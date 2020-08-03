AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Will Stop at Nothing’: Trump Slammed for Calling Nevada Move to Expand Mail-In Voting an ‘Illegal Late Night Coup’
President Donald Trump is furious that lawmakers in Nevada approved legislation to expand mail-in voting by sending all registered voters a ballot. Monday morning Trump falsely called the move an “illegal late night coup” that would make it “impossible for Republicans to win the state” and accused the governor of using the coronavirus pandemic to “to steal the state.”
There is no evidence his claims are valid.
On social media Trump was mocked, lambasted, and ridiculed.
President afraid of losing election resorts to cherry picking states where he can use the courts to prevent voting by people who might vote against him. Nice.
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2020
in which our president admits that Republicans can’t win without suppressing the vote
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 3, 2020
You dumb fuck. @GovSisolak and the NVLEG passed it in the early afternoon and we're a state of above 3 million. If Florida can do mostly mail in (which is how you voted) I'm fairly confident we can handle it. Now go back to watching TV. https://t.co/0rmIQNbrIc
— Matt Johnson (@VivaMattyVegas) August 3, 2020
Weird for Trump of all people to use “clubhouse” as an epithet https://t.co/MrHjrOYFeO
— ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 3, 2020
In an illegal foreign assisted coup, a racist game show host stole the presidency via the 2016 election. He’s now crying because he knows his time is up. https://t.co/lUz5fgRTfF
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 3, 2020
The President will stop at nothing to prevent people from voting easily. He needs a low turnout and he will use the courts to get it. https://t.co/ArqhFH0Czg
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) August 3, 2020
Or, this was a legitimate legislative effort by an independent state over which your authority amounts to precisely fuckall. https://t.co/3DCD7BKLzx
— Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) August 3, 2020
Not a great sign when normal democratic processes to expand voting rights are described as a “coup” https://t.co/kGYPmdJi2O
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 3, 2020
“Post Office could never handle the traffic of mail-in votes without preparation”
– says @realDonaldTrump who defunded and decimated the Post Office, put a donor in charge of it (a man who told letter carriers to slow down deliveries), and won’t let it access $ it was loaned. https://t.co/V0KaTuB2ON
— Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) August 3, 2020
You are deliberately hobbling the United States Postal Service to try and steal the election. We will remove you. Your time is up. #TrumpShitShow https://t.co/uKuZYR7AE2
— Rep Richard Dangler (@RDangler) August 3, 2020
A Presidential admission that if everyone is allowed to vote and all the votes are counted, Republicans can’t win. See you in court –courtesy of the New York AG. https://t.co/lphOE2Ttnp
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 3, 2020
RESIGN and escape to Moscow while you can. https://t.co/Hy8vDRnpTU
— Rosie Punch (@RosiePunch) August 3, 2020
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’
This week, as the economy revealed that the U.S. GDP cratered, President Donald Trump teased putting a hold on the November election. While it is unclear if the president was attempting to distract from the economy in freefall or his falling poll numbers.
Historian and expert on authoritarian regimes, Professor Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century, describing the key ways to spot authoritarianism.
“Do we have any reason to believe that Mr. Trump would accept the outcome of the election?” asked the Yale professor. “The tweet of July 30th was a very clear statement, but he has literally, dozens of times before said he wouldn’t. There is nothing in his career that indicates he actually likes democracy. In this particular tweet, we have a dangerous mixture, where he’s talking about a problem he created himself, insofar as we do have problems with voting in the U.S. They have to do with things like African-Americans not being enfranchised, they have to do with the things of foreign intervention. And even the problems he mentioned, which is postal voting, which is good and of itself, that might be slowed down because of his own postmaster general. So, he’s talking about problems he caused himself, then claiming they’re an emergency, and using that as a reason to claim power himself. That’s a manufactured emergency and that is, in fact, a prime historical fascist tactic.”
He went on to explain that a fascist is someone who will often manufacture a crisis, blame it on the other side, and then use the crisis to his own benefit. In Trump’s case, vote-by-mail has become the enemy as Republicans continue to defund the post office and Republicans in several states were caught in absentee-voter crimes.
Snyder said that Trump has already manufactured his crisis and is now trying to create the solution that would best protect him and his power.
“Another element of this, which is worth paying attention to, is the way the tweet ends,” he continued. “People can console themselves by saying Mr. Trump can’t himself cancel the election. That’s true, but what he is doing, as of July 30th, is calling upon others to create a mess, so that the election won’t go through smoothly. That’s what the three question marks at the end mean. He can’t do it himself.”
As of the time Trump sent that tweet, Snyder said that anyone who continues to support Trump knows they are doing so in defiance of democratic values of America.
“As of July 30th, if you support Mr. Trump, if you’re planning on voting for Mr. Trump, if you contribute to the campaign, if you’re a delegate, you know perfectly well, this is a man who doesn’t believe he can win by the normal vote count,” said Snyder. “You know you are taking part now in a campaign which is no longer a democratic campaign, but which is something else. You know that his main task for you now is not to win an election. He’s basically conceded defeat already. His main task for you now is to find someone who can mess up the election so we can cling to power. I think that’s a big moral question where a lot of Americans should be thinking about the choices they’re about to make.”
See the full video below:
Trump Personally Asked What ‘Tanks’ Could Be Used to Break Up George Floyd Protests: Report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast detailed how President Donald Trump himself has been behind the push to use the military to control the protests against the police killing of George Floyd — to the extent that he actually asked about specific military equipment that would be available for that purpose.
“[Defense Secretary Mark] Esper, along with other cabinet secretaries, stood next to the president during the remarks in the park after participating in an hour-long call with governors in which he said they needed to ‘dominate the battlespace’ to quell the protests,” reported Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, and Asawin Suebsaeng. “But three senior Pentagon officials who spoke with The Daily Beast said they viewed the secretary’s comments on the call as a way to publicly show support for the president. They did not expect the department to actually implement a plan that would reflect the president’s rhetoric and force additional troops upon the states.”
“These Pentagon officials added that it was the White House, not the Defense Department, that was pushing for active military might in the streets,” continued the report. “In particular, the president has pressed aides and Pentagon officials for graphic details on the kind of armored vehicles, military units, aircraft, and even ‘tanks’ that they could potentially send to maintain order in U.S. areas rocked by protests and rioting, according to two people familiar with recent discussions.”
Trump has frequently shown a fondness for using the military to broadcast his strength. In 2019, he held a controversial military parade in Washington to mark the Fourth of July.
‘Fascism Has Come to America’: Trump Ripped for Gassing Protesters to Hold Awkward Bible Photo-Op
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Monday after police fired tear gas on protesters so that he could violate DC’s curfew to hold a photo-op with a Bible at St. John’s church.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s photo-op:
Police and members of the US military were deployed to clear out a protest so Trump can hold up a Bible outside of church. pic.twitter.com/2i0TFCveNp
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020
This is the tear gas Trump had deployed on nonviolent protestors in Lafayette Park so that he could walk across the street to St. John’s Church and awkwardly fondle a bible for a photo op. (via @ellievhall) pic.twitter.com/W14cCcRbaz
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020
?NEW — CLERGY member who was at St. Johns Church says: “I AM SO [EXPLETIVE] OFFENDED”
They had NO idea President Trump was coming…
“No one knew about this stunt”
A clergy member is telling me right now that President Trump “walked on holy ground””sacrilege” #GeorgeFloyd @WUSA9
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 1, 2020
The world just watched a peaceful demonstration, in the capital of the United States of America, get attacked by military police. Really jarring to see on live television.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 1, 2020
As Trump stands outside St. John’s church:
Reporter: “Is that your Bible?”
Trump: “It’s a Bible.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 1, 2020
.@donlemon: “Trump standing in front of a church with a Bible — really? Let’s just be honest here. When was the last time Donald Trump saw a church? … when was the last time he cracked open a Bible … this is all for show. Trump in this moment is pretending to be a president” pic.twitter.com/aPIO2yoABX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2020
Trump just stands in front of the church and holds up a bible while posing for photos. He does not even go inside for a faux tour of the damage or make a pretense of having any purpose in going there other than to pose for photos.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 1, 2020
You see, I’ve spent 4 years studying how Republicans contort themselves to excuse, justify, and enable the behaviors of Donald Trump. It’s become predictable to the point of parody. But this? Tear-gassing citizens to facilitate a photo-op with a Bible? No idea how they spin this.
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 2, 2020
Peaceful protesters were gassed and shot with rubber bullets to clear away a space near a church to give Trump a photo-op waving a bible flanked by AG Barr and Sec Def Esper. Monstrous. Anticonstitutional.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 1, 2020
Tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protestors outside the White House so Trump can have a photo op at a vandalized church- so he could show everyone he is carrying a Bible. Because nothing says good Christian like gassing and firing on citizens expressing their pain.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 1, 2020
The president of the United States just used tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protestors just so he could take a photo opp at church.
This man knows nothing of God. Nothing of peace.
He knows nothing and our country will continue to burn because of it.
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 1, 2020
There is so much wrong w/ this picture, I’m enraged. Using federal troops w/ tear gas & rubber bullets to clear out a peaceful demonstration so Trump can have a photo-op at a church. He desecrates the Bible. He desecrates a Christian church. & he desecrates the presidency. Shame pic.twitter.com/xGNDHiDPL0
— James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) June 1, 2020
Watching Trump preen in front of St. John’s, moments after he threatened to deploy the American military against the American people, with a bible held above his head, I remembered this quote, “when facism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross”
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 1, 2020
One terrifying thing about Trump is he’s just an incompetent fascist standing there holding a bible and inciting violence and look at what he’s done. Imagine what a competent authoritarian could do with the full support of a major political party.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2020
Trump holding a Bible is a direct insult to everything Jesus fought for. https://t.co/5T2qcgVwdS
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 1, 2020
In case you missed it, fascism has arrived in America:
Trump ordered the police to tear gas, and shoot with rubber bullets peaceful protesters near the White House — so he could have a photo-op holding a bible.
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 1, 2020
Fascism has come to America. Trump is actually holding a bible while guns are loaded. goodnight America.
— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 1, 2020
Donald Trump in front of St. John’s Church proving he has no experience holding a bible. pic.twitter.com/bmua1krpw8
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020
Trump holding up a Bible like a man who has never seen one before.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 1, 2020
The Episcopal bishop of DC – who oversees the DC church Trump just stopped at – tells the @washingtonpost she is “outraged” and that neither she nor the rector was asked or told… “that they would be clearing with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop..” 1/3
— Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020
“We so disassociate ourselves from the messages of this president. We hold the teachings of our sacred texts to be so so grounding to our lives and everything we do and it is about love of neighbor and sacrificial love and justice.” @Mebudde Bishop Mariann Budde 3/3
— Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020
