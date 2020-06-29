‘Sending a Message to Violent MAGAs’: Trump Pummeled for Promoting Video of White Couple Pointing AR-15 at BLM Activists

One day after promoting a video of his supporters shouting “white power!” and calling them “great people,” President Donald Trump Monday morning retweeted video of a couple pointing an AR-15 and a handgun at Black Lives Matter activists in St. Louis.

It was his first tweet of the day. As of 10:30 AM Trump, who has no events except lunch on his official schedule today, has posted 29 tweets or retweets so far.

On Sunday Trump’s retweet of the “white power” video was so explosive he was forced to delete it, and the White House was forced to issue a statement. That statement claimed Trump had not heard the shouts of “white power!”

On Monday, many expressed new outrage.

Donald Trump just Retweeted this article Donald Trump is a white nationalist. https://t.co/BnjplpY4H7 — Chief Resistance Officer (@crushthebigots) June 29, 2020

Trump RT’s this video giving his #MAGA gun nuts the dog whistle command to get out their AR-15’s & start Civil War 2.0 since he’s learning that he’s going to lose in November. https://t.co/d2gYWDCVEU — Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) June 29, 2020

Why did @realDonaldTrump retweet this photo of 2 white racist MF’ers pointing guns at peaceful black protesters? Because #TrumpIsARacist. Feeding red meat to his base.#TrumpIsTheEnemyOfThePeople#WeNeedJoe#VoteJoeBidenToSaveAmerica https://t.co/TRDA09Cwrx — Helen💙🌊🆘 (@doerfler_helen) June 29, 2020

By tweeting this, trump is telling his followers it is perfectly alright to point guns at protestors and threaten their lives. This is a vile, sick man in the oval office. We must do all we can to make sure this is his last year in office by voting him and the GOP enablers out. https://t.co/X0fWdTNnML — Russell Foster for Texas (@RussellFosterTX) June 29, 2020

Trump retweeted this this morning. The evolution of dog whistle politics. https://t.co/hd8J5ev7ns — Lenard Monkman (@LenardMonkman1) June 29, 2020

WTF? Tell me trump is not sending a message to violent MAGAs and militia members! https://t.co/aElsqjViEZ — Sunflower Soul (@SunflowerSoul71) June 29, 2020

So Trump did it again. He RTed this video to his supporters encouraging them to use guns against peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protestors.#TrumpIsARacist https://t.co/33guyd4PQw — 👑😷𝓙𝓮𝔀𝓮𝓵𝓼😷👑 (@JewelsJourneys) June 29, 2020

Of course, he retweeted it, Trump wants violent confrontation. A President would have sort to diffuse the tensions. Trump seeks to use them like the scumbag crook he is and he doesn’t care who gets hurt.#biden2020 https://t.co/4Creg6PhxQ — Seano (@SeanBradbery) June 29, 2020

If you think the stereotype high school educated white redneck Trump supporter is accurate, look at the other big part – rich, white, exurb, #dreamhorder greedy, scared, entitled #Karens and their husbands. https://t.co/g84r7UHLcO — Patrick C Thomas (@PatrickCThomas) June 29, 2020