AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Trump Personally Asked What ‘Tanks’ Could Be Used to Break Up George Floyd Protests: Report
On Tuesday, The Daily Beast detailed how President Donald Trump himself has been behind the push to use the military to control the protests against the police killing of George Floyd — to the extent that he actually asked about specific military equipment that would be available for that purpose.
“[Defense Secretary Mark] Esper, along with other cabinet secretaries, stood next to the president during the remarks in the park after participating in an hour-long call with governors in which he said they needed to ‘dominate the battlespace’ to quell the protests,” reported Erin Banco, Spencer Ackerman, and Asawin Suebsaeng. “But three senior Pentagon officials who spoke with The Daily Beast said they viewed the secretary’s comments on the call as a way to publicly show support for the president. They did not expect the department to actually implement a plan that would reflect the president’s rhetoric and force additional troops upon the states.”
“These Pentagon officials added that it was the White House, not the Defense Department, that was pushing for active military might in the streets,” continued the report. “In particular, the president has pressed aides and Pentagon officials for graphic details on the kind of armored vehicles, military units, aircraft, and even ‘tanks’ that they could potentially send to maintain order in U.S. areas rocked by protests and rioting, according to two people familiar with recent discussions.”
Trump has frequently shown a fondness for using the military to broadcast his strength. In 2019, he held a controversial military parade in Washington to mark the Fourth of July.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Fascism Has Come to America’: Trump Ripped for Gassing Protesters to Hold Awkward Bible Photo-Op
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Monday after police fired tear gas on protesters so that he could violate DC’s curfew to hold a photo-op with a Bible at St. John’s church.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s photo-op:
Police and members of the US military were deployed to clear out a protest so Trump can hold up a Bible outside of church. pic.twitter.com/2i0TFCveNp
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020
This is the tear gas Trump had deployed on nonviolent protestors in Lafayette Park so that he could walk across the street to St. John’s Church and awkwardly fondle a bible for a photo op. (via @ellievhall) pic.twitter.com/W14cCcRbaz
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020
?NEW — CLERGY member who was at St. Johns Church says: “I AM SO [EXPLETIVE] OFFENDED”
They had NO idea President Trump was coming…
“No one knew about this stunt”
A clergy member is telling me right now that President Trump “walked on holy ground””sacrilege” #GeorgeFloyd @WUSA9
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 1, 2020
The world just watched a peaceful demonstration, in the capital of the United States of America, get attacked by military police. Really jarring to see on live television.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 1, 2020
As Trump stands outside St. John’s church:
Reporter: “Is that your Bible?”
Trump: “It’s a Bible.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 1, 2020
.@donlemon: “Trump standing in front of a church with a Bible — really? Let’s just be honest here. When was the last time Donald Trump saw a church? … when was the last time he cracked open a Bible … this is all for show. Trump in this moment is pretending to be a president” pic.twitter.com/aPIO2yoABX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2020
Trump just stands in front of the church and holds up a bible while posing for photos. He does not even go inside for a faux tour of the damage or make a pretense of having any purpose in going there other than to pose for photos.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 1, 2020
You see, I’ve spent 4 years studying how Republicans contort themselves to excuse, justify, and enable the behaviors of Donald Trump. It’s become predictable to the point of parody. But this? Tear-gassing citizens to facilitate a photo-op with a Bible? No idea how they spin this.
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 2, 2020
Peaceful protesters were gassed and shot with rubber bullets to clear away a space near a church to give Trump a photo-op waving a bible flanked by AG Barr and Sec Def Esper. Monstrous. Anticonstitutional.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 1, 2020
Tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protestors outside the White House so Trump can have a photo op at a vandalized church- so he could show everyone he is carrying a Bible. Because nothing says good Christian like gassing and firing on citizens expressing their pain.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 1, 2020
The president of the United States just used tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful protestors just so he could take a photo opp at church.
This man knows nothing of God. Nothing of peace.
He knows nothing and our country will continue to burn because of it.
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 1, 2020
There is so much wrong w/ this picture, I’m enraged. Using federal troops w/ tear gas & rubber bullets to clear out a peaceful demonstration so Trump can have a photo-op at a church. He desecrates the Bible. He desecrates a Christian church. & he desecrates the presidency. Shame pic.twitter.com/xGNDHiDPL0
— James J. Zogby (@jjz1600) June 1, 2020
Watching Trump preen in front of St. John’s, moments after he threatened to deploy the American military against the American people, with a bible held above his head, I remembered this quote, “when facism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross”
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 1, 2020
One terrifying thing about Trump is he’s just an incompetent fascist standing there holding a bible and inciting violence and look at what he’s done. Imagine what a competent authoritarian could do with the full support of a major political party.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2020
Trump holding a Bible is a direct insult to everything Jesus fought for. https://t.co/5T2qcgVwdS
— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 1, 2020
In case you missed it, fascism has arrived in America:
Trump ordered the police to tear gas, and shoot with rubber bullets peaceful protesters near the White House — so he could have a photo-op holding a bible.
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 1, 2020
Fascism has come to America. Trump is actually holding a bible while guns are loaded. goodnight America.
— Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) June 1, 2020
Donald Trump in front of St. John’s Church proving he has no experience holding a bible. pic.twitter.com/bmua1krpw8
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020
Trump holding up a Bible like a man who has never seen one before.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 1, 2020
The Episcopal bishop of DC – who oversees the DC church Trump just stopped at – tells the @washingtonpost she is “outraged” and that neither she nor the rector was asked or told… “that they would be clearing with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop..” 1/3
— Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020
“We so disassociate ourselves from the messages of this president. We hold the teachings of our sacred texts to be so so grounding to our lives and everything we do and it is about love of neighbor and sacrificial love and justice.” @Mebudde Bishop Mariann Budde 3/3
— Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) June 2, 2020
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Read the Letter Trump’s Campaign Sent to TV Stations Threatening the FCC Could Pull Their Licenses Over Anti-Trump Ad
Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s official Super PAC, America First Action, tried to get TV stations in key battleground states to stop airing an anti-Trump ad that focuses on his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. The TV stations refused to pull the ad, placed by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA (PUSA), which rightly noted that the pro-Trump Super PAC did not even have standing to make the demand.
So President Trump’s official campaign stepped in to do what his Super PAC could not.
Attorneys for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign sent a Cease and Desist letter to those TV stations demanding they stop airing the anti-Trump ad.
Not only did they make that demand, but they threatened that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which the President controls in that he appoints its commissioners, could pull their broadcast licenses if they did not comply.
The letter reads in part: “your station has an obligation to cease and desist from airing [the ad] immediately to comply with FCC licensing requirements, to serve the public interest, and to avoid costly and time-consuming litigation.”
Earlier: Lawyers for Official Pro-Trump Super PAC ‘Formally Demand’ TV Stations Stop Airing Anti-Trump Ad
It also says “we formally demand that your station refuse to continue airing it to meet your responsibilities not to broadcast false information,” which is ironic given the number of falsehoods and lies Trump tells on a daily basis which are often broadcast by news networks.
It adds, “your station has a responsibility to ‘protect the public from false, misleading or deceptive advertising,'” and threatens that “your failure to remove this deceptive ad … could put your station’s license in jeopardy.”
This is the ad the Trump campaign claims is “patently false, misleading, and deceptive,” says he did not call the coronavirus a “hoax,” and essentially claims the ad says he did.
Trump refused to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously, now he won’t take responsibility as his administration has been totally unprepared for this crisis. pic.twitter.com/Jdh1GY9HHS
— Priorities USA (@prioritiesUSA) March 23, 2020
The letter can be read on the Trump campaign’s website.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Republicans Admit They’ve Given Up Trying to Rein in Trump: ‘I’m Not Going to Tell Him How to Do His Job’
The Republican Party’s surrender to President Donald Trump was complete with the Senate acquittal in his impeachment trial.
Every GOP senator but one — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) — voted to acquit the president, although several expressed concerns about his behavior that House Democrats decided was impeachable, but it’s becoming clear Republicans will do nothing to push back on further abuses, reported Politico.
“Presidential personnel matters are for the president to make,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), after Trump removed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his brother from the National Security Council. “My hope is that the president will have learned something.”
Alexander and other GOP senators justified their vote to acquit by expressing hope that Trump had learned his lesson by getting impeached, but they haven’t done anything to constrain him after the trial ended.
“I hope that’s a last-week phenomenon, and it’s not going to carry on in the future,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said of the Vindmans’ firings and the removal of EU ambassador Gordon Sondland.
But Cornyn stopped shot of asking Trump to end his retributions.
“I’m not going to tell him how to do his job,” Cornyn said.
Even Romney, who drew the president’s ire by voting for conviction and removal, declined to criticize Trump’s attacks on him and impeachment witnesses.
“I don’t really have any comment on his reaction,” Romney said. “I expect he’ll say what he believes.”
Trending
- COWARD IN CHIEF3 days ago
‘Absolute Vacuum in Leadership’: Internet Shreds ‘Great Divider’ and ‘Coward’ Trump for Hiding After 75 Cities Protest
- COWARD IN CHIEF2 days ago
Trump Branded ‘Bunker Boy’ for ‘Hiding in the Basement’ and Turning Off White House Lights: ‘Total Lack of Leadership’
- IS THIS STILL AMERICA?2 days ago
Trump Just Called Putin
- HOW IS THIS AMERICA?3 days ago
Watch: Young Black Couple Tasered and Pulled From Car by Mob of Atlanta Police for Reportedly Breaking Curfew
- WEAKEST PRESIDENT EVER2 days ago
‘He Had Nothing to Say’: Top Newspapers Deliver Scathing Articles Rebuking Trump’s Absence as Nation Protests
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT1 day ago
‘Fascism Has Come to America’: Trump Ripped for Gassing Protesters to Hold Awkward Bible Photo-Op
- News2 days ago
Trump Mocked in China’s State Media for Fleeing to Bunker in the Face of Protests: ‘Mr President, Don’t Go Hide’
- THIS IS NOT OK13 hours ago
Trump’s DC Military Operation: Up to 2100 Soldiers in Riot Gear Armed With Bayonets for Operation ‘Divine Law and Order’