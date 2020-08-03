Connect with us

Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud by Manhattan District Attorney, Legal Filing Suggests

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Monday moved to dismiss a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s attorneys, and in that legal filing suggested he is investigating the president and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud.

Vance “made the disclosure in a new federal court filing arguing Mr. Trump should have to comply with its subpoena seeking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Trump has asked a judge to declare the subpoena invalid.”

The filing cites “undisputed” news reports to make clear that Vance has a legal basis for his subpoena ordering Trump’s accounting firm to hand over 8 years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month supported Vance’s attempts to obtain the documents.

A nearly two-year old New York Times investigation found that “President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents,”

