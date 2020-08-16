AMERICAN IDIOT
Mark Meadows Gets Busted On-Air for Lying to Jake Tapper About Disabling USPS Sorting Machines
Toward the end of a long and combative interview with Mark Meadows, CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper called out Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for lying to him earlier in the segment when he claimed no Post Office high-volume sorting machines were being hauled away to slow down mail delivery.
In the first few minutes of the CNN interview, when confronted with reports about the machinery being decommissioned, Meadows insisted it was lie and part of a narrative cooked up by Democrats. He then challenged Tapper’s producer to find out the facts and “whisper” them into the CNN host’s ear.
Approximately ten minutes later, they did just that.
“In terms of the fact check that you asked me to look into, one of my great producer did, it’s in terms of the machines,” Tapper began. “Chris Bentley, president of the National Postal Mail Handler’s Union Local 297, which covers Kansas and part of Missouri, two good Trump states, told CNN that postal management has already taken out four machines in Kansas City, two machines in Springfield, Missouri, and one machine in Wichita, Kansas. That is earlier this year under this new postmaster general.”
“With all due respect and if we look at it, I can talk to Kansas, I can talk to Tucson, Arizona, you’re talking to someone who knows, its’ when we take out those processing, they’re part of a processing center that comes in,” Meadows attempted. “And as we start to move those out, if they were not part of an already scheduled reallocation, it’s not happening. It’s not a new initiative by this postmaster general. And when we look at this, it’s all about efficiency.”
Watch below:
Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.
“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.
“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.
Kilmeade’s guest, “Body by Jake” creator Jake Steinfeld, told viewers, “Don’t quit,” and “be dilligent.”
But as soon as he started to give tips on how to stay healthy at home, which he said is “so important,” Kilmeade tried to cut him off.
“Gotcha,” Kilmeade said.
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade: "They're dying. These gym owners are dying." pic.twitter.com/ZOytj5Pzze
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 10, 2020
Trump Calls Mt. Rushmore Story ‘Fake News’ — but Then Says It ‘Sounds Like a Good Idea’
President Donald Trump attacked CNN and the New York Times for their story that the White House reached out to the governor of South Dakota about Trump being added to Mt. Rushmore. He claimed it was “fake news” but then proceeded to mischaracterize what the report actually said.
“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”
The report doesn’t say that he or the White House suggested the idea, it reported that the South Dakota governor created a mock-up of Mt. Rushmore with Trump’s face on it.
Still, Trump pivoted to suggest it’s “a good idea,” and posted a White House photo from July 3, of his face aligned with the others on the mountain.
This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
As the coronavirus pandemic death toll quickly approaches 160,000 Americans, President Donald Trump continues to attack and try to discredit the most prominent public faces of his Coronavirus Task Force. This time, instead of slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci, he’s going after Dr. Deborah Birx, calling her “pathetic” – and saying she “took the bait & hit us” after she was chastised by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Trump appears to be furious that Dr. Birx over the weekend told the truth about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. While many countries have been able to get the virus under control, the United States is still deep within its first wave – meaning the fall and winter seasons should be especially deadly.
Birx admitted the pandemic is “extraordinarily widespread” in the U.S., countering Trump’s false claims.
“It’s not super spreading individuals, it’s super spreading events and we need to stop those,” Birx said on CNN. “We definitely need to take more precautions.”
Trump hit back Monday morning:
So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
Speaker Pelosi acknowledged she does not have confidence in Birx.
“I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/AcRMp08uJm pic.twitter.com/delRukW4YK
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2020
The American public has also criticized Birx for several reasons, including being overly positive and not leveling with them. She’s also come under attack after news reports revealed her dangerously false projections about the coronavirus pandemic suggested the virus would burn itself out months ago, leading the White House to push re-opening the country.
Birx first came under scrutiny after telling reporters Trump understands the coronavirus data at a “granular level,” suggesting he had a handle on the pandemic when it was clear he did not. She later took fire for sitting idly by instead of correcting the President as Trump announced to the nation he believed scientists should study the effects of injecting disinfectants into the human body. Those remarks lead to a tremendous uptick in people misusing common household items like bleach, causing increased hospitalizations and calls to poison control centers. One third of Americans, according to a study, admitted to misusing the chemicals.
