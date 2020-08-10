AMERICAN IDIOT
Fox & Friends Furious ‘Gym Owners Are Dying,’ Because ‘Politicians’
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.
“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.
“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.
Kilmeade’s guest, “Body by Jake” creator Jake Steinfeld, told viewers, “Don’t quit,” and “be dilligent.”
But as soon as he started to give tips on how to stay healthy at home, which he said is “so important,” Kilmeade tried to cut him off.
“Gotcha,” Kilmeade said.
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade: "They're dying. These gym owners are dying." pic.twitter.com/ZOytj5Pzze
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 10, 2020
Trump Calls Mt. Rushmore Story ‘Fake News’ — but Then Says It ‘Sounds Like a Good Idea’
President Donald Trump attacked CNN and the New York Times for their story that the White House reached out to the governor of South Dakota about Trump being added to Mt. Rushmore. He claimed it was “fake news” but then proceeded to mischaracterize what the report actually said.
“This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”
The report doesn’t say that he or the White House suggested the idea, it reported that the South Dakota governor created a mock-up of Mt. Rushmore with Trump’s face on it.
Still, Trump pivoted to suggest it’s “a good idea,” and posted a White House photo from July 3, of his face aligned with the others on the mountain.
This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
Trump Attacks Pelosi for Criticizing Birx – Then Attacks Birx for Telling the Truth Pandemic Is ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’
As the coronavirus pandemic death toll quickly approaches 160,000 Americans, President Donald Trump continues to attack and try to discredit the most prominent public faces of his Coronavirus Task Force. This time, instead of slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci, he’s going after Dr. Deborah Birx, calling her “pathetic” – and saying she “took the bait & hit us” after she was chastised by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Trump appears to be furious that Dr. Birx over the weekend told the truth about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. While many countries have been able to get the virus under control, the United States is still deep within its first wave – meaning the fall and winter seasons should be especially deadly.
Birx admitted the pandemic is “extraordinarily widespread” in the U.S., countering Trump’s false claims.
“It’s not super spreading individuals, it’s super spreading events and we need to stop those,” Birx said on CNN. “We definitely need to take more precautions.”
Trump hit back Monday morning:
So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020
Speaker Pelosi acknowledged she does not have confidence in Birx.
“I think the president has been spreading disinformation about the virus and she is his appointee so, I don’t have confidence there, no,” Speaker Pelosi tells @MarthaRaddatz when asked is she has confidence in Dr. Deborah Birx. https://t.co/AcRMp08uJm pic.twitter.com/delRukW4YK
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2020
The American public has also criticized Birx for several reasons, including being overly positive and not leveling with them. She’s also come under attack after news reports revealed her dangerously false projections about the coronavirus pandemic suggested the virus would burn itself out months ago, leading the White House to push re-opening the country.
Birx first came under scrutiny after telling reporters Trump understands the coronavirus data at a “granular level,” suggesting he had a handle on the pandemic when it was clear he did not. She later took fire for sitting idly by instead of correcting the President as Trump announced to the nation he believed scientists should study the effects of injecting disinfectants into the human body. Those remarks lead to a tremendous uptick in people misusing common household items like bleach, causing increased hospitalizations and calls to poison control centers. One third of Americans, according to a study, admitted to misusing the chemicals.
Watch: Terrified Trump Rants ‘Absentee Ballots Are Great’ but Not ‘Mail-In Ballots,’ Which Are the Same
Says GOP Voters Should ‘Do What They Have to Do’ and Russia and China Will ‘Do Whatever They Have to Do’
President Donald Trump went on an emotional rant declaring absentee ballots are “great,” while claiming “universal” mail-in ballots are a “disaster,” and will lead to a rigged election.
There is no difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.
But try telling the president of the United States that.
“Mail-in ballots are a disaster,” Trump told reporters Friday afternoon. “You just have to take a look at the last recent – take a look at New York City, take a look at New York – they’re still counting your ballots back. Do you know that? They had a race – a small race, by comparison, by comparison a tiny – it’s so messed up they have no idea there are ballots m missing,” Trump insisted, not explaining how, if there are ballots missing, he knows.
“Thousands and thousands of ballots are missing. They think they’re going to send hundreds of millions of ballots all over the United States, and it’s going to come out?”
“You won’t know the election result for weeks, for months, maybe years after – maybe you’ll never know the result and that’s what I’m concerned with. It’ll be fixed, it’ll be rigged. People ought to get smart. And I just hope our Republican voters are going to do what they have to do.”
“Absentee ballots are great,” Trump declared, without stopping. “Absentee ballots are great because absentee ballots you have to go through a process to get ’em and it’s actually a great thing, absentee ballots, I’m gonna be voting absentee. An absentee ballot is one thing. Universal mail-in ballot is a disaster. These governors are gonna send out millions of ballots. They don’t even know where they’re sending them,” Trump falsely claimed.
He went on to give some “examples” from friends, he claimed.
“This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history. You guys like to talk about ‘Russia,’ and ‘China’ and other places? They’ll be able to forge ballots, they’ll forge ’em, they’ll do whatever they have to do. People should go and thety should vote – or do it absentee.”
There is no such things as as a “universal” mail-in ballot, but there is universal “vote by mail,” which means the state mails a ballot or a ballot request to voters. Several states already have by-mail voting only, and there’s been nearly zero fraud.
Watch:
Trump on November’s election: “This is going to be the greatest election disaster in history.” pic.twitter.com/t8nitX4wGv
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020
