a vote on former President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court pick are now having their words thrown in their faces.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Saturday played a devastating supercut that features Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) explaining why they would not vote on Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.
“I want you to use my words against me,” Graham said in 2016 — laying out what Cooper described as an “eerily similar” situation as the one currently playing out in Congress. “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ and you could use my words against me and you would be absolutely right.”
“We’re setting a precedent here today, Republicans are, that in the last year, at least of a lame duck eight-year term, I would say it’s going to be a four-year term, that you’re not going to fill a vacancy of the Supreme Court based on what we’re doing here today,” he added. “That’s going to be the new rule.”
In his own floor speech on the matter in 2016, McConnell likewise urged Congress to give the American people a say in the Supreme Court pick.
“The next justice could fundamentally alter the direction of the Supreme Court and have a profound impact on our country. So, of course, of course the American people should have a say in the court’s direction,” McConnell said.
Cruz — who was shortlisted by Trump as a potential SCOTUS pick earlier this month — also insisted in 2016 that Congress should not move to replace Scalia until after the election.
“I don’t think we should be moving forward on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term, Cruz said. “I would say that if it was a republican president.”
“President Obama is eager to appoint Justice Scalia’s replacement this year,” he continued. “But do you know in the last 80 years we have not once has the Senate confirmed a nomination made in an election year and now is no year to start. This is for the people to decide. I intend to make 2016 a referendum on the U.S. Supreme Court.”
Of course, all three men have now signaled they’re much more likely in 2020 to jam a conservative Supreme Court justice down voters’ throats on the eve of an election. After President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted that the Senate has an “obligation” select a replacement for Ginsburg, Graham said he “fully” understands where the president is coming from.
In case that statement seems vague, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman added: ”I will support President [Trump] in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.”
And McConnell has also insisted “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”
And in perhaps the least surprising flip-flop of all, Cruz on Saturday wrote an opinion piece for Fox News that outlined 3 reasons why the Senate must confirm Ginsburg’s replacement before election day. In it, he touted Trump’s “list of extremely qualified, principled constitutionalists who could serve on the Supreme Court” — which, of course, included himself — and argued that going into an election with an 8 person bench could trigger a constitutional crisis in the event of a contested election.
Amazing how now of the senators were concerned with such a problem when Obama appointed his nominee.
Watch the video below to see the blatant hypocrisy for yourself:
