AMERICAN IDIOT

Trump Cries Twitter Is ‘Negative’ Against Republicans – ‘Especially’ Him – After Top Trend Highlights All His Failures

President Donald Trump is accusing the Twitter and its executive of being biased against Republicans, especially him, despite no evidence and the fact that for years he has been allowed to violate the social media platform’s terms of service with impunity.

“It’s never a real Twitter Trending,” Trump said, on Twitter, referring to the top issues people are tweeting about. “It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!”

Trump’s accusation comes just as “AND GOT CAUGHT” was trending on Twitter, highlighting Trump’s failures. It was in response to Trump’s own tweet, a lie, that he posted Wednesday night as former President Barack Obama was speaking at the Democratic Convention.

AMERICAN IDIOT

Mark Meadows Gets Busted On-Air for Lying to Jake Tapper About Disabling USPS Sorting Machines

Toward the end of a long and combative interview with Mark Meadows, CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper called out Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for lying to him earlier in the segment when he claimed no Post Office high-volume sorting machines were being hauled away to slow down mail delivery.

In the first few minutes of the CNN interview, when confronted with reports about the machinery being decommissioned, Meadows insisted it was lie and part of a narrative cooked up by Democrats. He then challenged Tapper’s producer to find out the facts and “whisper” them into the CNN host’s ear.

Approximately ten minutes later, they did just that.

“In terms of the fact check that you asked me to look into, one of my great producer did, it’s in terms of the machines,” Tapper began. “Chris Bentley, president of the National Postal Mail Handler’s Union Local 297, which covers Kansas and part of Missouri, two good Trump states, told CNN that postal management has already taken out four machines in Kansas City, two machines in Springfield, Missouri, and one machine in Wichita, Kansas. That is earlier this year under this new postmaster general.”

Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails

“With all due respect and if we look at it, I can talk to Kansas, I can talk to Tucson, Arizona, you’re talking to someone who knows, its’ when we take out those processing, they’re part of a processing center that comes in,” Meadows attempted. “And as we start to move those out, if they were not part of an already scheduled reallocation, it’s not happening. It’s not a new initiative by this postmaster general. And when we look at this, it’s all about efficiency.”

Watch below:

 

AMERICAN IDIOT

Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.

“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.

“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.

Kilmeade’s guest, “Body by Jake” creator Jake Steinfeld, told viewers, “Don’t quit,” and “be dilligent.”

But as soon as he started to give tips on how to stay healthy at home, which he said is “so important,” Kilmeade tried to cut him off.

“Gotcha,” Kilmeade said.

Watch:

AMERICAN IDIOT

Trump Calls Mt. Rushmore Story ‘Fake News’ — but Then Says It ‘Sounds Like a Good Idea’

President Donald Trump attacked CNN and the New York Times for their story that the White House reached out to the governor of South Dakota about Trump being added to Mt. Rushmore. He claimed it was “fake news” but then proceeded to mischaracterize what the report actually said.

“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”

The report doesn’t say that he or the White House suggested the idea, it reported that the South Dakota governor created a mock-up of Mt. Rushmore with Trump’s face on it.

Still, Trump pivoted to suggest it’s “a good idea,” and posted a White House photo from July 3, of his face aligned with the others on the mountain.

 

