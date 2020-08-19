Watch: Local Reporter Reveals USPS Mail Sorting Machine ‘Graveyard’ – Dismantling Continues After DeJoy Said It Stopped

A local Michigan reporter posted video of what she is calling a high-volume mail-sorting machine “graveyard,” and says the dismantling of the multi-million dollar machines has continued as recently as today – despite Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s claim on Tuesday he had stopped the removal of the vital equipment.

WOOD-TV anchor and investigative reporter Heather Walker says at the Patterson Ave post office in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Walker says the mail-sorting machines “have been yanked out,” and the cords cut. She also showed a very large dumpster which she says has been filled and emptied three times with mail-sorting machines in just one week.

.@USPS GR Patterson location has pieces of the mail sorting machines out in the parking lot. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/OuugjhTbfE — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020

Walker says the order came directly from the Postmaster General:

Internal sources say mail sorting machines are being dismantled at downtown GR post office. Process started yesterday. Order came from Postmaster General DeJoy. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/tNm9pXjcnU — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) August 19, 2020

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail,” DeJoy claimed 24 hours ago, “I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded.”

Michigan is a swing state.