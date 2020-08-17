‘Overwhelming Evidence’: Democrats Ask FBI Director to Open Criminal Investigation Into Postmaster General

Two top House Democrats are asking FBI Director Christopher Wray to open a criminal investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, accusing him of slowing the mail and disrupting USPS operations in an attempt to help President Donald Trump win re-election.

“There is overwhelming evidence that Postmaster DeJoy and the Board of Governors have hindered the passage of mail,” say Members of Congress Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Ted Lieu (D-CA) in a letter to the FBI Director, as The Hill reports. “If their intent in doing so was to affect mail-in balloting or was motivated by personal financial reasons, then they likely committed crimes.”

They also point to President Donald Trump’s actions.

“For several years, the President has repeatedly attacked the legitimacy of mail-in voting. Recently, he stated, ‘if we don’t make a deal that means they don’t get the money,’ and, ‘that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.'”

“Postmaster General DeJoy donated over $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund; hosted Trump for a fundraiser at his home; has no experience as a letter carrier or postal supervisor; and at the time of his appointment was overseeing fundraising for the Republican National Convention,” the two Democrats note.

Read their letter here, via MSNBC’s Michael Del Moro: