Connect with us

'NOTHING SHORT OF AN ENDORSEMENT'

‘Sending a Message to Violent MAGAs’: Trump Pummeled for Promoting Video of White Couple Pointing AR-15 at BLM Activists

Published

on

One day after promoting a video of his supporters shouting “white power!” and calling them “great people,” President Donald Trump Monday morning retweeted video of a couple pointing an AR-15 and a handgun at Black Lives Matter activists in St. Louis.

It was his first tweet of the day. As of 10:30 AM Trump, who has no events except lunch on his official schedule today, has posted 29 tweets or retweets so far.

On Sunday Trump’s retweet of the “white power” video was so explosive he was forced to delete it, and the White House was forced to issue a statement. That statement claimed Trump had not heard the shouts of “white power!”

On Monday, many expressed new outrage.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.