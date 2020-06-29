'NOTHING SHORT OF AN ENDORSEMENT'
‘Sending a Message to Violent MAGAs’: Trump Pummeled for Promoting Video of White Couple Pointing AR-15 at BLM Activists
One day after promoting a video of his supporters shouting “white power!” and calling them “great people,” President Donald Trump Monday morning retweeted video of a couple pointing an AR-15 and a handgun at Black Lives Matter activists in St. Louis.
It was his first tweet of the day. As of 10:30 AM Trump, who has no events except lunch on his official schedule today, has posted 29 tweets or retweets so far.
On Sunday Trump’s retweet of the “white power” video was so explosive he was forced to delete it, and the White House was forced to issue a statement. That statement claimed Trump had not heard the shouts of “white power!”
On Monday, many expressed new outrage.
Donald Trump just Retweeted this article
Donald Trump is a white nationalist. https://t.co/BnjplpY4H7
— Chief Resistance Officer (@crushthebigots) June 29, 2020
#Trump retweeting this is nothing short of an endorsement. #protests2020 https://t.co/YaCPl0Ezez
— Sandra Navidi (@SandraNavidi) June 29, 2020
Trump RT’s this video giving his #MAGA gun nuts the dog whistle command to get out their AR-15’s & start Civil War 2.0 since he’s learning that he’s going to lose in November. https://t.co/d2gYWDCVEU
— Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) June 29, 2020
Why did @realDonaldTrump retweet this photo of 2 white racist MF’ers pointing guns at peaceful black protesters? Because #TrumpIsARacist. Feeding red meat to his base.#TrumpIsTheEnemyOfThePeople#WeNeedJoe#VoteJoeBidenToSaveAmerica https://t.co/TRDA09Cwrx
— Helen💙🌊🆘 (@doerfler_helen) June 29, 2020
By tweeting this, trump is telling his followers it is perfectly alright to point guns at protestors and threaten their lives. This is a vile, sick man in the oval office. We must do all we can to make sure this is his last year in office by voting him and the GOP enablers out. https://t.co/X0fWdTNnML
— Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) June 29, 2020
Trump retweeted this this morning. The evolution of dog whistle politics. https://t.co/hd8J5ev7ns
— Lenard Monkman (@LenardMonkman1) June 29, 2020
@realDonaldTrump is a #WhiteSupremacist
Yesterday @realDonaldTrump tweeted a video of a white man screaming WHITE POWER, today @POTUS
tweeted a video of a couple pointing guns at #BlackLivesMattters supporters.#RacistInChief #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica https://t.co/WC5xmh40iA https://t.co/Zq6IZ5WlaB
— Nestor “the boss” Gomez (@soloyochapin) June 29, 2020
WTF? Tell me trump is not sending a message to violent MAGAs and militia members! https://t.co/aElsqjViEZ
— Sunflower Soul (@SunflowerSoul71) June 29, 2020
So Trump did it again. He RTed this video to his supporters encouraging them to use guns against peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protestors.#TrumpIsARacist https://t.co/33guyd4PQw
— 👑😷𝓙𝓮𝔀𝓮𝓵𝓼😷👑 (@JewelsJourneys) June 29, 2020
Of course, he retweeted it, Trump wants violent confrontation. A President would have sort to diffuse the tensions. Trump seeks to use them like the scumbag crook he is and he doesn’t care who gets hurt.#biden2020 https://t.co/4Creg6PhxQ
— Seano (@SeanBradbery) June 29, 2020
If you think the stereotype high school educated white redneck Trump supporter is accurate, look at the other big part – rich, white, exurb, #dreamhorder greedy, scared, entitled #Karens and their husbands. https://t.co/g84r7UHLcO
— Patrick C Thomas (@PatrickCThomas) June 29, 2020
tRump retweeted this. Think he’s not trying to start a race war? https://t.co/8lOtVIc9tt
— Denise Savage 🆘🍑 (@autumnsgrammy) June 29, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OMG3 days ago
Watch: Pence Urges Americans Four Times to ‘Pray’ – Not Once to Wear a Mask
- 'GIVING AID AND COMFORT'3 days ago
‘Owned by Putin’: Trump Accused of ‘Literal Treason’ After Bombshell NYT Report on Russian Assassination Unit
- LOL3 days ago
‘How to Second Term’: Sarah Cooper Drops Latest Trump Lip-Sync Video – Goes Viral in Minutes
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
272 NYPD Cops File for Retirement and Others Play Sick in Response to Anti-Police Brutality Protests
- 'AS AN AMERICAN'2 days ago
Mike Pence to Speak at 3,000-Person Dallas Church ‘Celebration’ as Texas COVID-19 Cases Skyrocket
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
The Founder of an Anti-Lockdown Protest Group Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
- DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST1 day ago
Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’
- DON'T DO THIS7 hours ago
Armed St. Louis Couple Comes Out Waving AR-15 at Black Lives Matter Protesters