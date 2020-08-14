YOU CAN'T DO THAT
Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
President Donald Trump’s newly-installed Postmaster General is working to reduce capacity across the United States, just weeks before early voting in the 2020 presidential election begins in some states. Americans are furious, after seeing many reports on massive reductions in mail sorting machines, and Trump’s refusal to fund the USPS – along with his admission he is doing so to make it impossible for people to vote by mail.
A local Portland, Oregon news reporter says the USPS admits it’s already removed 27 mailboxes from Eugene, Oregon, with more removals to come there. She says the Post Office claims “they’re only removing them from locations that have multiple mailboxes next to each other.”
Which does not explain this:
Two drive up mailboxes removed at USPS Bacon Station, 2727 E. 55th St., Indianapolis. No explanation posted. Office closed when I was there so no one I could ask. One person said it’s been a few days. pic.twitter.com/qVvB2kZqKi
— John Tuohy (@John_Tuohy) August 14, 2020
Or this:
For those who said they’re removing some mailboxes only where multiple stood beside each other, here is the same spot from the original photo (taken August 8) today. As you can see from the tape cautioning people not to trip, there was only one mailbox. pic.twitter.com/KTpZHuRDnM
— Mark Ⴟ Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 14, 2020
NBC Montana reports it has “confirmed with the Montana State Association of the National Association of Letter Carriers the orders to remove 13 boxes in Missoula, 9 in Bozeman, 3 in Lewistown and 30 in Billings.”
NPR’s Lulu Miller show that not only are mailboxes being removed, some are just being sealed, rendering them useless:
Documentation of the locked mailbox: pic.twitter.com/6ydv2FNu0C
— Lulu Miller (@lmillernpr) August 11, 2020
One Oregon reporter offers this disturbing development.
Mailboxes update: A Eugene resident told me the outbound slots in his neighborhood’s mailbox have been locked shut. He said residents don’t have individual boxes, so to send mail, they either have to find a roadside dropbox or risk a trip to the PO.https://t.co/8fzNHC6dgz
— J. Ramakrishnan (@JRamakrishnanOR) August 14, 2020
Related: ‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack
Meanwhile, Americans are taking to social media and posting photos of USPS mail boxes being removed and carted away. Take a look at some:
People keep asking me the same questions so here’s the FAQ:
Who took the photo? I did
When? August 8, 2020 around 6:20 pm
Where? NE 70th and Sacramento in Portland, Oregon
Have the mailboxes returned/been replaced yet? As of August 13, no. I’ll update if they are.
— Mark Ⴟ Delaney (@markdelaneysays) August 13, 2020
Good morning Manhattan pic.twitter.com/mXUF45IBfC
— Azi™ (@Azi) August 14, 2020
This just induced a hot flash and headache.
Mailboxes being removed in Portland at tRUmp’s direction pic.twitter.com/KvrABqWD1k
— 😷Peach🍑Pie says wear a 😷 (@peachisyummy) August 14, 2020
IT’S HAPPENING . . .
These notices have just started appearing on the mailboxes here in south Palo Alto (and likely throughout the city). All of a sudden the mail volume is so low that they are shutting our mailboxes down just 80 days before the election? #VoteTrumpOut pic.twitter.com/KlkUnma9nB
— LaDoris Cordell (@judgecordell) August 14, 2020
Another look at the two drive up mailboxes that aren’t there at USPS station on 55th St., which I’d venture is one of city’s busiest. https://t.co/xBRa79c3tn pic.twitter.com/NdJBFzESXr
— John Tuohy (@John_Tuohy) August 14, 2020
Trump Considered Selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS Chief
President Donald Trump’s former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.
Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a “wide-ranging interview” about her 14 months working for Trump.
“Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of ‘divesting’ or ‘selling’ Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover,” the newspaper reported.
“Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?” Trump reportedly asked.
Puerto Rico is an American territory, the island’s three million people are American citizens. The territory’s government estimates that 2,975 Americans were killed by the hurricane.
Duke also said she was not ready to support Trump’s re-election.
“That’s a really hard question,” she said. “But given the choices, I don’t know yet.”
Read the full report.
‘Unlawful Orders’: Trump’s ‘Shoot Down Gunboats’ Wasn’t Just Embarrassing – Former Army JAG Says It Would Not Be Obeyed
As the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump’s Fox News inspired tweet declaring he has instructed the Navy to “shoot down” Iranian gunboats was embarrassing, and deserving of the mockery it received. Anyone who served in the military, and pretty much anyone at all knows you don’t “shoot down” gunboats.
But former veterans and one former Army legal advisor, known as a JAG, say Trump’s threat could constitute an “unlawful” order.
Glenn Kirschner, an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst served in the U.S. Army as a JAG for six years. He also served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.
Kirschner weighs in, saying the order would be disobeyed.
As a former Army JAG, I prosecuted soldiers for military offenses. As a former civilian prosecutor, I spent decades handling murder case. A killing motivated by “harassment” is unlawful. Fortunately, as soldiers we are taught to disobey unlawful orders. Trump is failing. pic.twitter.com/3oNgS8y1HC
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 22, 2020
This is not the first time Trump has threatened or issued an unlawful order.
In early January Trump threatened he would use the U.S. Military to target and destroy Iranian cultural sites. Experts say had he gone through with it, it would have been illegal, unlawful, and a war crime.
And in 2017, when Trump threatened he would “totally destroy” North Korea, the top U.S. nuclear commander said “he would resist President Donald Trump if he ordered an ‘illegal’ launch of nuclear weapons.”
In 2018, Trump claimed immigrants were throwing rocks at U.S. Forces on the southern border, and announced, “We will consider that a firearm,” and declared “our military fights back.” In other words, he would have the Army shoot the unarmed immigrants.
Retired Army Gen. Mark Hertling said, “It would be an unlawful order.”
‘My First Calling Is to My Savior’: Pompeo Brags He Is Using Role of Secretary of State to Evangelize World Leaders
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is not only admitting, but bragging that he is using his official government role to evangelize world leaders, apparently hoping to bring them to Jesus Christ.
Pompeo is widely known for “brazenly inserting his evangelical Christian beliefs into discussions of foreign policy,” as The New York Times reported in earlier editions of this 2019 article. But it was not known until now that he has been ignoring the Constitution’s critical tenet of separation of church and state to preach the gospel to foreign leaders while on the taxpayers’ dime.
Secretary Pompeo spoke on a conference call for conservative Christian clergy, hosted by the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council last Thursday, and “told FRC’s pastors that he has used his official travels as an opportunity to evangelize,” according to Right Wing Watch’s Peter Montgomery.
“I’ve been unabashed in my role as Secretary of State to talk about the fact that I swore an oath to the Constitution, but that my first calling is to my Savior,” Pompeo told the conservative Christian pastors. “And I’ve made that something that I tell world leaders, whether I’m with President Sisi in Egypt or whomever, whatever faith they may be of or of no faith.”
He appeared to admit some world leaders were not pleased by his overtures, saying: “we’ve watched some of us be called out for that, to think that, to say that we don’t care about science, that we don’t care about the rule of law, all the things that I know we all care so deeply about.”
Pompeo appeared also to try to gain favor with the pastors and the Family Research Council’s president, Tony Perkins.
“My relationship with pastors across America, with Tony and all of you, reminds me of the important reason that I believe the Lord put me in this place to have this opportunity to make religious freedom such an important part of what this administration is doing.”
Photo: Secretary Pompeo Meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Image by US State Dept. via Flickr
