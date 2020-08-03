CRIME
Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud by Manhattan District Attorney, Legal Filing Suggests
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Monday moved to dismiss a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s attorneys, and in that legal filing suggested he is investigating the president and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud.
Vance “made the disclosure in a new federal court filing arguing Mr. Trump should have to comply with its subpoena seeking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Trump has asked a judge to declare the subpoena invalid.”
The filing cites “undisputed” news reports to make clear that Vance has a legal basis for his subpoena ordering Trump’s accounting firm to hand over 8 years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month supported Vance’s attempts to obtain the documents.
A nearly two-year old New York Times investigation found that “President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents,”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
20-Year Old Son of Federal Judge Shot Dead in Her Home, Husband in Critical Condition: Report
Daniel Anderl, the 20-year old son of a federal judge was shot to death in his parents’ New Jersey home by a gunman posing as a FedEx driver. U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ husband was also shot. Mark Anderl, 63, is in critical condition.
The New Jersey Globe also reports Judge Salas was not physically harmed.
“Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times,” NBC 4 New York reports, “the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, and she was not injured.”
The FBI is looking for information:
The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We’re looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001.
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020
Judge Salas “was nominated by President Barack Obama,” the AP reports, noting she “has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor ‘high-risk’ customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”
On social media some legal experts warned against jumping to conclusions regarding the case.
Seriously. Slow your roll, folks. https://t.co/eH6ZIboHEt
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 20, 2020
This just-filed Epstein-related case people are speculating about is a plain-vanilla shareholder action. It will not be a John Grisham novel. It will be a D&O insurance claim at best. It is certainly unrelated to the attack on Judge Salas's family. https://t.co/vWeNP09RH6
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 20, 2020
CRIME
Scottish Lawmaker: Reasonable Grounds to Suspect Trump or His Associates ‘Have Been Involved in Serious Crime’
A Member of the Scottish Parliament is asking his fellow ministers to investigate President Donald Trump’s deals through which he acquired his properties in Scotland, including Trump’s two multi-million dollar losing golf courses. President Trump prizes his Turnberry, Scotland resort, but reports that the American president is using the U.S. federal government to help keep it afloat have dogged him.
MSP Patrick Harvie “said there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the US president, or people he is connected with, ‘have been involved in serious crime,'” The Scotsman, Scotland’s national newspaper reports.
Harvie is urging lawmakers to seek an apply for an “unexplained wealth order” from a Scottish court, which would allow them to learn how the U.S. president “bankrolled his multimillion acquisitions of land and property in his mother’s homeland.”
Related: ‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Furiously Denies Having Anything to Do With Air Force and Mike Pence Staying at His Resorts
An unexplained wealth order (UWO) is a mechanism which allows the Scottish government “to target suspected corrupt foreign officials who have potentially laundered stolen money through the UK.”
If “a suspected corrupt foreign official, or their family, cannot show a legitimate source for their riches,” the Scottish government can seize properties.
Read the entire report here.
CRIME
Trump Accused of Inciting Violence Against Adam Schiff With ‘Not Paid the Price Yet’ Twitter Threat
A Sunday morning tweet by Donald Trump attacking Rep. Adam Schiff has drawn intense scrutiny on Twitter and elsewhere with many suggesting the president is inciting violence or some sort of retribution against the California Democrat whith the phrase Schiff “not paid the price yet.”
According to the president, ““The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” before adding, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”
Appearing on “Meet the Press” Schiff himself agreed that it sounded like a “threat.”
“I think it’s intended to be,” Schiff stated. “But look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it.”
On Twitter, the president was hammered for his rhetoric, see below:
The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Is this a death threat? You’re a dangerous sociopath…and should be convicted and removed from office immediately… #Trump #AdamSchiff
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 26, 2020
Just another threat from #MobBossTrump now directed at Rep Schiff. All people have to do is google Trump’s history of threatening people since he’s been president to see that this is how he operates. No news anchor should let Republicans weasel out of acknowledging this fact. pic.twitter.com/tdgDPJzpO0
— Svea Elske (@SveaElske) January 26, 2020
.@jack .@Twitter .@TwitterSupport .@FBI How is this tweet not viewed as a direct threat to .@RepAdamSchiff and why is no one taking it seriously? Why has trump not been been removed by Twitter and arrested by the FBI for threatening Rep Schiff? https://t.co/TMmPgBkRel
— JanetGorman 🌊 (@jcgfrippout) January 26, 2020
What is 'the price'?
This sounds like the president of the United States threatening a U.S. Congressman.
Where is your outrage, @GOP?
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 26, 2020
"He has not paid the price, yet"
Hey Twitter, does this sound like a threat to you?
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 26, 2020
Trump said that Rep. Schiff has not suffered, yet, for what he has done to this country. In that context, as coming from this lawless, criminal-minded president, I would consider that to be an ominously, veiled threat. A threat not to be minimized nor overlooked
— Rev John H Moore (@RevJohnHMoore1) January 26, 2020
Real Presidents don't threaten.
Because they don't have to
But you aren't a real President.
— Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) January 26, 2020
Moments after President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff hadn’t “paid the price yet” for his role in impeachment, Schiff said that the president’s post was “intended to be” a threat. https://t.co/L4e8EmM1Pb
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 26, 2020
If anybody on Twitter tweeted that Trump 'had not paid the price yet' Secret Service dudes would be at their door before you can say 'John Hinckley Jr.' Not sure Trump's threat to Adam Schiff is a safe Tweet, especially considering the white van set that follow Trump.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2020
If Congressmen receive threats, are they given protection? I am worried about Adam Schiff. Even if trump himself doesn't fulfill the threat, he has the crazy loons out there who could. https://t.co/xHOpIcOFyO
— Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) January 26, 2020
Trending
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
Trump wasted half a billion on 10,000 ventilators that won’t arrive until September 2022
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Anti-mask anti-lockdown right-wing Texas lawmaker nearly dies of coronavirus
- News3 days ago
Trump Says He Will Ban TikTok as Soon as Saturday – Experts Say He Can’t
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Racist, anti-abortion group plans in-person “straight pride” event in a U.S. COVID-19 hotspot
- TALK ABOUT PRIVILEGE2 days ago
Mega MAGA Multi-Millionaire Steve Mnuchin Whines Americans Are Being ‘Overpaid’ on Unemployment: ‘There’s No Question’
- AMERICAN IDIOT12 hours ago
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT13 hours ago
Expert on Authoritarian Regimes Explains How Trump Is Creating a Crisis to ‘Cling to Power’
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT14 hours ago
‘Will Stop at Nothing’: Trump Slammed for Calling Nevada Move to Expand Mail-In Voting an ‘Illegal Late Night Coup’