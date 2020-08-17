CRIME
‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General
Two top House Democrats are asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to open a criminal investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, accusing him of slowing the mail and disrupting USPS operations in an attempt to help President Donald Trump win re-election.
“There is overwhelming evidence that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have hindered the passage of mail,” say Members of Congress Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) in a letter to the FBI Director, as The Hill reports. “If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes.”
They also point to President Donald Trump’s actions.
“For several years, the President has repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of mail-in voting. Recently, he stated, ‘if we don’t make a deal that means they don’t get the money,’ and, ‘that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.'”
“Postmaster General DeJoy donated over $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund; hosted Trump for a fundraiser at his home; has no experience as a letter carrier or postal supervisor; and at the time of his appointment was overseeing fundraising for the Republican National Convention,” the two Democrats note.
Related – Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
Read their letter here, via MSNBC’s Michael Del Moro:
Scoop on @Morning_Joe: Two Democratic members of House Judiciary are calling for a criminal inquiry of Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors. Here’s the letter to the FBI from @RepTedLieu & @RepJeffries. pic.twitter.com/fj0N4dpnvr
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) August 17, 2020
CRIME
Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud by Manhattan District Attorney, Legal Filing Suggests
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on Monday moved to dismiss a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s attorneys, and in that legal filing suggested he is investigating the president and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud.
Vance “made the disclosure in a new federal court filing arguing Mr. Trump should have to comply with its subpoena seeking eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Trump has asked a judge to declare the subpoena invalid.”
The filing cites “undisputed” news reports to make clear that Vance has a legal basis for his subpoena ordering Trump’s accounting firm to hand over 8 years of the president’s personal and corporate tax returns.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month supported Vance’s attempts to obtain the documents.
A nearly two-year old New York Times investigation found that “President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents,”
CRIME
20-Year Old Son of Federal Judge Shot Dead in Her Home, Husband in Critical Condition: Report
Daniel Anderl, the 20-year old son of a federal judge was shot to death in his parents’ New Jersey home by a gunman posing as a FedEx driver. U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ husband was also shot. Mark Anderl, 63, is in critical condition.
The New Jersey Globe also reports Judge Salas was not physically harmed.
“Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times,” NBC 4 New York reports, “the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, and she was not injured.”
The FBI is looking for information:
The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We’re looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001.
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020
Judge Salas “was nominated by President Barack Obama,” the AP reports, noting she “has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor ‘high-risk’ customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”
On social media some legal experts warned against jumping to conclusions regarding the case.
Seriously. Slow your roll, folks. https://t.co/eH6ZIboHEt
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 20, 2020
This just-filed Epstein-related case people are speculating about is a plain-vanilla shareholder action. It will not be a John Grisham novel. It will be a D&O insurance claim at best. It is certainly unrelated to the attack on Judge Salas's family. https://t.co/vWeNP09RH6
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 20, 2020
CRIME
Scottish Lawmaker: Reasonable Grounds to Suspect Trump or His Associates ‘Have Been Involved in Serious Crime’
A Member of the Scottish Parliament is asking his fellow ministers to investigate President Donald Trump’s deals through which he acquired his properties in Scotland, including Trump’s two multi-million dollar losing golf courses. President Trump prizes his Turnberry, Scotland resort, but reports that the American president is using the U.S. federal government to help keep it afloat have dogged him.
MSP Patrick Harvie “said there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the US president, or people he is connected with, ‘have been involved in serious crime,'” The Scotsman, Scotland’s national newspaper reports.
Harvie is urging lawmakers to seek an apply for an “unexplained wealth order” from a Scottish court, which would allow them to learn how the U.S. president “bankrolled his multimillion acquisitions of land and property in his mother’s homeland.”
Related: ‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Furiously Denies Having Anything to Do With Air Force and Mike Pence Staying at His Resorts
An unexplained wealth order (UWO) is a mechanism which allows the Scottish government “to target suspected corrupt foreign officials who have potentially laundered stolen money through the UK.”
If “a suspected corrupt foreign official, or their family, cannot show a legitimate source for their riches,” the Scottish government can seize properties.
Read the entire report here.
