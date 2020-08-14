Connect with us

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails

Published

on

President Donald Trump’s newly-installed Postmaster General is working to reduce capacity across the United States, just weeks before early voting in the 2020 presidential election begins in some states. Americans are furious, after seeing many reports on massive reductions in mail sorting machines, and Trump’s refusal to fund the USPS – along with his admission he is doing so to make it impossible for people to vote by mail.

A local Portland, Oregon news reporter says the USPS admits it’s already removed 27 mailboxes from Eugene, Oregon, with more removals to come there. She says the Post Office claims “they’re only removing them from locations that have multiple mailboxes next to each other.”

Which does not explain this:

Or this:

NBC Montana reports it has “confirmed with the Montana State Association of the National Association of Letter Carriers the orders to remove 13 boxes in Missoula, 9 in Bozeman, 3 in Lewistown and 30 in Billings.”

NPR’s Lulu Miller show that not only are mailboxes being removed, some are just being sealed, rendering them useless:

One Oregon reporter offers this disturbing development.

Related: ‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack

Meanwhile, Americans are taking to social media and posting photos of USPS mail boxes being removed and carted away. Take a look at some:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS Chief

Published

1 month ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.

Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a “wide-ranging interview” about her 14 months working for Trump.

“Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of ‘divesting’ or ‘selling’ Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover,” the newspaper reported.

“Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?” Trump reportedly asked.

Puerto Rico is an American territory, the island’s three million people are American citizens. The territory’s government estimates that 2,975 Americans were killed by the hurricane.

Duke also said she was not ready to support Trump’s re-election.

“That’s a really hard question,” she said. “But given the choices, I don’t know yet.”

Read the full report.

Continue Reading

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

‘Unlawful Orders’: Trump’s ‘Shoot Down Gunboats’ Wasn’t Just Embarrassing – Former Army JAG Says It Would Not Be Obeyed

Published

4 months ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

As the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump’s Fox News inspired tweet declaring he has instructed the Navy to “shoot down” Iranian gunboats was embarrassing, and deserving of the mockery it received. Anyone who served in the military, and pretty much anyone at all knows you don’t “shoot down” gunboats.

But former veterans and one former Army legal advisor, known as a JAG, say Trump’s threat could constitute an “unlawful” order.

Glenn Kirschner, an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst served in the U.S. Army as a JAG for six years. He also served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Kirschner weighs in, saying the order would be disobeyed.

This is not the first time Trump has threatened or issued an unlawful order.

In early January Trump threatened he would use the U.S. Military to target and destroy Iranian cultural sites. Experts say had he gone through with it, it would have been illegal, unlawful, and a war crime.

And in 2017, when Trump threatened he would “totally destroy” North Korea, the top U.S. nuclear commander said “he would resist President Donald Trump if he ordered an ‘illegal’ launch of nuclear weapons.”

In 2018, Trump claimed immigrants were throwing rocks at U.S. Forces on the southern border, and announced, “We will consider that a firearm,” and declared “our military fights back.” In other words, he would have the Army shoot the unarmed immigrants.

Retired Army Gen. Mark Hertling said, “It would be an unlawful order.”

Continue Reading

YOU CAN'T DO THAT

‘My First Calling Is to My Savior’: Pompeo Brags He Is Using Role of Secretary of State to Evangelize World Leaders

Published

4 months ago

on

April 14, 2020

By

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not only admitting, but bragging that he is using his official government role to evangelize world leaders, apparently hoping to bring them to Jesus Christ.

Pompeo is widely known for “brazenly inserting his evangelical Christian beliefs into discussions of foreign policy,” as The New York Times reported in earlier editions of this 2019 article. But it was not known until now that he has been ignoring the Constitution’s critical tenet of separation of church and state to preach the gospel to foreign leaders while on the taxpayers’ dime.

Secretary Pompeo spoke on a conference call for conservative Christian clergy, hosted by the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council last Thursday, and “told FRC’s pastors that he has used his official travels as an opportunity to evangelize,” according to Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery.

“I’ve been unabashed in my role as Secretary of State to talk about the fact that I swore an oath to the Constitution, but that my first calling is to my Savior,” Pompeo told the conservative Christian pastors. “And I’ve made that something that I tell world leaders, whether I’m with President Sisi in Egypt or whomever, whatever faith they may be of or of no faith.”

He appeared to admit some world leaders were not pleased by his overtures, saying: “we’ve watched some of us be called out for that, to think that, to say that we don’t care about science, that we don’t care about the rule of law, all the things that I know we all care so deeply about.”

Pompeo appeared also to try to gain favor with the pastors and the Family Research Council’s president, Tony Perkins.

“My relationship with pastors across America, with Tony and all of you, reminds me of the important reason that I believe the Lord put me in this place to have this opportunity to make religious freedom such an important part of what this administration is doing.”

Photo: Secretary Pompeo Meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Image by US State Dept. via Flickr

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.