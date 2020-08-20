AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Cries Twitter Is ‘Negative’ Against Republicans – ‘Especially’ Him – After Top Trend Highlights All His Failures
President Donald Trump is accusing the Twitter and its executive of being biased against Republicans, especially him, despite no evidence and the fact that for years he has been allowed to violate the social media platform’s terms of service with impunity.
“It’s never a real Twitter Trending,” Trump said, on Twitter, referring to the top issues people are tweeting about. “It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!”
Trump’s accusation comes just as “AND GOT CAUGHT” was trending on Twitter, highlighting Trump’s failures. It was in response to Trump’s own tweet, a lie, that he posted Wednesday night as former President Barack Obama was speaking at the Democratic Convention.
YOU LIED TO MUELLER, AND GOT CAUGHT! JR, JARED, AND STEVE BANNON GOT CAUGHT, TOO. ALL 3 HAD CRIMINAL REFERRALS, AND CORRUPT BILL BARR SQUASHED THE CHARGES!
The truth WILL come out! Ticktock, mofo. pic.twitter.com/ntGEIz4jTc
— Liz (@LizNBntown) August 20, 2020
I’ll sincerely never understand why this is so hard for the rubes to follow.
They were spying on foreign enemies. Full stop.
Your campaign just happened to be on the other end of every call, and got caught. https://t.co/BnW5xwOSHD
— Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) August 20, 2020
you tried to stop mail in voting by destroying the post office and got caught pic.twitter.com/arFiodsZ1V
— tegi ortega (@tegiortega) August 20, 2020
You:
– conspired with Russia and got caught.
– obstructed justice and got caught.
– tried bribing Ukraine and got caught.
– perjured and got caught.
– lied over 20,000 times and got caught.
– sexually assaulted women and got caught.
– are a traitor and got caught.#DNCConvention https://t.co/eLpslL9E3K
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 20, 2020
Your campaign colluded with Russians AND GOT CAUGHT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pOwXtxab5J
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 20, 2020
You lied about Russia and got caught.
You leveraged Ukraine and got caught.
You lied about the pandemic and got caught.
You lie daily about everything and got caught.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/S0QqZ8jPzD
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 20, 2020
trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, has asked Palm Beach County to defer some of the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land, citing hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic
AND GOT CAUGHT
— 𝐿𝒶𝒹𝓎𝒦𝑒𝓃𝒶𝒾 ~𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝓋𝑜𝓉𝑒 💙𝒷𝓁𝓊𝑒💙 (@LadyKenai) August 20, 2020
Trump’s campaign accepted help from Russia and got caught.
The Mueller Report said: pic.twitter.com/ppnKqe9FL6
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2020
Trump colluded with Russia AND GOT CAUGHT
TRUMP: RUSSIA IF YOU’RE LISTENING
Manafort was in secret comms w a Russian intel officer and provided (then covered-up) internal Trump strategy / polling — hugely valuable to Moscow’s targeting US elections pic.twitter.com/lpbj70Lx5b
— Andy (@ACNickel) August 20, 2020
TRUMP CHEATED ON ALL THREE WIVES, AND GOT CAUGHT!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 20, 2020
You frequently hung out with a Pedophile AND GOT CAUGHT pic.twitter.com/DZGzWH8yxA
— Bobbi (@Morky2016) August 20, 2020
YOU PAID OFF A PORNSTAR AND GOT CAUGHT!!
— mario villegas (@nuyakdude) August 20, 2020
YOU’RE SUCH AN IMBECILE YOU STARED DIRECTLY AT THE SUN DURING THE ECLIPSE AND GOT CAUGHT. pic.twitter.com/uyWMJxMkqJ
— Matt Collin (@mattdcollin) August 20, 2020
Russian bots were posting pro-Trump tweets until one of them accidentally posted its location in Russia AND GOT CAUGHT. pic.twitter.com/zabAVa8alt
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2020
You’re a selfish, ignorant, inept, racist, grifter who stole from the American people, AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/rlc6j8fpLE
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) August 20, 2020
YOU STOLE THE 2016 ELECTION AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/u4UCJ58Qij
— Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 20, 2020
TRUMP TRIED TO EXTORT UKRAINE, AND GOT CAUGHT.
AND THEN GOT IMPEACHED. FOREVER. https://t.co/6bwhLQuyds
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2020
He wrote love letters to Putin AND GOT CAUGHT! pic.twitter.com/JkRjwiRQsV
— America Has An Idiot Problem💛 (@sleep4_aweek) August 20, 2020
You bankrupted 6 businesses.
AND GOT CAUGHT
You cheated on your wife and newborn son.
AND GOT CAUGHT
You fucked a pornstar while cheating on your wife.
AND GOT CAUGHT
You colluded with Russians.
AND GOT CAUGHT#TrumpIsACompleteFailure pic.twitter.com/BThKjGIog2
— Scott Gumbleton (@scottgumbleton) August 20, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Mark Meadows Gets Busted On-Air for Lying to Jake Tapper About Disabling USPS Sorting Machines
Toward the end of a long and combative interview with Mark Meadows, CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper called out Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff for lying to him earlier in the segment when he claimed no Post Office high-volume sorting machines were being hauled away to slow down mail delivery.
In the first few minutes of the CNN interview, when confronted with reports about the machinery being decommissioned, Meadows insisted it was lie and part of a narrative cooked up by Democrats. He then challenged Tapper’s producer to find out the facts and “whisper” them into the CNN host’s ear.
Approximately ten minutes later, they did just that.
“In terms of the fact check that you asked me to look into, one of my great producer did, it’s in terms of the machines,” Tapper began. “Chris Bentley, president of the National Postal Mail Handler’s Union Local 297, which covers Kansas and part of Missouri, two good Trump states, told CNN that postal management has already taken out four machines in Kansas City, two machines in Springfield, Missouri, and one machine in Wichita, Kansas. That is earlier this year under this new postmaster general.”
Related –
Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
“With all due respect and if we look at it, I can talk to Kansas, I can talk to Tucson, Arizona, you’re talking to someone who knows, its’ when we take out those processing, they’re part of a processing center that comes in,” Meadows attempted. “And as we start to move those out, if they were not part of an already scheduled reallocation, it’s not happening. It’s not a new initiative by this postmaster general. And when we look at this, it’s all about efficiency.”
Watch below:
AMERICAN IDIOT
Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.
“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.
“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.
Kilmeade’s guest, “Body by Jake” creator Jake Steinfeld, told viewers, “Don’t quit,” and “be dilligent.”
But as soon as he started to give tips on how to stay healthy at home, which he said is “so important,” Kilmeade tried to cut him off.
“Gotcha,” Kilmeade said.
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade: "They're dying. These gym owners are dying." pic.twitter.com/ZOytj5Pzze
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 10, 2020
AMERICAN IDIOT
Trump Calls Mt. Rushmore Story ‘Fake News’ — but Then Says It ‘Sounds Like a Good Idea’
President Donald Trump attacked CNN and the New York Times for their story that the White House reached out to the governor of South Dakota about Trump being added to Mt. Rushmore. He claimed it was “fake news” but then proceeded to mischaracterize what the report actually said.
“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”
The report doesn’t say that he or the White House suggested the idea, it reported that the South Dakota governor created a mock-up of Mt. Rushmore with Trump’s face on it.
Still, Trump pivoted to suggest it’s “a good idea,” and posted a White House photo from July 3, of his face aligned with the others on the mountain.
This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Trending
- BAD PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump’s Pardon of Susan B. Anthony Met with Laughter on 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment
- TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE3 days ago
Trump Dangles White House Funeral for Brother – Further Politicizing His Death: ‘He Was So Proud of What We’re Doing’
- TERRIFYING TRUMP3 days ago
Watch: Trump’s Former DHS Chief of Staff Talks About His ‘Terrifying’ Experience in the White House
- NOT FALLING FOR IT3 days ago
‘Gaslighter In Chief’ Trump Blasted for ‘Reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ Tweet Urging Americans to ‘Save the Post Office’
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Trump to Seek Third Term If Re-Elected ‘Because They Spied on My Campaign’
- CANCEL CULTURE1 day ago
Trump Calls for Boycott of Goodyear After Company Bans MAGA Hats to Avoid Political Campaigning at Work
- CRIME22 hours ago
Watch: Local Reporter Reveals USPS Mail Sorting Machine ‘Graveyard’ – Dismantling Continues After DeJoy Said It Stopped
- LOCK HIM UP1 day ago
‘Devastating’: Morning Joe Panel Stunned by Depth of Trump Criminality Exposed in GOP Russia Report