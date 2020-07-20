CRIME
20-Year Old Son of Federal Judge Shot Dead in Her Home, Husband in Critical Condition: Report
Daniel Anderl, the 20-year old son of a federal judge was shot to death in his parents’ New Jersey home by a gunman posing as a FedEx driver. U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ husband was also shot. Mark Anderl, 63, is in critical condition.
The New Jersey Globe also reports Judge Salas was not physically harmed.
“Preliminary indications are that the husband answered the door and was shot multiple times,” NBC 4 New York reports, “the son came running to the door and was shot as well before the gunman fled, the sources said. Judge Salas was believed to be in the basement at the time of the shooting, and she was not injured.”
The FBI is looking for information:
The FBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at the home of Judge Ester Salas in North Brunswick Township, New Jersey earlier this evening, July 19. We’re looking for one subject & ask that anyone who thinks they may have relevant information call us at 1-973-792-3001.
— FBI Newark (@FBINewark) July 20, 2020
Judge Salas “was nominated by President Barack Obama,” the AP reports, noting she “has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor ‘high-risk’ customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.”
On social media some legal experts warned against jumping to conclusions regarding the case.
Seriously. Slow your roll, folks. https://t.co/eH6ZIboHEt
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 20, 2020
CRIME
Scottish Lawmaker: Reasonable Grounds to Suspect Trump or His Associates ‘Have Been Involved in Serious Crime’
A Member of the Scottish Parliament is asking his fellow ministers to investigate President Donald Trump’s deals through which he acquired his properties in Scotland, including Trump’s two multi-million dollar losing golf courses. President Trump prizes his Turnberry, Scotland resort, but reports that the American president is using the U.S. federal government to help keep it afloat have dogged him.
MSP Patrick Harvie “said there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the US president, or people he is connected with, ‘have been involved in serious crime,'” The Scotsman, Scotland’s national newspaper reports.
Harvie is urging lawmakers to seek an apply for an “unexplained wealth order” from a Scottish court, which would allow them to learn how the U.S. president “bankrolled his multimillion acquisitions of land and property in his mother’s homeland.”
Related: ‘I Know Nothing’: Trump Furiously Denies Having Anything to Do With Air Force and Mike Pence Staying at His Resorts
An unexplained wealth order (UWO) is a mechanism which allows the Scottish government “to target suspected corrupt foreign officials who have potentially laundered stolen money through the UK.”
If “a suspected corrupt foreign official, or their family, cannot show a legitimate source for their riches,” the Scottish government can seize properties.
Read the entire report here.
CRIME
Trump Accused of Inciting Violence Against Adam Schiff With ‘Not Paid the Price Yet’ Twitter Threat
A Sunday morning tweet by Donald Trump attacking Rep. Adam Schiff has drawn intense scrutiny on Twitter and elsewhere with many suggesting the president is inciting violence or some sort of retribution against the California Democrat whith the phrase Schiff “not paid the price yet.”
According to the president, ““The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” before adding, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”
Appearing on “Meet the Press” Schiff himself agreed that it sounded like a “threat.”
“I think it’s intended to be,” Schiff stated. “But look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it.”
On Twitter, the president was hammered for his rhetoric, see below:
The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Is this a death threat? You’re a dangerous sociopath…and should be convicted and removed from office immediately… #Trump #AdamSchiff
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 26, 2020
Just another threat from #MobBossTrump now directed at Rep Schiff. All people have to do is google Trump’s history of threatening people since he’s been president to see that this is how he operates. No news anchor should let Republicans weasel out of acknowledging this fact. pic.twitter.com/tdgDPJzpO0
— Svea Elske (@SveaElske) January 26, 2020
.@jack .@Twitter .@TwitterSupport .@FBI How is this tweet not viewed as a direct threat to .@RepAdamSchiff and why is no one taking it seriously? Why has trump not been been removed by Twitter and arrested by the FBI for threatening Rep Schiff? https://t.co/TMmPgBkRel
— JanetGorman 🌊 (@jcgfrippout) January 26, 2020
What is 'the price'?
This sounds like the president of the United States threatening a U.S. Congressman.
Where is your outrage, @GOP?
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 26, 2020
"He has not paid the price, yet"
Hey Twitter, does this sound like a threat to you?
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 26, 2020
Trump said that Rep. Schiff has not suffered, yet, for what he has done to this country. In that context, as coming from this lawless, criminal-minded president, I would consider that to be an ominously, veiled threat. A threat not to be minimized nor overlooked
— Rev John H Moore (@RevJohnHMoore1) January 26, 2020
Real Presidents don't threaten.
Because they don't have to
But you aren't a real President.
— Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) January 26, 2020
Moments after President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff hadn’t “paid the price yet” for his role in impeachment, Schiff said that the president’s post was “intended to be” a threat. https://t.co/L4e8EmM1Pb
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 26, 2020
If anybody on Twitter tweeted that Trump 'had not paid the price yet' Secret Service dudes would be at their door before you can say 'John Hinckley Jr.' Not sure Trump's threat to Adam Schiff is a safe Tweet, especially considering the white van set that follow Trump.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 26, 2020
If Congressmen receive threats, are they given protection? I am worried about Adam Schiff. Even if trump himself doesn't fulfill the threat, he has the crazy loons out there who could. https://t.co/xHOpIcOFyO
— Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) January 26, 2020
CRIME
‘Jury Tampering’: Internet Explodes After WH Threatens Senators Their Heads ‘Will Be on a Pike’ if They Vote to Convict
The news was so shocking some thought it was fake. But as CBS News reports, the White House is threatening Republican Senators to not vote to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, or else.
That “or else” was revealed by CBS News’ Chief Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, who reports, “One Trump confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators have been warned: ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.'”
The revelation comes at the 1:17 mark:
In opening statements, House managers examined the debunked conspiracy theories invoked by Pres. Trump.
A @POTUS confidant tells CBS News that GOP senators were warned: “vote against the president & your head will be on a pike.”
Here’s @nancycordes https://t.co/LV1Y6QveIh pic.twitter.com/tLB9EpoWr8
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2020
Marketwatch described it as the Trump administration “getting medieval.”
Social media users were less reserved, pushing the hashtag #HeadOnAPike to the number two spot on Twitter’s trending list.
Some felt Chief Justice John Roberts should have taken action on the news. Others felt it was akin to jury tampering.
Take a look at some examples:
If any one of us ever threatened that we would put a juror’s #HeadOnAPike if he/she did not let us off, we would be thrown behind bars for up to 20 yrs for juror intimidation.
Stop saying Trump didn’t commit a crime. He continues to commit crimes every day! #RightMatters
— Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 24, 2020
These are mob tactics by the president of the United States. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/HXvzLTfdw9
— Frank Galpin ??? (@artkincell) January 24, 2020
So I guess .@senategop needs to decide.
Are you more concerned about the billions of voters?
Or the coward with a pike?#HeadOnAPike #RightMatters pic.twitter.com/njHXSxHxZN
— EG Persists ??? (@ElastigirlVotes) January 24, 2020
Isn’t this called jury tampering?#HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/GThhHc0x08
— Hoodlum ?? (@HoodlumRIP) January 24, 2020
Gutless
Spineless
Weak
Treasonous
Traitorous
Cowardly
Amoral
Sycophantic
Corrupt
Every @GOP Senator was warned what happens when you go against a mobster President. And not one is willing to stand up for their country. #HeadOnAPike #GOPTraitors pic.twitter.com/15rvFAzYZ3
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) January 24, 2020
Remedial search of trump’s timeline lets us all know, republicans got the message
No one moreso than @tedcruz @SenJoniErnst @MarshaBlackburn @JohnCornyn
All in lockstep w a criminal president
And they all are#HeadOnAPike #maga https://t.co/yiTyulALfZ
— ??N??Y???N?™? (@Kris_Sacrebleu) January 24, 2020
President Trump’s people told the Senate GOP, “Vote against the President and your head will be on a pike.”
I dunno about you guys, but that doesn’t sound like #BeBest to me.
In fact, it kinda sounds like jury tampering…But hey, MAGA, you do you.
#HeadOnAPike
— Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) January 24, 2020
Sure is nice of Chief Justice John Roberts to allow Trump to commit another crime while he presides over his acquittal of his previous ones #HeadOnAPike pic.twitter.com/fDEWukHUAh
— Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) January 24, 2020
This is the literally the rhetoric of unhinged monarchs.#HeadOnAPike https://t.co/jHLkG8LxgF
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 24, 2020
So a comedian puts red paint on a Trump mask and her life is upended for threatening the president. But the president can literally threaten US Senators with summary execution if they don’t vote to acquit him and that’s okay?#HeadOnAPike#TrumpIsGuilty#RemoveTrump
— Free Press (@OpenUrMlND) January 24, 2020
“Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.”
Trump, mob boss of the GOP crime syndicate who is accused of obstruction of justice and has been impeached for obstruction of Congress, threatens jurors with physical violence –– a felony offense. #HeadOnAPike https://t.co/SOMA2M1JTr pic.twitter.com/CdB0ULOHyD
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 24, 2020
